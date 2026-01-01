650+
interviews scheduled per recruiter in 2025, up 128% since 2022. [1]
26%
faster: automated interview scheduling vs manual. [2]
79%
of assistants say handling scheduling is their most common task. [3]
Our team has staggered schedules, so our efficiency has increased significantly with using this tool. I cannot imagine planning without it!
HOW IT WORKS
Publish once. The page picks the host.
STEP 1
One link for the whole team
One page for the whole team. Whoever is booking doesn't need to know who's free, who's on holiday, or whose turn it is.
STEP 2
Rotation, or everyone at once
Round Robin passes the next booking to the next member. Collective puts the whole group in the room. Both run from the same page. You pick one in settings.
STEP 3
Every calendar checked first
Times when a required person is busy are hidden automatically, on every calendar they've connected. The page can't double-book the people behind it.
WHY IT MATTERS
The same two people take every meeting.
The meeting goes to whoever is easiest to book, and it’s often the same two because it’s always been that way. Teams need a fairer way to allocate the rota, just look at the numbers.
5% do 35%
Of the work
Independent research across 300+ organizations found the busiest 3 to 5 percent of employees generate 20 to 35 percent of all valuable collaboration. A booking page shows where it lands. [4]
59%
More load, same people
59% of administrative professionals say their responsibilities have expanded significantly since 2021 (World Administrators Alliance, 2026, 3,221 responses). [5]
13 + 9
Thirteen inside, nine outside
A typical B2B buying decision involves thirteen people inside the buying organization and nine outside it. A team page checks every connected calendar before it offers a time. [6]
TWO MODES
Rotate to one person, or bring in the whole team.
Both live on the same page. The difference is whether the meeting needs one of you or several. Round Robin spreads the load. Collective brings the group together.
- Round robin
- Team
The next booking goes to the next member
Only into a slot that person can actually keep. Use it where the work is interchangeable and the load shouldn't be: inbound inquiries, first calls, office hours, support calls, first-round interviews.
Anyone busy on a connected calendar is skipped automatically, so a rotation never books someone into a meeting they can't attend.
- Collective, Co-hosted
- Enterprise
Everyone on the page is on the booking
The page only offers times that work for all of them at once. Use it where the meeting genuinely needs the group: a panel, a technical deep-dive alongside the account lead, a review that needs both sides of the house.
Co-hosted pages are an Enterprise capability. Round Robin and the team page are on Team.
BY TEAM
Fits every workflow, as you need it.
Whether you are seeking a quality experience, faster output, or a fairer distribution, Round Robin checks every calendar a member has connected, and applies the same working-hours and buffer rules the team has already set.
REVENUE
Inbound piles onto the same two reps
Routing misfires and leads go cold while somebody works out whose turn it was.
The first meeting happens sooner, and the load spreads on its own.
KPIs: time to first meeting, lead response time, team coverage.
TALENT AND HR
A five-person panel, manually managed at every stage
Plus a candidate who doesn't work for you, across two time zones.
Interviews land sooner, and the candidate sees one link.
KPIs: time to interview, time to hire, candidate drop-off.
SUPPORT AND SUCCESS
One person ends up carrying the week
Because their link is the one people happen to have.
Cover shared across the whole team.
KPIs: response time, coverage, meetings per person.
WHAT YOU GET
Time OS: now and next
Team booking page
One page for the team, with the whole team behind the link.
- Available now
- Team
Round Robin distribution
The next booking goes to the next member, and only into a slot they can keep.
- Available now
- Team
Everyone at once
The collective mode: one booking, several hosts, offered only when all of them are free.
- Available now
- Team
Team Directory
Browse the team by department, see who's free soonest, and book the right person directly.
- Available now
- Team
Double-booking prevention
Busy time on any connected calendar is hidden from the page automatically, for every member.
- Available now
- Team
Co-hosted meetings
Several named hosts on one page, for the meetings that need more than one of you.
- Available now
- Team
Booking on behalf
For the person who runs somebody else's diary, with that person's rules respected.
- Available now
- Enterprise
Group polls with a co-host
Two people running the same poll, for meetings where finding the time is the hard part.
- Coming soon
- Team
Co-hosted pages
Routes each meeting to the right person, and flags it when the load drifts. Part of the Enterprise plan.
- Coming soon
- Enterprise
FAQs
No. Anyone with the link can book, with no account and nothing to install. Accounts and connected calendars matter on your side of the page, because that's what lets it know who's free.
APPENDIX
Every number on this page comes from independent, published research. Full citations in the table.
|Figure
|What it measures
|Period · basis
|650+
|Annual interviews scheduled per recruiter in 2025, up 128% since 2022
|[1] Greenhouse, The Hire Standard, March 2026 · 6,000+ North American organizations
|26%
|How much faster automated interview scheduling is than manual (median 3.7 vs 5 hours)
|[2] Ashby, Talent Trends Report: Recruiting Operations Benchmarks, 2026 · 54M applications
|79%
|Executive assistants who handle scheduling, their most common task
|[3] Prialto, 2025 Executive Productivity Report · 508 executives
|3–5% / 20–35%
|Share of employees generating that share of value-added collaboration
|[4] Cross, Rebele & Grant, "Collaborative Overload," Harvard Business Review, 2016 · 300+ organizations
|59%
|Administrative professionals whose responsibilities have expanded significantly since 2021
|[5] World Administrators Alliance, Global Skills Matrix 2026 · 3,221 responses, 69 countries
|13 + 9
|People in a typical B2B buying decision, inside and outside the buying organization
|[6] Forrester, The State of Business Buying 2026 · nearly 18,000 business buyers
Works with the tools your team already uses
Bring us the rotation that keeps landing on one person.
The inbound queue, the interview loop, the rota one person is already carrying. We'll turn it into one page, and show you where the load has been going.