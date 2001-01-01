Scheduling for staff, students, and more
Education runs on collaboration. Doodle brings complicated schedules together on and offline, keeping your community thriving.
Scheduling tools for all kinds of educators
of educators
Easy scheduling for just about any kind of educational meeting—so your staff can focus on the real work.
Book faculty meetings
Set up a group poll and let staff members pick which times work for them.
Coordinate with externals
Whether it’s fundraising or parent-teacher meetings, Doodle makes it easy to set up meetings without sharing calendars
Set up slots for office hours
Limit times to one participant and let students book from your chosen times.
Share your availability
Manage your calendar better with Booking Page by setting your own availability rules.
Impress with professional branding
Add your own branding to all your Doodle invites and Booking Pages and put your best professional foot forward.
Find time for all stakeholders
Educators and administrators often get stuck bringing all kinds of stakeholders together. Doodle makes that easy work.
Easy to use. Even for offline-first people.
Participation takes just seconds and is intuitive for people who generally don’t use online scheduling.
Raise the curve with faster scheduling
Educators love Doodle because it’s easy to use and puts them back in control of their schedules.
Doodle definitely helped advance the event planning process to be able to move on to the next step of securing the date and time of the venue.
Doodle offers a variety of features and integrations that streamline, automate and speed up the scheduling process. That means I can save many hours every week and refocus that time on other more important priorities.
Doodle’s link sharing feature is incredibly useful and beneficial for my team.
No more corralling responses
With Doodle:
Booking a group poll after a bit of nagging. Meeting and getting things done.
Without Doodle:
Getting lost in endless email chains with colleagues. Maybe booking a meeting.
Solve the scheduling equation with
Doodle
And keep your organization running, learning, and innovating.