Find a time and get paid for it —all in one place

Doodle + Stripe lets you effortlessly collect payments as you schedule so you can focus on getting the job done.

Available on Doodle Pro

Doodle + Stripe booking visual with payment info

Monetizing your time can be this effortless

Get paid for your time automatically with Doodle + Stripe.

Stripe cash icon
Cash in on your scheduling flow

Set a price and require people to submit payment to book time with you.

Stripe budget-proof icon
Build a budget-proof schedule

Avoid last-minute cancellations and gaps in your schedule by requiring upfront payment.

Stripe time icon
Feel confident with professional billing

Automatically collect payments as your time is booked.

Stripe reminders icon
Avoid the constant reminders

Drop the uncomfortable reminders and let us handle payment with a trusted tool.

Stripe cash icon
Cash in on your scheduling flow

Set a price and require people to submit payment to book time with you.

Stripe budget-proof icon
Build a budget-proof schedule

Avoid last-minute cancellations and gaps in your schedule by requiring upfront payment.

Stripe time icon
Feel confident with professional billing

Automatically collect payments as your time is booked.

Stripe reminders icon
Avoid the constant reminders

Drop the uncomfortable reminders and let us handle payment with a trusted tool.

Bookings and payments done in minutes

Set up payments in minutes to give your customers an easy checkout experience.

A payment set up visual when using Doodle and Stripe

Connect your Stripe account and set a price

Connect Doodle and Stripe and set a price to charge anyone who schedules your time.

Stay in control of your time

Set your availability on your Booking Page to let your customers easily schedule a meeting.

A visual of a Doodle Booking Page with Stripe Payment integration
An image of a confirm slot payment for the Doodle and Stripe integration

Get booked and get paid

When they confirm a time slot, your customers will be prompted to check out to confirm their booking.

Turn your time into your money

The customer will be charged securely and reliably for your time, and you will be paid out via Stripe.

A visual that shows payment confirmation when using Doodle and Stripe

Start collecting payments with ease in a few clicks

Save time by bringing scheduling and payments together, plus even more with Doodle Pro.

Available on Doodle Pro