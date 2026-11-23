A few weeks ago I sat in on a call with an executive assistant in the US. Near the end, she gave us a heads-up we hadn’t asked for: “No one’s really available the week of Thanksgiving.” Earlier in the same call, she’d explained how she gets answers from people who don’t check their email. She tells them on Friday that she’s deciding on Wednesday. That’s Thanksgiving week in two sentences. Five days of work packed into two and a half, like a carry-on that won’t quite zip. And somewhere in those days, the holiday itself still needs planning: who’s hosting, which day works, who brings the pie. Here’s my view. Those plans don’t get made in a free afternoon, because there isn’t one. They get made on a phone, in the 20 minutes between one meeting and the next. Over here in the UK, there’s no Thanksgiving at all. I’m watching this one from the sidelines, a little jealous of the long weekend.

Doodle data What Thanksgiving week looks like I wanted to know whether the squeeze is real, so I looked at our own numbers: how many people in the US had a meeting booked, or a poll answered, on each day of Thanksgiving week 2025, against a normal week that autumn. Thanksgiving week 2025, United States Doodle data 82 75 45 10 13 57 87 Mon 24 Tue 25 Wed 26 Thu 27 Fri 28 Sat 29 Sun 30 Normal day = 100 It’s real. Monday and Tuesday run at three quarters to four fifths of a normal day. Wednesday falls to 45%. On Thanksgiving Day it’s 10%, one in ten of a normal Thursday, and Friday barely recovers. In Canada, the UK and Germany, the same Thursday runs at close to 90% of normal. Thanksgiving Day 2025, by country Doodle data United States 10 Canada 93 United Kingdom 88 Germany 88 Normal day = 100 It isn’t a one-off, either. Thanksgiving week 2024 looked almost the same: Wednesday at 49%, Thursday at 10%. Doodle data. Each bar is the number of organizers acting from that country whose meeting was booked, or whose poll, sign-up sheet or session drew a participant, that day, as a percentage of the same weekday in four normal weeks between 20 October and 21 November 2025. Relative figures only.

Monday Find the gaps The Doodle app opens with a short brief: how many meetings you have, your tasks, your focus time, and when the day starts. Below it, Today shows the meeting you’re in, how long is left, and the free time before the next one. The brief: the day summed up before it starts. Say Monday reads 8 meetings and one clash. The clash gets fixed first: decline one, or move it, from the meeting itself. Then you spot it. There’s a 20-minute gap at 11:40. A clash flagged on the Now card, ready to fix from the meeting.

Tuesday Send the poll from the gap That gap is enough. Add your friends, pick three times for Friendsgiving, and a group poll goes out. Do it the way that EA does: send it Tuesday, and tell everyone you’re deciding Wednesday. Pick a few times, and a group poll goes out. She told us her favorite moment is when the poll says which date won, so she doesn’t have to look through 25 different dates. A Friendsgiving has fewer guests, but the same rule applies.

Wednesday Book it at the gate By Wednesday the votes are in, and Doodle flags the best time. Open the poll and book it from your phone, between security and boarding. Votes in: Sunday wins, ready to book. If your 3 pm call starts while you’re still in the security line, tap Running late. Doodle tells the right people, with the message already written. Running late: who to tell, how late, message written.

Thursday Let the calendar say no Set out of office before you leave, with a short reply. While you’re away, Doodle declines new invites for you, on the rules you set. The poll’s done, the Friendsgiving is booked, and the only thing left on Thursday is the turkey. A short week leaves you a phone and a handful of 20-minute gaps. The Doodle app comes with every Doodle plan, so you can send the poll from the first one. The gaps are where the plans happen. Get the app Screens show demo data. The app shows your own meetings and calendars.