Your business protected with enterprise-level security
Whether it's your data, privacy or trust, we're committed to future-proofing our security protocols and giving you the best possible service.
SOC 2 Type II
Doodle has completed the MSP Verify Program, based on the requirements of the trust services principles of the SOC 2 report Type II. These principles are security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.
Cyber Verify Level 3
Critical areas of our cloud service operations, including data privacy, network security, availability and uptime, disaster recovery plans, scalability and compliance have been audited and deemed to meet industry regulations.
GDPR Compliant
Our Data Protection Officer and Business Information Team ensure we have the tools and processes in place to protect your data and privacy.
How we keep your data secure
In-transit Encryption
When in transit, your data is protected through use of a TLS 1.2 (or greater) SHA-256 with RSA encryption.
At-rest Encryption
When at rest, your data is stored using Amazon Web Services (AWS) which uses a number of tools to keep your information secure.
Network Security
Our cloud infrastructure is protected by Cloudflare to maintain availability and defence against sophisticated internet threats.
Data Access
To ensure your data is safe only people who require access to systems, have access to systems.
Data Ownership
All your data is 100 percent owned by you. That means we won't delete it without first informing you.
Data Privacy
Your data is only used in order for us to provide you with the services you need. We don't sell it to third parties. Find out more here.
Architecture
We host our services using Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure with secure data centers in the Republic of Ireland and across the EU.
Vulnerability Management
We continually monitor our services and perform updates with the latest security patches. We perform regular penetration testing from trusted external providers.
Change Process
Our production environment is subject to a rigorous management process that requires formal sign-off at the highest levels.
Organisation
Our Data Protection Officer enforces a robustly tested process with clear communication chains to senior management.
Third-party data
Information provided by third parties, such as calendar data, is secured through a OAuth2 protocol that can be revoked by users at any time.
Passwords
Doodle user passwords are secured through salted password hashes - offering increased security.
Suppliers
All our suppliers and contractors are throughly vetted. They're required to adhere to our strict security processes.
Employees
All our staff undergo comprehensive security training to ensure your data and privacy are always protected.
Non-disclosure
All our staff and contractors are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. This protects your data and privacy.
Your data. Secured.
Create your Doodle account with the peace of mind your information is safe.