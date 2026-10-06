Head of Product Marketing
Chirag Harendra
Chirag is the Head of Product Marketing at Doodle. He has spent more than 15 years leading go-to-market strategy for cloud and enterprise SaaS companies.
At Doodle he writes the data stories: research-led pieces on where teams' time goes, many with a calculator so readers can run the numbers on their own week.
Latest articles by Chirag Harendra
- Executive assistants
What would you do with the hours you spend arranging meetings?Read Time: 10 minutes8 Oct, 2026
- Operations & leadership
How intense is your summer?Read Time: 7 minutes6 Oct, 2026
- Recruiting & HR
Is lead time the hidden half of your time to hire?Read Time: 9 minutes6 Oct, 2026