iOS and Android
The same seamless experience.
Every calendar
Google, Microsoft 365 and iCloud.
One tap
Instant Actions at your fingertips.
HOW IT WORKS
Check the day, catch the clash, keep moving.
Doodle on your phone displays every calendar you connect and puts the day in order, so on the commute, between rooms or at an appointment, the next decision is one tap away.
STEP 1
See today
Today shows your meetings, tasks and free time in order, from every calendar you connect. Swipe to tomorrow or pick any date.
STEP 2
Catch the clash
When meetings overlap, Doodle marks them on the day and shows how many clash. Open the conflict and choose what moves.
STEP 3
Act on the meeting
Open any meeting to see who's coming, say you're running late, change the details, or join the call.
Why it matters
The day changes faster than you can get back to a laptop.
Meetings move, rooms change, and a clash turns up between two other meetings. You find out on your phone, and that's where the fix should be too.
30%
Work from their phone on the commute
In Adobe's survey of 1,000 US employees, 30% work from their phone during the commute and 29% at personal appointments. [1]
34%
Lack the apps to get work done on mobile
Adobe found 42% are held back by limited software functionality on their phone, and 34% by missing the apps they need. [1]
70%
Say mobile tools matter. Only 53% are satisfied
A 2026 Harris Poll of 2,208 US hourly workers found mobile tools important to 70%, while only 53% are satisfied with what they have. [2]
YOUR DAY
What's now, what's next
The Now card sits at the top of Today: the meeting you're in and the time left, or the free time before the next one. Upcoming lists what follows, with buffers and focus time as part of the day.
- Now card with time left and what's next
- Meetings, tasks and all-day events in one list
- Any day from the date strip or the date picker
CONFLICTS
Two meetings, one slot. Sort it before you walk in.
Overlaps show on the day itself, with a count of what clashes and what you've declined. Open the conflict and decide what moves.
- Clashes flagged on Today and on each meeting
- Overlapping meetings compared in one view
- Decline or reschedule from the phone
MEETINGS
Change the meeting with a few taps
Open a meeting to see the room, the link and who's said yes. Edit the time or details, add people, or decline it.
- Attendees and their responses at a glance
- Time, location, repeat and notes, editable on the go
- Running late, sent from the meeting itself
calls
Join the call in one tap
Doodle video calls, Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet links open straight from the meeting.
- Join from Today or from the meeting
- Doodle video calls built in
- Declined meetings fold away, so the day stays readable
WHAT YOU GET
What Doodle on mobile does today
Available now on iPhone and Android.
Today and the Now card
Your day in order, with what's happening now at the top.
- Available now
Upcoming and date picker
What's next today, and any other day in a tap.
- Available now
Conflict detection
Overlapping meetings flagged on the day, with the fix one tap away.
- Available now
Meeting details and edit
Attendees, links, location and notes, editable from the phone.
- Available now
Join calls
Doodle video calls, Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, from the meeting.
- Available now
iOS app
The same day on iPhone, from the App Store.
- Available now
Works with the tools your team already uses
FAQs
Yes. Doodle is on the App Store for iPhone and on Google Play for Android.
APPENDIX
|Figure
|What it measures
|Period · basis
|30% / 34%
|US employees who work from their phone on the commute, and who lack the apps they need on mobile
|[1] Adobe Acrobat, Mobile tech troubles research, 2026 · 1,000 US full-time employees
|70% / 53%
|Hourly workers who say mobile tools matter, and who are satisfied with theirs
|[2] The Harris Poll for DailyPay, Sep 2026 · 2,208 US hourly workers
[1] also covers the 29% and 42% figures, from the same survey. Every number on this page comes from independent, published research. Full citations in the table.
Take the day with you.
Get Doodle for iOS and Android today.