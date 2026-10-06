'Back in September.' If you've ever emailed a European colleague in August, you'll know the auto-reply. I've always wondered how much of that is reputation and how much is real. So I asked a simple question: when summer arrives, how much do people in each country actually step back from planning meetings, events and get-togethers? Every week, people use Doodle to organize everything from team meetings to family get-togethers. That gives us a rare view of how summer really lands, country by country, week by week. Here's what we found.

The summer dip Which countries switch off the most in summer? Spain, Sweden, Norway and France switch off the most: in July and August 2025, the number of people organizing plans on Doodle fell by 47% to 55% compared with spring. The United States dipped by just 7%, and Australia, in the middle of its winter, didn't dip at all. -55 % Spain, the deepest summer dip of the 23 countries. + − Source Publisher Doodle data, summer 2025 Sample Weekly organizers in Spain Type Platform data, July and August against spring Link How we did it -50 % Sweden, quiet from early June. + − Source Publisher Doodle data, summer 2025 Sample Weekly organizers in Sweden Type Platform data, July and August against spring Link How we did it -47 % Norway, quietest in the week of 14 July. + − Source Publisher Doodle data, summer 2025 Sample Weekly organizers in Norway Type Platform data, July and August against spring Link How we did it -47 % France, quietest in the week of 11 August. + − Source Publisher Doodle data, summer 2025 Sample Weekly organizers in France Type Platform data, July and August against spring Link How we did it -7 % United States, with one quiet week around 4 July. + − Source Publisher Doodle data, summer 2025 Sample Weekly organizers in the United States Type Platform data, July and August against spring Link How we did it +1 % Australia, in the middle of its winter. + − Source Publisher Doodle data, summer 2025 Sample Weekly organizers in Australia Type Platform data, July and August against spring Link How we did it Summer dip = average weekly organizers in July and August 2025 (ISO weeks 27 to 35) compared with a spring baseline (21 April to 15 June 2025). The full ranking of all 23 countries is in the heatmap below.

Week by week When does each country go quiet? The quiet weeks follow each country's holidays. The Nordics go first: Finland and Norway reach their quietest point in the week of 14 July. Belgium, Denmark and Sweden follow in the week of 21 July. Then, in the week of 11 August, France, Spain, Italy, Germany and five more countries hit their low together, around the 15 August holiday. At that low point, Norway, Finland, Spain and Italy fall to between 14% and 18% of their spring level. Most of Europe is back to normal by the first week of September. Germany takes until October, because its school holidays are staggered by state. Sort by dip Sort by quietest week Spring level Quiet May Jun Jul Aug Sept Country 26 26 May 2 2 Jun 9 9 Jun 16 16 Jun 23 23 Jun 30 30 Jun 7 7 Jul 14 14 Jul 21 21 Jul 28 28 Jul 4 4 Aug 11 11 Aug 18 18 Aug 25 25 Aug 1 1 Sept 8 8 Sept 15 15 Sept 22 22 Sept 29 29 Sept Dip Spain 105 106 97 95 79 83 72 63 49 37 22 17 21 38 82 88 93 93 96 -55 % Sweden 85 86 85 64 58 39 24 19 19 24 40 74 100 108 108 105 105 108 103 -50 % Norway 90 92 74 81 67 42 20 14 16 26 63 84 103 109 104 101 102 103 97 -47 % France 87 113 95 102 94 89 78 56 56 44 31 24 39 65 91 96 97 96 98 -47 % Hungary 102 106 85 92 74 67 64 53 56 52 46 49 52 79 103 95 89 87 94 -42 % Finland 83 98 83 69 53 31 21 16 17 30 74 103 114 118 123 119 114 108 109 -42 % Italy 112 99 102 100 92 97 89 79 65 52 37 18 30 62 91 98 101 100 106 -41 % Czechia 104 98 94 87 81 62 56 56 56 56 56 54 63 75 90 87 89 92 94 -41 % Belgium 88 104 87 93 91 84 72 57 41 48 46 44 66 78 89 91 90 91 94 -40 % Portugal 102 110 77 87 93 100 88 80 66 52 33 29 38 53 89 100 106 97 108 -40 % Poland 102 111 95 74 84 80 68 63 52 52 54 48 61 64 77 79 82 84 100 -40 % Denmark 82 88 82 85 83 62 41 29 29 45 70 89 97 98 103 102 101 98 98 -38 % Greece 108 99 98 106 104 103 95 89 69 51 29 21 43 75 104 96 99 98 102 -36 % Austria 84 105 88 77 91 83 78 68 64 61 57 52 65 71 78 84 84 90 91 -33 % Canada 101 97 92 90 77 64 75 70 64 61 60 71 79 84 90 102 101 102 98 -30 % Netherlands 90 110 91 95 92 89 83 76 59 55 57 55 75 85 98 87 93 98 97 -30 % Ireland 105 87 97 90 86 78 74 70 66 63 53 64 76 93 112 111 121 121 119 -29 % Germany 89 107 84 85 99 99 93 83 76 70 65 61 66 69 73 76 81 85 78 -24 % Switzerland 84 105 88 95 92 88 82 68 56 46 65 81 100 98 95 95 96 95 92 -24 % United Kingdom 84 104 102 95 95 92 88 88 81 76 74 71 73 65 88 92 94 97 102 -21 % Brazil 103 108 98 77 97 84 74 64 62 76 90 100 107 102 100 86 91 88 85 -16 % United States 87 97 90 81 87 71 90 88 88 90 96 99 107 106 99 108 105 104 104 -7 % Australia 104 101 91 93 95 96 90 96 103 106 107 105 106 103 98 99 96 93 91 + 1 % Each cell shows weekly organizers as a percentage of that country's spring 2025 level. Weeks run from 26 May to 29 September 2025 and are labeled by their Monday.

