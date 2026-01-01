Submit a request

See what’s coming
New Operating System of Time
System for people and teams ready to stop drifting and start designing their days →
For groups
Find the time that works best for everyone in your group.
Create sign-ups for workshops, webinars, or events and let people choose which they would like to attend.
For individuals
Offer a list of your available times, your client selects which works for them.
Set up your booking page once, share your link, and let clients book time with you in a few clicks.
Features
Schedule smarter by connecting the tools you use everyday.
Automatically collect payments as your time is booked.
Keep your data safe with enterprise-level security.
Speak to a Doodler Planning for more than 25 seats? Let our experts help you, just let us know some details below and we'll take care of the rest. Happy Doodling!
Help us prepare by sharing your use case, teams involved, and any specific requirements.
Doodle AG will store the details you provide in its CRM system, hosted on servers in the European Union, so that a Doodle account executive can respond to your request. For full details of how we handle your data and the rights you have, see our Privacy Policy.