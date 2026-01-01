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The next great duo — Doodle and your favorite apps

Achieve more together, without adding to the overhead. Doodle integrates seamlessly with your favorite apps and tools.

No credit card required

Ready for remote

Connect Doodle to Zoom, Google Meet, or Webex and add video conference links to every event automatically.

Feel confident with professional billing

With payments powered by Stripe, you can require customers to pay to book time with you, ensuring they are secure, reliable, and available for them.

Automate your scheduling

Connect Doodle to Zapier and build your own workflow with its 3,000+ connected apps.

These tools are fantastic Doodle teammates

Apple iCloud beta

Schedule across all your Apple devices with a native integration.

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Zoom

Automatically add Zoom video links to virtual meetings you schedule with Doodle.

Microsoft Office Teams small
Microsoft Teams

Generate conferencing links automatically and make scheduling meetings easier.

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Zapier

With thousands of integration options, connect Doodle to the tools you use.

Google meet icon
Google Meet

Automatically add video links to virtual meetings you schedule with Doodle.

Stripe

Collect payments as your time is booked to avoid late payments, cancellations, and no shows.

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Microsoft Exchange

Schedule your day the easy way by adding Doodle to your email and calendar.

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Google Calendar

Get a clear view of your day and sync all your events automatically.

microsoft office
Microsoft Office 365

Bring Doodle to your office, save time and work the way you want to.

Webex

Automatically add video links to virtual meetings you schedule with Doodle.

Bring your tools and people together and set the stage for success.

No credit card required.