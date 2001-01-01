Create a Doodle

Partner with Doodle

Become a Doodle affiliate or influencer and a thought leader in scheduling.

Join the Doodle affiliate network

How to join and earn with Doodle

Show your audience the benefits and earn commissions by using Doodle, referring users, marketing for Doodle and more.

1. Sign up

Sign up for the Doodle influencer and affiliate program by clicking on the "Apply Now" button above. Whether you’re a content creator, blogger, or a scheduling enthusiast with an audience, it only takes a few minutes to submit your application.

2. Promote Doodle

Once you’re in, start spreading the word about Doodle on your platform of choice. Whether you're highlighting the ease of Group Polls or showcasing how the Booking Page simplifies scheduling, we make it easy to share what you love.

3. Get paid by Doodle

Earn commission for every new user you bring to Doodle. We offer flexible media partnerships and can work with you on custom arrangements to fit your style and goals.

Already a partner?