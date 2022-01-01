FERPA and COPPA
1. Basic Principles
1.1 Scope of application
The terms of the FERPA and COPPA Privacy Notice (hereinafter “FCPN”) and the Privacy Notice for Children for Users of Doodle govern the use of the Services of Doodle AG (“Doodle”) and all transactions incidental thereto, which are offered online via www.doodle.com or www.doodle.ch or other top-level domains as part of a software-as-a-service solution, wherein FERPA and COPPA compliance are required.
Please read these terms carefully before using the Services, as your use of the Services, opening of an account or your order for subscription, whichever comes first, shall be construed as your acceptance of the terms of the FCPN. Your acceptance of the FCPN shall be construed as your agreement to be bound by the terms of the FCPN with respect to your access and use of the Services. No other terms or conditions shall be of any force or effect unless otherwise specifically agreed upon by Doodle in writing duly executed by an authorized officer of Doodle.
1.2 Definitions
Capitalized terms that are not defined in the other provisions of these FCPN shall have the following definitions.
Services: shall mean the services performed by Doodle using the Doodle software and such other applications as Doodle may deem appropriate from time to time to enable Users to quickly and efficiently plan appointments and give the organizer full control over the planning and necessary postponement of an appointment which may be used free of charge in the basic version and in advanced versions for a fee by subscribing to Doodle Premium (as defined below) pursuant to these FCPN.
User: User shall mean any individual or entity using the Services, either with or without creating an account with Doodle, as a meeting or event organizer responsible for sending a meeting or event invitation (also “Organizer”, “Customer”) and who shall be bound to these FCPN, the Ancillary Documents and Policies and Subscription Confirmation.
Invitee: Invitee (and “Invitees”) shall mean any individual or entity using the Services either with or without creating an account with Doodle as a participant in response to an invitation sent by a User of the Services, and who shall be bound to these FCPN, the Ancillary Documents and Policies and Subscription Confirmation. For the avoidance of doubt, individuals or entities using the Services without a paid subscription or an account (e.g., as a guest by way of invitation) shall be considered a User for the purposes of these FCPN.
Integrations: shall mean third-party applications that Users may integrate in their Doodle account in order to use the Services’ additional features such as link scheduling with calendars specifically used. An up-to-date overview of the Integrations can be found here: Integrations , as such may be amended by Doodle unilaterally from time to time.
Account: shall mean the account created by a User and/or Doodle to enable a User to access and use the Services; the creation of such Account shall require the following information or such additional information as may be determined by Doodle from time to time: first name, last name, email address and for Doodle Premium, postal address and, where applicable, the company name.
2. FERPA and COPPA Privacy Notice
Children under the age of 13 may only use the Services as invitees under the supervision of their parent/guardian or school/educator. Minors under the age of 18 are specifically prohibited from using the Services as users without parental or educational supervision. The Services are not intended for use by children as Users and are not intended for children to create Doodle accounts. If Customer is a school or educator in the United States and wants its students to use the Services as an invitee, Customer is responsible for complying with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998 and its regulations (collectively, "COPPA").
To the extent Doodle has access to "education records" as defined in the Family Educational Rights &amp; Privacy Acts of 1974 and its implementing regulations (FERPA), Doodle shall act as a "school official" with alegitimate educational interest" under FERPA when Doodle provides the Services under this Agreement, and both parties agree that Customer has "direct control" over the use of "education records" as those terms are defined under FERPA.
Doodle agrees to comply with its obligations under FERPA, including, but not limited to, the restrictions on redisclosure of personally identifiable information from education records set forth in FERPA and with the terms set forth below. This means that Customer must (1) inform parents/guardians of the personally identifiable information ("PII") collected and shared with Doodle and (2) obtain consent from parents/guardians before students use the Services. Upon obtaining such consent, Customer shall provide parents/guardians with a copy of these Privacy Policies. Customer shall retain all consents and provide them to us if we request them. In addition, Customer is responsible for verifying the student-parent relationship and is responsible for complying with a parent's right to review personal information provided by the child. Customer shall comply with such requirements by using the appropriate features of the Services to address any request from the data subject for the aforementioned data or any modification of such data requested by the parent and provide the data to the parent upon verification of the student-parent relationship. Doodle will assist Customer with such request to the extent Customer is unable to respond to the request itself using the Services. If Customer is located outside the United States, Doodle shall rely on Customer and Customer shall obtain all necessary consents or authorizations from the parent or guardian of any student subject to similar laws, and as a condition of Customer's and its students' use of the Services, Customer shall comply with such laws.
