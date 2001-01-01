Create a Doodle

Simple and secure scheduling for healthcare professionals

Help clients book time easily so you can spend more of it helping them thrive.

a booking page for a patient check-up, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Used by wellness providers and healthcare pros from top orgs worldwide

Easy booking for patients and clients

Let patients or clients schedule appointments online without waiting on hold or sending multiple messages.

One tool for every kind of meeting

From one-on-one consults to staff meetings and follow-up calls, manage all your bookings in one place. Whether you're in private practice or part of a large clinic, there's no need to bounce between tools.

Serious about privacy

No personal health information is shared, and access is fully permission-based. It’s secure scheduling that fits the needs of modern medical teams.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Made for every way you care for clients

Make booking effortless

Share your Booking Page so clients can see your availability and book in just a few clicks.

Offer multiple session types

List private sessions, group classes, or workshops in a Sign-up Sheet so clients choose what works for them.

Protect client data

Only availability is shared — personal and client details stay private and secure.

Reduce no-shows

Automatic reminders help clients remember appointments, improving attendance and consistency.

Customize your Booking Pages

Add your practice name, logo, and colors for a polished, professional booking experience.

Support multiple providers

With the Team plan, link calendars for all practitioners so clients can book the right provider directly.

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud

Zoom

Outlook

Microsoft Teams

Zapier

Webex

Google Meet

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

Patients book without calling, and reminders mean fewer no-shows.

Capterra Review

ER

Emily R.

Clinic Manager

I can book a meeting for 12 Healthcare Executives in 20 minutes with a single link.

Community Health

NL

Nasdaq L.

Administrative Assistant

Doodle has consistently been the easiest way to poll potential attendees when scheduling a group meeting.

RP

Rachel P

Physical Therapist and Owner

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I collect client information before the appointment?

Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page for things like goals, preferences, or medical history.

How do I make sure client data stays private?

Only your available times are shared — personal calendar details and client responses are kept secure.

Can I offer recurring session slots?

Yes. Set recurring availability so clients can book weekly, biweekly, or monthly appointments.

Can I limit group class sizes?

Yes. Set a seat limit in your Sign-up Sheet so classes don’t exceed your preferred capacity.

Can I customize the look of my Booking Page?

Yes. Add your brand colors and logo to create a consistent, trustworthy experience for clients.

Didn’t find the answer?

