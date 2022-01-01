The right people at the right time. Every time.
Start a poll and you’ll book that meeting
Group polls let you send people a set of times and see which one works best for your event.
Invite anyone
Group polls live on their own. Just send one and anyone can participate—with or without an account.
Track who’s responded
See the overview at a glance. People not responding? You’ll see it right there.
Book it
Doodle automatically sends calendar invites to anyone who responds with an email.
Add details
Prep your participants for every meeting with agenda, location, and more.
Easy to create. Easy to get responses.
Make a poll, send it and get a response in minutes. Booking is as straightforward as it can be.
Get it booked with deadlines and reminders
Corrall those stubborn responders. Turn on automatic reminders or set a deadline to ensure you get everyone’s preferred times.
Set every meeting up for success
Automatic video conferencing links, calendar invites to all participants, and more. With Doodle, every meeting is ready to kick off just right.
Companies use Doodle for all their scheduling needs.
I use Doodle to plan meetings with team members, project collaborators, and external suppliers. It’s such a simple concept!
The fastest way to book work meetings
Group polls get scheduling out of the way quickly.
Juggle the big agenda, not their over-booked schedules.
The back-and-forth stops here
With Doodle:
Send one email or message and get everyone’s response in one place.
Without Doodle:
Send 30 emails suggesting times, get lost trying to collect responses.
Book your next work meeting in minutes
Set up your first group poll in minutes and get the productive work started.