3. Doodle Privacy Notice for Children
The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998 and the U.S. Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act ("FERPA") and their rules (collectively, "COPPA") require us to inform parents and legal guardians (as used in this policy, “Parents") about our practices for collecting, using, and disclosing personal information from children. It also requires us to obtain verifiable consent from a Parent for certain collection, use, and disclosure of the child's personal information.
This section notifies parents of: The types of information we may collect from children How we use the information we collect Our practices for disclosing that information Our practices for notifying and obtaining parents' consent when we collect personal information from children, including how a parent may revoke consent All operators that collect or maintain information from children through this Service
This policy only applies to children and supplements the Doodle Privacy Policy. The Doodle Privacy Policy applies to adults. Terms that are defined in the Doodle Privacy Policy have the same meanings as used in this Privacy Notice for Children.
3.1 Information We Collect from Children
We collect information about you directly from you and automatically through your use of our Services as an Invitee. Doodle’s Services do not include making children’s personal information publicly available. The Services are not intended to be used by children under age 18 as Users. In order to help you protect yourself and your information, we encourage you to provide only that information that is necessary for using our Services. We encourage parents to educate their children about safe internet use and to monitor their children's use of the internet. Doodle has established and will maintain reasonable procedures to protect the confidentiality, security, and integrity of personal information collected from children as described in the Doodle’s Privacy Notice.
3.2 Information We Collect Directly
The only information necessary to collect from a child to schedule a meeting using the Services as an Invitee is a name, email address, date, and time.
4. Automatic Information Collection and Tracking
4.1 Information Collected Automatically From You
We and our authorized third parties use Cookies, pixels, web beacons, and other technologies to receive and store certain types of information when you interact with us through your computer or mobile device (subject to your consent, opt-out preferences or other appropriate legal basis where legally required). Using these technologies helps us customize your experience with our Website and Services, improve your experience, tailor marketing messages, and help us detect and prevent fraud and security risks. Here is more specific information about the types of information we collect: Log & Device Data. When you access the Website or the Services, we and our authorized third parties may automatically record certain information (“log data”), including information that your browser sends whenever you visit our Website. This log data may include the web address you came from or are going to, your device model, operating system, browser type, unique device identifier, IP address, mobile network carrier, and time zone or approximate location. Whether we collect some or all of this information often depends on what type of device you’re using and its settings. For example, different types of information are available depending on whether you’re using a Mac or PC, or an iPhone or an Android phone. To learn more about what information your device makes available to us, please check the policies of your device manufacturer or software provider. Cookie Data. Depending on how you’re accessing our Services and subject to your consent, opt-out preferences, or other appropriate legal basis where legally required, we and our authorized third parties may use “Cookies” (a small text file sent by your computer each time you visit our Website, unique to your Doodle account or your browser) or similar technologies such as pixels or web beacons to record log data. When we use Cookies, we may use ‘session’ Cookies (that last until you close your browser) or ‘persistent’ Cookies (that last until you or your browser deletes them). Doodle provides a centralized cookie management service across the entire Doodle Website. When visiting the Doodle Website or a booking page for the first time, Invitees and Visitors will see a cookie banner in accordance with their region. Cookie preferences can be adjusted at any time. Invitees can click on “Cookie Settings” within any booking page they receive. Invitees and Visitors can also navigate to the footer of the Doodle Website at any time and change their Cookie preferences under “Privacy Settings”. Usage Data. When a child uses our Services as an Invitee, we and our authorized third parties collect certain information about how you use the Services. For example, we collect information on the meeting types used most often, and how many meetings are scheduled each day. We aggregate this information and use it to help us monitor and improve the Services, such as to determine which features are most popular amongst our Users, and which features could be added or improved.
