Create a new Doodle

Use Doodle to quickly find the perfect time for your next great collaboration.

Duration

The right people at the right time. Every time.

The right people at the right time

Start a poll and you’ll book that meeting

Group polls let you send people a set of times and see which one works best for your event.

image
Invite anyone

Group polls live on their own. Just send one and anyone can participate—with or without an account.

Responses
Track who’s responded

See the overview at a glance. People not responding? You’ll see it right there.

image
Book it

Doodle automatically sends calendar invites to anyone who responds with an email.

Details
Add details

Prep your participants for every meeting with agenda, location, and more.

image
Invite anyone

Group polls live on their own. Just send one and anyone can participate—with or without an account.

Responses
Track who’s responded

See the overview at a glance. People not responding? You’ll see it right there.

image
Book it

Doodle automatically sends calendar invites to anyone who responds with an email.

Details
Add details

Prep your participants for every meeting with agenda, location, and more.

image
Invite anyone

Group polls live on their own. Just send one and anyone can participate—with or without an account.

Responses
Track who’s responded

See the overview at a glance. People not responding? You’ll see it right there.

image
Book it

Doodle automatically sends calendar invites to anyone who responds with an email.

Details
Add details

Prep your participants for every meeting with agenda, location, and more.

image
Invite anyone

Group polls live on their own. Just send one and anyone can participate—with or without an account.

Responses
Track who’s responded

See the overview at a glance. People not responding? You’ll see it right there.

image
Book it

Doodle automatically sends calendar invites to anyone who responds with an email.

Details
Add details

Prep your participants for every meeting with agenda, location, and more.

Team meetings in minutes with group polls image

Easy to create. Easy to get responses.

Make a poll, send it and get a response in minutes. Booking is as straightforward as it can be.

Get it booked with deadlines and reminders image / product group polls

Get it booked with deadlines and reminders

Corrall those stubborn responders. Turn on automatic reminders or set a deadline to ensure you get everyone’s preferred times.

Set every meeting up for success image / product group polls

Set every meeting up for success

Automatic video conferencing links, calendar invites to all participants, and more. With Doodle, every meeting is ready to kick off just right.

Companies use Doodle for all their scheduling needs.

I use Doodle to plan meetings with team members, project collaborators, and external suppliers. It’s such a simple concept!

Melodee T

Melodee T

Management Associate, Non-Profit Organization

Melodee T

The fastest way to book work meetings

Group polls get scheduling out of the way quickly.

Juggle the big agenda, not their over-booked schedules.

Board meetings image / Homepage

The back-and-forth stops here

With Doodle:

Send one email or message and get everyone’s response in one place.

Without Doodle:

Send 30 emails suggesting times, get lost trying to collect responses.

Book your next work meeting in minutes

Set up your first group poll in minutes and get the productive work started.

No credit card required.