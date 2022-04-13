At Doodle, we’re serious about the security of the data on our servers and the protection of the privacy of our users. We employ several security professionals that work exclusively on technical and organizational security during operations and further development of the product. You can meet them on our team page. We continually take steps to protect your information against loss, misuse, unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure, manipulation, or destruction.

As a basic principle, the Swiss Federal Data Protection Act (FADP) applies to the processing of your personal data. In certain circumstances, for example if you access our offers from a Member State of the European Union, the European Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 (GDPR) may also apply. If you access our services from the State of California, USA, the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA) may also apply.

Doodle AG participates in the IAB Transparency and Consent Framework 2.0 (IAB TCF 2.0 or Framework), an industry standard that allows all participants in the digital advertising market (publishers, advertisers, technology service providers, etc.) to transparently inform end users about the processing of your personal data and to give you the opportunity to agree or disagree with it. As a participant in the IAB TCF 2.0, Doodle AG adheres to the technical and legal (guidelines) requirements of the framework and offers you, the end user, the opportunity to manage your privacy settings via a Consent Management Platform (CMP). Doodle AG uses the CMP solutions from OneTrust (Web; CMP ID # 28) and TX Group AG (Mobile Native; CMP ID # 359). This takes you to your personal privacy cockpit, where you can change your privacy settings at any time. These are taken into account and adhered to by all participants in the framework, including Doodle AG. You can also find a link to the privacy settings in the footer of our digital products.

This Privacy Policy describes how the data is handled at Doodle. Please also consult our general data processing terms and your rights and disclosures required by the CCPA.