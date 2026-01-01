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1:1

Pick your times. Pick a person. Put it in your calendar.

Schedule appointments, meetings and 1:1s quickly with Doodle.

Try it now

Send it once. Get it booked.

  • With Doodle

    Pick your times and let the person choose what works for them.

  • Without Doodle

    Send 30 emails with different options, forget to follow up when a time gets booked.

HOW IT WORKS

Make it easy to meet

Doodle cuts out the back-and-forth when it comes to trying to find a time to meet. That means more productive meetings.

1. Send anyone a 1:1

No need for them to sign up or join Doodle. Just create and forward it to your meeting partner.

2. Compare times

Connect your calendar and see your availability right in Doodle.

3. Add the details

Prep your participants for every meeting with agenda, location and more.

4. Book it

Doodle automatically sends calendar invites to anyone who responds with an email.

FEATURES

More control over your time

  • Put an end to double bookings

    If your calendar fills up during a suggested time, Doodle will automatically remove it, saving you extra back-and-forth.

  • Find a time and get paid for it

    Automatically collect payments from people as they book 1:1 time with you. Payments are secure, reliable, and available anywhere with Stripe.

  • Get it booked with deadlines and reminders

    Corral those stubborn responders. Turn on automatic reminders or set a deadline to ensure you get everyone’s preferred times.

  • Set every meeting up for success

    Automatic video conferencing links, calendar invites to all participants, and more. With Doodle, every meeting is ready to kick off just right.

By using Doodle 1:1, the lab team has been able to save a considerable amount of time (in some cases, an entire month) by scheduling hundreds of inspections in a matter of minutes.

– Tarran Richardson
Environmental Health and Safety Specialist, UC Davis

WAY OF USE

Doodle 1:1s for all your work 1:1s

That’s a winning formula. Kick off the next great collaboration regardless of your area of work.

Meet with candidates faster, stay in your own work flow.

Data security at doodle

Privacy and security built for enterprise

Some of the biggest companies out there trust and rely on Doodle for scheduling

integration-security

Your calendar stays private

We never store any data from your calendars on our servers.

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Cyber Verify Level 3

AWS is certified for compliance under rigorous, internationally-recognized standards and codes  of practice.

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Cloudflare security

Doodle uses Cloudflare for an added layer of DoS protection.

There's an easier way to schedule

Get scheduling out of the way so you can focus on working together.

Create a Doodle