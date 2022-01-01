4.1 Information Collected Automatically From You

We and our authorized third parties use Cookies, pixels, web beacons, and other technologies to receive and store certain types of information when you interact with us through your computer or mobile device (subject to your consent, opt-out preferences or other appropriate legal basis where legally required). Using these technologies helps us customize your experience with our Website and Services, improve your experience, tailor marketing messages, and help us detect and prevent fraud and security risks. Here is more specific information about the types of information we collect: Log & Device Data. When you access the Website or the Services, we and our authorized third parties may automatically record certain information (“log data”), including information that your browser sends whenever you visit our Website. This log data may include the web address you came from or are going to, your device model, operating system, browser type, unique device identifier, IP address, mobile network carrier, and time zone or approximate location. Whether we collect some or all of this information often depends on what type of device you’re using and its settings. For example, different types of information are available depending on whether you’re using a Mac or PC, or an iPhone or an Android phone. To learn more about what information your device makes available to us, please check the policies of your device manufacturer or software provider. Cookie Data. Depending on how you’re accessing our Services and subject to your consent, opt-out preferences, or other appropriate legal basis where legally required, we and our authorized third parties may use “Cookies” (a small text file sent by your computer each time you visit our Website, unique to your Doodle account or your browser) or similar technologies such as pixels or web beacons to record log data. When we use Cookies, we may use ‘session’ Cookies (that last until you close your browser) or ‘persistent’ Cookies (that last until you or your browser deletes them). Doodle provides a centralized cookie management service across the entire Doodle Website. When visiting the Doodle Website or a booking page for the first time, Invitees and Visitors will see a cookie banner in accordance with their region. Cookie preferences can be adjusted at any time. Invitees can click on “Cookie Settings” within any booking page they receive. Invitees and Visitors can also navigate to the footer of the Doodle Website at any time and change their Cookie preferences under “Privacy Settings”. Usage Data. When a child uses our Services as an Invitee, we and our authorized third parties collect certain information about how you use the Services. For example, we collect information on the meeting types used most often, and how many meetings are scheduled each day. We aggregate this information and use it to help us monitor and improve the Services, such as to determine which features are most popular amongst our Users, and which features could be added or improved.

4.2 Third-Party Tools

We may disclose information to third parties or allow third parties to directly collect information using these technologies on our Website, such as social media companies, advertising networks, companies that provide analytics including ad tracking and reporting, security providers, and others that help us operate our Services and Website. We use such third-party tools subject to your consent, opt-out preferences, or other appropriate legal basis where legally required. For example, we use third-party providers such as Google Analytics to provide certain analytics and Visitor interactions services to Doodle in connection with our operation of our Website, including the collection and tracking of certain data and information regarding the characteristics and activities of Visitors to the Doodle Website. To learn how Google Analytics collects and processes data, please visit: “How Google uses data when you use our partners’ sites or apps” located at How Google uses information from sites or apps that use our services – Privacy & Terms – Google . We also use session replay, session recording, and similar tools provided by third party Service Providers to record your interactions with our Website, such as how you move throughout our Website and engage with our webforms. In addition to analytics, this information helps us improve our Website and Services, our marketing activities, and identify and fix technical issues visitors may be having with our Website.

We only collect as much information about a child as is reasonably necessary for the child to schedule a meeting, and we do not condition his or her participation on the disclosure of more personal information than is reasonably necessary.

We also may combine non-personal information we collect through these technologies with personal information about you or your child that we collect online.

For information about our automatic information collection practices, including how you can opt out of certain information collection, see the Doodle Notice.

4.3 How We Use Your Child's Information

We may use information that we collect about you, including Personal Data, to: Provide the Doodle Service. We will use your information to provide our Services to you, including to facilitate scheduling; respond to your inquiries; prevent or address service errors, security, or technical issues; analyze and monitor usage; prevent spam, fraud and abuse on the Services; investigate potential violations of our Terms, verify your identity; and for other customer service and support purposes. Understand and improve our products. We will perform research and analysis about your use of, or interest in, our products, Services, or content, or products, services or content offered by others. We do this to help make our products better and to develop new products. Communicate with you. Service related communications. We will email you regarding your calendar appointments. These messages are considered part of the service and you may not opt out of these messages. Responding to your requests. We will also use your information to respond to your questions or comments Protecting Rights and Interests. We will use your information to protect our rights and interests as well as the rights and interests of our Users and any other person, as well as to enforce this Notice or our Terms. Legal Compliance. We may use your information to comply with applicable legal or regulatory obligations, including complying with requests from law enforcement or other governmental authorities, or in legal proceedings involving Doodle. Other. We also may use your information to manage our business or perform functions as otherwise described to you at the time of collection subject to your consent.

4.4 Our Practices for Disclosing Children's Information

We do not share, sell, rent, or transfer children's personal information other than as described in this section.

We may disclose aggregated information about many of our users, and information that does not identify any individual or device. In addition, we may disclose children's personal information:

To third parties we use to support the internal operations of our Service and who are bound by contractual or other obligations to use the information only for such purpose and to keep the information confidential.

If we are required to do so by law or legal process, such as to comply with any court order or subpoena or to respond to any government or regulatory request.

If we believe disclosure is necessary or appropriate to protect the rights, property, or safety of Doodle, our customers or others, including to:

To law enforcement agencies or for an investigation related to public safety.

In addition, if Doodle is involved in a merger, divestiture, restructuring, reorganization, dissolution, or other sale or transfer of some or all of Doodle’s assets, whether as a going concern or as part of bankruptcy, liquidation, or similar proceeding or event, we may transfer the personal information we have collected or maintain to the buyer or other successor.

4.5 Accessing and Correcting Your Child's Personal Information

At any time, you may review the child's personal information maintained by us, require us to correct or delete the personal information, and/or refuse to permit us from further collecting or using the child's information.

You can review, change, or delete your child's personal information by sending us an email at [email protected]. To protect your privacy and security, we may require you to take certain steps or provide additional information to verify your identity before we provide any information or make corrections.

4.6 Operators That Collect or Maintain Information from Children

A list of all operators that may collect or maintain personal information from children through the Website/App/Service is available at List of data subprocessors | Doodle Help Center

For inquiries about any operator's privacy practices and use of children's information, please write to us at: [email protected]