Simple and secure scheduling for healthcare professionals
Used by wellness providers and healthcare pros from top orgs worldwide
Easy booking for patients and clients
Let patients or clients schedule appointments online without waiting on hold or sending multiple messages.
One tool for every kind of meeting
From one-on-one consults to staff meetings and follow-up calls, manage all your bookings in one place. Whether you're in private practice or part of a large clinic, there's no need to bounce between tools.
Serious about privacy
No personal health information is shared, and access is fully permission-based. It’s secure scheduling that fits the needs of modern medical teams.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Made for every way you care for clients
Make booking effortless
Share your Booking Page so clients can see your availability and book in just a few clicks.
Offer multiple session types
List private sessions, group classes, or workshops in a Sign-up Sheet so clients choose what works for them.
Protect client data
Only availability is shared — personal and client details stay private and secure.
Reduce no-shows
Automatic reminders help clients remember appointments, improving attendance and consistency.
Customize your Booking Pages
Add your practice name, logo, and colors for a polished, professional booking experience.
Support multiple providers
With the Team plan, link calendars for all practitioners so clients can book the right provider directly.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
350M+ meetings scheduled smarter
Patients book without calling, and reminders mean fewer no-shows.
I can book a meeting for 12 Healthcare Executives in 20 minutes with a single link.
Doodle has consistently been the easiest way to poll potential attendees when scheduling a group meeting.
Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I collect client information before the appointment?
Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page for things like goals, preferences, or medical history.
How do I make sure client data stays private?
Only your available times are shared — personal calendar details and client responses are kept secure.
Can I offer recurring session slots?
Yes. Set recurring availability so clients can book weekly, biweekly, or monthly appointments.
Can I limit group class sizes?
Yes. Set a seat limit in your Sign-up Sheet so classes don’t exceed your preferred capacity.
Can I customize the look of my Booking Page?
Yes. Add your brand colors and logo to create a consistent, trustworthy experience for clients.