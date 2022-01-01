Turn your calendar into your business

Booking pages make it easy to take bookings directly on your calendar. Just share your link and let the bookings begin.

Turn your calendar into your business

Finally, more control over your time at work

Spend less time coordinating schedules and get straight to the collaborating.

clock
Set your hours

Each Booking Page can have its own hours so you stay flexible.

setting
Add some power settings

Limit bookings per day or add buffer times so you don’t get overwhelmed.

share green
Grab and share the link

And that’s all you need to start taking bookings. Put it in your email signature or send it over Slack.

ring green
Prevent no-shows

Booking Page will send reminders to people who book with you so they don’t forget their booking.

BP bookings

Get paid for your time

Automatically charge customers to book your time, so payment is always accurate and on time, without manual effort from you.

BP availability

Availability according to your rules

Booking Page can help you stop calendar creep and always being “on the clock.” Send co-workers your page if they need to meet.

Get more bookings faster

Get more bookings faster

Rather than having to coordinate with clients, you can just send them your Booking Page and let them pick their preferred time.

Always up-to-date availability

Always up-to-date availability

Booking Page hooks directly into your work calendar and lets you add extra calendars for the most accurate availability possible.

Balance both teaching and admin duties with Booking Page

Academics are really like the poster children of the type of person who Doodle is perfect for because if everybody has the same nine to five then all you have to do is just mesh Excel or mesh Exchange calendars.

Simon Tarr

Simon Tarr

Professor of Media Arts University of South Carolina

Simon Tarr

Get more clients in the door. Without having it wide open.

Booking Page gets you more bookings and talking to clients faster.

Meet with candidates faster, stay in your own workflow.

Recruitment image

Like having an assistant run your calendar

With Doodle:

Define your availability, have Doodle generate times for bookings.

Without Doodle:

Manually email clients several options, spend time comparing schedules.

