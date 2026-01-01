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Your business protected with enterprise-level security

Whether it's your data, privacy or trust, we're committed to future-proofing our security protocols and giving you the best possible service.

Data security at doodle

Built in Switzerland, trusted everywhere

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System and Organization Controls (SOC)

Doodle has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II examination and the MSP Verify Program. The SOC 2 report addresses the controls relevant to the AICPA's Trust Services Criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

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Cyber Verify Level 3

Critical areas of our cloud service operations, including data privacy, network security, availability and uptime, disaster recovery plans, scalability and compliance have been audited and deemed to meet industry regulations.

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GDPR Compliant

Our Data Protection Officer and Business Information Team ensure we have the tools and processes in place to protect your data and privacy.

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CCPA Compliant

We give California residents control over their personal data, including the right to access, delete, or opt out of the sale of their information, in line with the California Consumer Privacy Act.

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HIPAA Compliant

Where health information is involved, our safeguards meet HIPAA's standards for protecting the privacy and security of that data.

HOW IT WORKS

How we keep your data secure

  • In-transit Encryption

    When in transit, your data is protected through use of a TLS 1.2 (or greater) SHA-256 with RSA encryption.

  • At-rest Encryption

    When at rest, your data is stored using Amazon Web Services (AWS) which uses a number of tools to keep your information secure.

  • Network Security

    Our cloud infrastructure is protected by Cloudflare to maintain availability and defense against sophisticated internet threats.

  • Data Access

    All your data is 100 percent owned by you. That means we won't delete it without first informing you.  

  • Data Ownership

    All your data is 100 percent owned by you. That means we won't delete it without first informing you.

  • Data Privacy

    Your data is only used in order for us to provide you with the services you need. We don't sell it to third parties. Find out more here.

  • Architecture

    We host our services using Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure with secure data centers in the Republic of Ireland and across the EU.

  • Vulnerability Management

    We continually monitor our services and perform updates with the latest security patches. We perform regular penetration testing from trusted external providers.

  • Change Process

    Our production environment is subject to a rigorous management process that requires formal sign-off at the highest levels. 

  • Organisation

    Our Data Protection Officer enforces a robustly tested process with clear communication chains to senior management.

  • Third-party Data

    Information provided by third parties, such as calendar data, is secured through a OAuth2 protocol that can be revoked by users at any time. 

  • Passwords

    Doodle user passwords are secured through salted password hashes—offering increased security.

  • Suppliers

    All our suppliers and contractors are throughly vetted. They're required to adhere to our strict security processes.

  • Employees

    All our staff undergo comprehensive security training to ensure your data and privacy are always protected.   

  • Non-disclosure

    All our staff and contractors are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. This protects your data and privacy.

Your data. Secured.

Create your Doodle account with the peace of mind your information is safe.

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