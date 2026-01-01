Send it once. Get it booked.
With Doodle
Pick your times and let the person choose what works for them.
Without Doodle
Send 30 emails with different options, forget to follow up when a time gets booked.
HOW IT WORKS
Make it easy to meet
Doodle cuts out the back-and-forth when it comes to trying to find a time to meet. That means more productive meetings.
1. Send anyone a 1:1
No need for them to sign up or join Doodle. Just create and forward it to your meeting partner.
2. Compare times
Connect your calendar and see your availability right in Doodle.
3. Add the details
Prep your participants for every meeting with agenda, location and more.
4. Book it
Doodle automatically sends calendar invites to anyone who responds with an email.
FEATURES
More control over your time
Put an end to double bookings
If your calendar fills up during a suggested time, Doodle will automatically remove it, saving you extra back-and-forth.
Find a time and get paid for it
Automatically collect payments from people as they book 1:1 time with you. Payments are secure, reliable, and available anywhere with Stripe.
Get it booked with deadlines and reminders
Corral those stubborn responders. Turn on automatic reminders or set a deadline to ensure you get everyone’s preferred times.
Set every meeting up for success
Automatic video conferencing links, calendar invites to all participants, and more. With Doodle, every meeting is ready to kick off just right.
By using Doodle 1:1, the lab team has been able to save a considerable amount of time (in some cases, an entire month) by scheduling hundreds of inspections in a matter of minutes.
WAY OF USE
Doodle 1:1s for all your work 1:1s
That’s a winning formula. Kick off the next great collaboration regardless of your area of work.
Meet with candidates faster, stay in your own work flow.
Data security at doodle
Privacy and security built for enterprise
Some of the biggest companies out there trust and rely on Doodle for scheduling
Your calendar stays private
We never store any data from your calendars on our servers.
Cyber Verify Level 3
AWS is certified for compliance under rigorous, internationally-recognized standards and codes of practice.
Cloudflare security
Doodle uses Cloudflare for an added layer of DoS protection.
There's an easier way to schedule
Get scheduling out of the way so you can focus on working together.