Twice a year, the clocks change, and twice a year Europe and North America don’t change them on the same day. Most people only notice when a recurring call turns up an hour early, or an hour late. We’ve all been there. All week, colleagues, friends and family have reminded you that the clocks change on Sunday, and yet somehow you still forget. The bathroom timer still shows the old time because it needs changing by hand, as do most of the clocks around the home. It’s only when you switch on today’s early kick-off that you realize you’ve either missed the first half or still have an hour to go. Sound familiar, or is it just me? The latter, if you ask my wife! But what happens during the work week? The time has changed for you, but colleagues in other parts of the world are due their change later in the week. So how does that affect the “bridging” week? In this piece: what actually happens in the bridging week, a checker to see where your meetings land, what Doodle’s data shows about transatlantic meetings in those weeks, a myth-or-fact round on the clock change itself, and a few ways to make the most of it.

The bridging week Why do Europe and the US change their clocks on different days? Because they follow different rules. In the EU and the UK, clocks go back on the last Sunday of October and forward on the last Sunday of March. In the US and most of Canada, they go back on the first Sunday of November and forward on the second Sunday of March. So this autumn, Europe changes on Sunday 25 October and the US on Sunday 1 November. For those seven days, every time difference across the Atlantic is an hour shorter. London and New York are four hours apart, rather than five. Berlin and Chicago are six, rather than seven. In spring, the bridging period lasts about three weeks. There’s talk of ending the switch. The US House of Representatives passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would keep daylight saving time all year, on 14 July 2026. As of 17 October, it still needs the Senate, so the US clocks go back on 1 November as usual. Some places have already stopped: British Columbia moved its clocks forward for the last time on 8 March 2026, and most of the province will stay on daylight time all year. In Europe, a 2019 plan to end clock changes has stalled. Sources: timeanddate.com, EU daylight saving time · House Energy and Commerce Committee, July 2026 · EURweb, 17 October 2026 · Government of British Columbia, March 2026

Try it Will your meeting move? Pick where you are, where the other person is, and the time your meeting starts for you. The checker shows where it lands for them before the change, in the bridging week and after, and how many hours of 9 to 5 you share. Nothing you pick is stored or sent. Will your meeting move? Autumn 2026 You are in London Dublin Paris Berlin Zurich Madrid Amsterdam Warsaw Helsinki New York Toronto Chicago Denver Phoenix Los Angeles They are in London Dublin Paris Berlin Zurich Madrid Amsterdam Warsaw Helsinki New York Toronto Chicago Denver Phoenix Los Angeles Your meeting starts at 07:00 08:00 09:00 10:00 11:00 12:00 13:00 14:00 15:00 16:00 17:00 18:00 19:00 Normal week Before 25 October 11:00 Inside their 9 to 5 5 hours apart · 3 hours of shared 9 to 5 The bridging week 25 to 31 October 12:00 Inside their 9 to 5 4 hours apart · 4 hours of shared 9 to 5 After 1 November Through the winter 11:00 Inside their 9 to 5 5 hours apart · 3 hours of shared 9 to 5 In the bridging week, this meeting lands at 12:00 for them, an hour away from its usual time. It goes back to 11:00 once both sides have changed. Want meetings that stay inside everyone’s hours? Book a demo Times use the official clock-change rules for 2026, for a meeting on a Wednesday. Nothing you pick is stored or sent. In my view, the bridging week is the one time of year when a little calendar admin pays off straight away: a two-minute check of your recurring calls saves an awkward empty meeting room.

