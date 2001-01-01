Easy scheduling for non-profits
Non-profits need to get stakeholders, constituents, or donors together fast. With Doodle, you’ll always find a time that works.
Max out your organization's potential
Make coordinating pains a thing of the past and juggle complicated schedules with ease.
Book staff meetings
Set up a group poll and let staff members pick which times work for them.
Coordinate with externals
Whether it’s fundraising or constituent meetings, it’s easy to schedule with Doodle without sharing calendars.
Set up slots for office hours
Limit times to one participant and let constituents book from your chosen times.
Share your availability with a link
Manage your calendar better with Booking Page by setting your own availability rules.
Impress with professional branding
Add your own branding to all your Doodle invites and Booking Pages and put your best professional foot forward.
Find time for all stakeholders
Non-profits have all kinds of stakeholders and that makes scheduling hard. With Doodle, you can save time and get them together faster.
Easy to use. Even for offline-first people.
Participation takes just seconds and is intuitive for people who generally don’t use online scheduling.
Doodle helps non-profits improve things for others
Getting scheduling out of the way makes it easier to serve constituents and meet your org’s goals.
I save a full one to two work days using Doodle.
It enables us to have meetings that otherwise might not happen.
There’s just so much back and forth and I find if you can just use something like Doodle it just makes life easier for everybody.
Non-painful meeting
booking
With Doodle:
Finding the right time and getting the meeting booked fast. Important collaboration gets done.
Without Doodle:
Juggling complicated schedules and having to postpone a meeting because a stakeholder can’t attend.
