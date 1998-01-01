Create a Doodle

Let clients book anytime

Offer your availability online so clients can schedule consultations when it works best for you and for them.

Never double-book

Share multiple booking pages while your calendar updates instantly to avoid conflicts.

Spend more time serving clients

Scheduling takes seconds, giving you more time to focus on delivering results.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Made for every kind of client meeting

Book consultations instantly

Share your Booking Page so clients choose a slot without back-and-forth emails.

Offer multiple service options

List sessions in a Sign-up Sheet — from discovery calls to follow-up reviews — so clients pick what they need.

Protect billable hours

Use Stripe integration to collect payment when booking, ensuring your time is valued.

Meet across time zones

Doodle automatically adjusts availability to your client’s local time for seamless international work.

Customize your Booking Pages

Add your logo and colors for a professional, client-facing experience.

Plan with your team

With the Team plan, link multiple calendars so clients can book with the right person the first time.

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I collect client information before a meeting?

Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page to capture details you need in advance.

How do I prevent no-shows?

Enable automatic reminders so clients remember their appointment.

Can I offer different prices for different services?

Yes. Create separate Booking Pages with unique payment settings for each service.

Can I limit how far ahead clients can book?

Yes. Set booking deadlines to avoid last-minute changes.

Can I brand my booking links?

Yes. Customize with your logo and colors to match your business identity.

