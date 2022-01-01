Find a time and get paid for it —all in one place
Doodle + Stripe lets you effortlessly collect payments as you schedule so you can focus on getting the job done.
Available on Doodle Pro
Monetizing your time can be this effortless
Get paid for your time automatically with Doodle + Stripe.
Cash in on your scheduling flow
Set a price and require people to submit payment to book time with you.
Build a budget-proof schedule
Avoid last-minute cancellations and gaps in your schedule by requiring upfront payment.
Feel confident with professional billing
Automatically collect payments as your time is booked.
Avoid the constant reminders
Drop the uncomfortable reminders and let us handle payment with a trusted tool.
Cash in on your scheduling flow
Set a price and require people to submit payment to book time with you.
Build a budget-proof schedule
Avoid last-minute cancellations and gaps in your schedule by requiring upfront payment.
Feel confident with professional billing
Automatically collect payments as your time is booked.
Avoid the constant reminders
Drop the uncomfortable reminders and let us handle payment with a trusted tool.
Bookings and payments done in minutes
Set up payments in minutes to give your customers an easy checkout experience.
Connect your Stripe account and set a price
Connect Doodle and Stripe and set a price to charge anyone who schedules your time.
Stay in control of your time
Set your availability on your Booking Page to let your customers easily schedule a meeting.
Get booked and get paid
When they confirm a time slot, your customers will be prompted to check out to confirm their booking.
Turn your time into your money
The customer will be charged securely and reliably for your time, and you will be paid out via Stripe.
Start collecting payments with ease in a few clicks
Save time by bringing scheduling and payments together, plus even more with Doodle Pro.