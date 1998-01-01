Create a Doodle

Simple scheduling for tech teams

From standups to sprint planning, Doodle keeps your dev team moving without delays.

Create a Doodle
A group poll with a list view of availabilities for a team retrospective meeting

Used by engineers, product teams, and devs in leading tech environments

A group of logos including Alphabet Inc. (Google), Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA, Palantir Technologies
A group of logos including Alphabet Inc. (Google), Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA, Palantir Technologies
Meet without breaking your flow

Schedule sprint reviews, client demos, or quick syncs without disrupting deep work.

Coordinate across time zones

Doodle handles global scheduling automatically so distributed teams can meet with ease.

Keep it all in one place

One link contains your meeting details, invites, and updates. View everything in a single dashboard — no more inbox digging.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Made for every way tech teams work

Plan sprint retros and reviews

Use a Group Poll to lock in a time that works for the entire dev team before the sprint ends.

Book 1:1 code reviews

Share your Booking Page so teammates can grab a slot without interrupting your flow.

Coordinate across time zones

Doodle automatically adjusts to each person’s local time, so distributed teams meet without late-night calls.

Run stakeholder demos

Offer multiple demo slots in a Sign-up Sheet so product managers, designers, and QA can join when it works for them.

Keep calendars private

Connect Google, Outlook, or iCloud — only your availability is shared, not your full schedule.

Brand your booking pages

Add your team’s logo and colors for a professional touch when booking when scheduling with clients, partners, or investors.

Plan sprint retros and reviews

Use a Group Poll to lock in a time that works for the entire dev team before the sprint ends.

Book 1:1 code reviews

Share your Booking Page so teammates can grab a slot without interrupting your flow.

Coordinate across time zones

Doodle automatically adjusts to each person’s local time, so distributed teams meet without late-night calls.

Run stakeholder demos

Offer multiple demo slots in a Sign-up Sheet so product managers, designers, and QA can join when it works for them.

Keep calendars private

Connect Google, Outlook, or iCloud — only your availability is shared, not your full schedule.

Brand your booking pages

Add your team’s logo and colors for a professional touch when booking when scheduling with clients, partners, or investors.

Create a Doodle

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

iCloud

Zoom logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zoom

Outlook logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Outlook

Microsoft Teams logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Teams

Zapier logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zapier

Webex mobile logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Webex

Google Meet logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Meet

Stripe logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Calendar

Microsoft Office 365 logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

G2 Spring 2025 badges showing three awards: Grid Leader for Small Business, Users Love Us, and High Performer.

Doodle is simple—in the best way. It’s intuitive, low commitment, and easy to get started.

Citizen Schools

MC

Meme C.

Administrative Assistant

Perfect for scheduling across time zones without confusion.

Capterra Review

AM

Anna M.

Software Engineer

Four logos including cyberverify level 3, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type II
Four security compliance badges: MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Level 3 certification, a European GDPR compliance icon with a lock and EU stars, a CCPA complicance icon, and AICPA SOC (System and Organization Controls) certification.

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I limit how many meetings I take per day?

Yes. Set daily booking limits to protect deep work time.

How do I prepare attendees before a meeting?

Add custom questions to Booking Pages or Sign-up Sheets to collect relevant details in advance.

Can I make meetings invite-only?

Yes. Restrict booking links to specific people so only authorized participants can grab a slot.

How do I avoid last-minute interruptions?

Set a minimum notice period so bookings can only be made far enough ahead to prepare.

Can I sync with task management tools?

While Doodle doesn’t directly integrate with Jira or Trello, you can link meetings to tasks manually for visibility.

Didn’t find the answer?

Keep your code clean and your calendar cleaner

Protect your focus while making time for the meetings that matter.

No credit card required.