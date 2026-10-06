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Head of Product Marketing

Chirag Harendra

Chirag is the Head of Product Marketing at Doodle. He has spent more than 15 years leading go-to-market strategy for cloud and enterprise SaaS companies.

At Doodle he writes the data stories: research-led pieces on where teams' time goes, many with a calculator so readers can run the numbers on their own week.

Data story author, Chirag Harendra

Latest articles by Chirag Harendra

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