What our data shows Are the bridging weeks good or bad for meetings across the Atlantic? Good, as it turns out. We looked at meetings booked through Doodle between people in Europe and North America, in every bridging week from autumn 2023 to spring 2026, and compared them with the normal weeks around them. 13 to 19 % fewer transatlantic meetings land outside someone’s 9 to 5 in the bridging weeks, in every season we looked at. + − Source Publisher Doodle data Sample Booked weekday meetings between Europe and North America Type Platform data, bridging weeks against the normal weeks around them, autumn 2023 to spring 2026 Link How we did it +50 % more shared working hours between Paris and New York: three hours of 9 to 5 in the bridging week, two in a normal week. + − Source Publisher Time zone arithmetic Sample Paris and New York, 9:00 to 17:00 local time Type Calculation Link Try the checker 10 to 18 % more scheduling happens before 9am in North America in the week after the clocks go back. + − Source Publisher Doodle data Sample Polls, booking pages and 1:1s created in North American time zones Type Platform data, the week after against the two weeks before, autumn 2023 to 2025 Link How we did it Why does the bridging week help? Because people keep their usual hours on their own clock. When the gap shrinks by an hour, the window where both sides are at work grows. Fewer meetings need someone in Europe to stay late, or someone in North America to start early. Paris and New York: hours when both are at work New York time A normal week · 6 hours apart The bridging week · 5 hours apart 00:00 03:00 06:00 09:00 12:00 15:00 18:00 21:00 24:00 Paris and New York share 2 hours of 9 to 5 in a normal week and 3 hours in the bridging week. Both at work: 2 hours, then 3 hours One side at work 9:00 to 17:00 local time on both sides. The effect shows up in every autumn and spring we looked at, and it disappears the week the second region changes its clocks. Fewer transatlantic meetings outside someone’s 9 to 5 in the bridging weeks Doodle data Autumn 2023 −14% Spring 2024 −16% Autumn 2024 −16% Spring 2025 −15% Autumn 2025 −13% Spring 2026 −19% Change against the normal weeks around each bridging week. Booked weekday meetings between Europe and North America. Do meetings move when the clocks change? Not on the local clock. Measured in global time, Europe’s scheduling activity shifts by almost exactly an hour when the clocks change, and stays put in local time. People keep their 10 o’clock, wherever 10 o’clock now falls. There’s an early-bird effect too. In the week after the clocks go back, more scheduling happens before 9am, and in spring it goes the other way. That extra hour in bed seems to get used at the desk. Source: Doodle data, transatlantic meetings 2023 to 2026

Making the most of it How do you make the most of the bridging week? A few habits make the clock change a non-event, and the bridging week a small bonus. 1. Check your recurring calls with the other side. Any standing meeting between Europe and North America moves by an hour for one side during the bridging week. A quick look on the Friday before saves a no-show. 2. Say which time zone a meeting belongs to. A calendar event keeps the time of the organizer’s time zone, so the other side sees it move. Naming it in the invite takes the guesswork out. 3. Use the week for the hard-to-fit meetings. With an extra hour of shared working time, the bridging week is a good moment for the sessions that usually push someone outside their hours. 4. Go easy on the Monday after the spring change. Losing an hour of sleep has measurable effects, so it’s a poor day for the meetings that need everyone at their sharpest. Where does Time OS help? Booking pages offer times from your real availability, inside the meeting hours you set. Group polls let people in different places vote on a few options, with no account needed. On the Team and Enterprise plans, Find Time shows when colleagues are free before you send an invite. For me, the best thing a calendar can do around a clock change is nothing at all: your hours stay your hours, and the meetings fit around them.

How we did it How did we measure this? We used meetings booked through Doodle (group polls, booking pages and 1:1s) where the organizer and a participant were in time zones in Europe and in the US or Canada. Time zones come from the settings people schedule in, not their country. The data covers Doodle’s classic product. A meeting counts as outside 9 to 5 if it starts before 9:00 or at 17:00 or later in local time for either side. We compared each bridging week (autumn 2023, 2024 and 2025, spring 2024, 2025 and 2026) with the normal weeks around it. The share of meetings outside 9 to 5 is high in every week, because the definition is strict and includes the US West Coast, so we report the change. The early-bird figure compares the share of polls, booking pages and 1:1s created before 9am local time in the week after the clocks go back with the two weeks before. We report relative changes only, never counts. The weekly samples run to hundreds of meetings, and the pattern repeats in every season.

FAQ Questions about the clock change When do the clocks go back in 2026? + − In the EU and the UK, on Sunday 25 October at 01:00 UTC, which is 2am in the UK and 3am in most of central Europe. In the US and most of Canada, on Sunday 1 November at 2am local time. Most of British Columbia no longer changes its clocks. Why do Europe and the US change their clocks on different days? + − Is the US getting rid of daylight saving time? + − Do recurring meetings move when the clocks change? + − Do people need a Doodle account to vote in a poll or book a time? + − The clocks will keep changing for a while yet. The bridging week is a reminder that working across time zones is mostly about knowing where everyone’s day starts and ends, and keeping meetings inside it. Which of your meetings crosses the Atlantic? Book a demo