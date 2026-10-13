What does a meeting really cost?
Meetings take a large share of every salary you pay, and they rarely appear in a budget. Here’s how to put a number on them, and how to win some of the hours back.
Use Cases
Data stories and research on where your team's days go, written for your role and your industry.
Meetings take a large share of every salary you pay, and they rarely appear in a budget. Here’s how to put a number on them, and how to win some of the hours back.
Pick your team. Many stories come with a calculator inside.
5 stories
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From the story Is lead time the hidden half of your time to hire?
Waiting per hire today
21 days
Waiting per hire at your target
9 days
Waiting that staysWaiting you remove
Candidate days back per quarter
144 days
Waiting per hire = days to first interview + (rounds minus 1) × days between rounds. It counts calendar days a candidate waits, using only the numbers you enter.
We'll show you Doodle on your own calendar.