Doodle gets more meetings with clients booked faster, improving conversion all throughout your sales pipeline.

Get to talking to prospects faster

Make it easy for prospects and clients to book your time. All with a completely professional experience.

Create booking pages for each type of meeting

Make your own pipeline with different  meeting lengths.

Add your company’s branding to it

Give all externals a branded experience throughout the entire scheduling process.

Prequalify your leads

Collect information from prospects via custom fields.

Put your page in your email signature

Make it easy for prospects to book a meeting right away.

Coordinate with technical consultants

Add their calendars to invites and Booking Pages to find a common time quickly.

Easy scheduling with multiple prospects

Just create Booking Pages for each type of meeting: from demos to technical consultant calls.

Build a professional relationship

With custom branding that you can apply to all stages of your pipeline, prospects will always have your company front of mind.

Get metrics for your pipeline

Doodle gives sales managers an overview of the amount and type of calls booked so they can pinpoint what’s working and what’s not.

Sales orgs are sold on Doodle

Doodle helps salespeople close deals more quickly.

Doodle makes magic by managing meeting schedules. You can easily schedule a meeting with multiple people without having to send several messages back and forth.
Patrick O

Patrick O

Sales manager

Doodle is an intelligent tool for meetings. Every feature has a purpose and to work with it feels natural.
Ingrid K

Ingrid K

Head of Sales

Doodle is simple and fast. I like that it is compatible with Google calendar and Microsoft 365.
Fabiana T

Fabiana T

Sales Executive

Less email ping-ponging, more client conversations

With Doodle:

Send one email or message and get everyone’s response in one place.

Without Doodle:

Send 30 emails suggesting times, get lost trying to collect responses.