Work and rest Do countries that work longer hours switch off harder? Not in any simple way. Some of the countries with the fewest hours worked per year, like Norway, Sweden and Denmark, also switch off the hardest. Others with long working years, like Czechia, Poland and Portugal, still slow down by around 40% in summer. The United States pairs long hours with almost no summer dip. 1,300 1,400 1,500 1,600 1,700 1,800 0 % -10 % -20 % -30 % -40 % -50 % -60 % Average annual hours worked per worker, 2025 (OECD) Summer dip, 2025 (Doodle data) Fewer hours, steady summer More hours, steady summer Fewer hours, deep dip More hours, deep dip Spain: 1,633 hours, -55% summer dip Spain Sweden: 1,421 hours, -50% summer dip Sweden Norway: 1,386 hours, -47% summer dip Norway France: 1,498 hours, -47% summer dip France Finland: 1,492 hours, -42% summer dip Finland Italy: 1,716 hours, -41% summer dip Italy Czechia: 1,824 hours, -41% summer dip Czechia Belgium: 1,586 hours, -40% summer dip Belgium Portugal: 1,764 hours, -40% summer dip Portugal Poland: 1,776 hours, -40% summer dip Poland Denmark: 1,369 hours, -38% summer dip Denmark Austria: 1,442 hours, -33% summer dip Austria Canada: 1,687 hours, -30% summer dip Canada Netherlands: 1,436 hours, -30% summer dip Netherlands Ireland: 1,639 hours, -29% summer dip Ireland Germany: 1,332 hours, -24% summer dip Germany Switzerland: 1,512 hours, -24% summer dip Switzerland United Kingdom: 1,533 hours, -21% summer dip United Kingdom United States: 1,800 hours, -7% summer dip United States Australia: 1,633 hours, 1% summer dip Australia Hours: OECD average annual hours actually worked per worker, 2025. The OECD notes these figures are “unsuitable for comparisons of the level of average annual hours of work for a given year, because of differences in their sources”, and they include part-time workers, so treat the horizontal position as a rough guide. Dashed lines mark the median of these 20 countries. Greece, Hungary and Brazil are not shown because no comparable OECD annual figure was used.

Planning ahead How far ahead do people plan for August? Further ahead than for July. In Denmark, the median group poll for an August date went out 39 days before that date, against 17 days for July. Belgium and France show the same pattern. Spain and Italy stay short-notice all summer, at 7 to 11 days. 1. Denmark: 39 days ahead for August dates, 17 for July. 2. Belgium: 27 days for August, 15 for July. 3. France: 25 days for August, 13 for July. 4. Germany, Switzerland and Sweden: 22 days for August, against 14 to 16 for July. 5. United Kingdom and Netherlands: 17 days for August, 15 and 12 for July. 6. United States: 11 days for August, 12 for July. 7. Italy and Spain: 11 and 9 days for August, 7 and 8 for July. Median days between a group poll being created and its earliest proposed date, summer 2025, from a 10% sample of group polls. Country is the time zone set on the poll.

Your summer How can you plan a better summer, wherever you are? Plan August early, protect the time you're away, and make it easy for people to find you when you're back. Three small habits cover most of it. 1. Send the poll in June. For an August trip or a summer get-together, send a group poll early. Friends, family and colleagues vote on the dates, and nobody needs an account to join in. 2. Let your calendar say no. Add your vacation as out-of-office with auto-decline, so invites for those weeks get a polite reply while you're on the beach. 3. Book September before you go. Share a booking page for your return, so catch-ups land in the times you choose, spread across your first weeks back. So if your summer felt quieter than everyone else's, or busier, you're probably not imagining it. Where you live shapes when the world slows down around you. How intense was your summer? Get a Demo

How we did it Doodle data counts weekly active organizers: people who ran a group poll that got at least one response, or received a booking, in a given week of summer 2025. Country is where the organizer was when they organized, based on their device, so someone on vacation abroad counts where they are. The baseline is the average of eight spring weeks, 21 April to 15 June 2025. Some spring public holidays fall inside it, so the dips are slightly conservative. We include 23 countries with at least 500 weekly organizers in spring, and show percentages, not counts.