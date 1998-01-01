Simple scheduling for tech teams
Meet without breaking your flow
Schedule sprint reviews, client demos, or quick syncs without disrupting deep work.
Coordinate across time zones
Doodle handles global scheduling automatically so distributed teams can meet with ease.
Keep it all in one place
One link contains your meeting details, invites, and updates. View everything in a single dashboard — no more inbox digging.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Made for every way tech teams work
Plan sprint retros and reviews
Use a Group Poll to lock in a time that works for the entire dev team before the sprint ends.
Book 1:1 code reviews
Share your Booking Page so teammates can grab a slot without interrupting your flow.
Coordinate across time zones
Doodle automatically adjusts to each person’s local time, so distributed teams meet without late-night calls.
Run stakeholder demos
Offer multiple demo slots in a Sign-up Sheet so product managers, designers, and QA can join when it works for them.
Keep calendars private
Connect Google, Outlook, or iCloud — only your availability is shared, not your full schedule.
Brand your booking pages
Add your team’s logo and colors for a professional touch when booking when scheduling with clients, partners, or investors.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I limit how many meetings I take per day?
Yes. Set daily booking limits to protect deep work time.
How do I prepare attendees before a meeting?
Add custom questions to Booking Pages or Sign-up Sheets to collect relevant details in advance.
Can I make meetings invite-only?
Yes. Restrict booking links to specific people so only authorized participants can grab a slot.
How do I avoid last-minute interruptions?
Set a minimum notice period so bookings can only be made far enough ahead to prepare.
Can I sync with task management tools?
While Doodle doesn’t directly integrate with Jira or Trello, you can link meetings to tasks manually for visibility.