4.2 Third-Party Tools
We may disclose information to third parties or allow third parties to directly collect information using these technologies on our Website, such as social media companies, advertising networks, companies that provide analytics including ad tracking and reporting, security providers, and others that help us operate our Services and Website. We use such third-party tools subject to your consent, opt-out preferences, or other appropriate legal basis where legally required. For example, we use third-party providers such as Google Analytics to provide certain analytics and Visitor interactions services to Doodle in connection with our operation of our Website, including the collection and tracking of certain data and information regarding the characteristics and activities of Visitors to the Doodle Website. To learn how Google Analytics collects and processes data, please visit: “How Google uses data when you use our partners’ sites or apps” located at How Google uses information from sites or apps that use our services – Privacy & Terms – Google . We also use session replay, session recording, and similar tools provided by third party Service Providers to record your interactions with our Website, such as how you move throughout our Website and engage with our webforms. In addition to analytics, this information helps us improve our Website and Services, our marketing activities, and identify and fix technical issues visitors may be having with our Website.
We only collect as much information about a child as is reasonably necessary for the child to schedule a meeting, and we do not condition his or her participation on the disclosure of more personal information than is reasonably necessary.
We also may combine non-personal information we collect through these technologies with personal information about you or your child that we collect online.
For information about our automatic information collection practices, including how you can opt out of certain information collection, see the Doodle Notice.
4.3 How We Use Your Child's Information
We may use information that we collect about you, including Personal Data, to: Provide the Doodle Service. We will use your information to provide our Services to you, including to facilitate scheduling; respond to your inquiries; prevent or address service errors, security, or technical issues; analyze and monitor usage; prevent spam, fraud and abuse on the Services; investigate potential violations of our Terms, verify your identity; and for other customer service and support purposes. Understand and improve our products. We will perform research and analysis about your use of, or interest in, our products, Services, or content, or products, services or content offered by others. We do this to help make our products better and to develop new products. Communicate with you. Service related communications. We will email you regarding your calendar appointments. These messages are considered part of the service and you may not opt out of these messages. Responding to your requests. We will also use your information to respond to your questions or comments Protecting Rights and Interests. We will use your information to protect our rights and interests as well as the rights and interests of our Users and any other person, as well as to enforce this Notice or our Terms. Legal Compliance. We may use your information to comply with applicable legal or regulatory obligations, including complying with requests from law enforcement or other governmental authorities, or in legal proceedings involving Doodle. Other. We also may use your information to manage our business or perform functions as otherwise described to you at the time of collection subject to your consent.
4.4 Our Practices for Disclosing Children's Information
We do not share, sell, rent, or transfer children's personal information other than as described in this section.
We may disclose aggregated information about many of our users, and information that does not identify any individual or device. In addition, we may disclose children's personal information:
In addition, if Doodle is involved in a merger, divestiture, restructuring, reorganization, dissolution, or other sale or transfer of some or all of Doodle’s assets, whether as a going concern or as part of bankruptcy, liquidation, or similar proceeding or event, we may transfer the personal information we have collected or maintain to the buyer or other successor.
4.5 Accessing and Correcting Your Child's Personal Information
At any time, you may review the child's personal information maintained by us, require us to correct or delete the personal information, and/or refuse to permit us from further collecting or using the child's information.
You can review, change, or delete your child's personal information by sending us an email at [email protected]. To protect your privacy and security, we may require you to take certain steps or provide additional information to verify your identity before we provide any information or make corrections.
4.6 Operators That Collect or Maintain Information from Children
A list of all operators that may collect or maintain personal information from children through the Website/App/Service is available at List of data subprocessors | Doodle Help Center
For inquiries about any operator's privacy practices and use of children's information, please write to us at: [email protected]