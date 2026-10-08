Exec Assistants are the backbone of any organisation; one of their key responsibilities is coordinating and connecting leadership with the rest of the organisation, whilst juggling their personal and customer-facing commitments on-demand. Always a tricky task given the sheer number of meetings and stakeholders to manoeuvre. I have always been amazed by how they are able to manage and coordinate at scale, especially those that are supporting multiple leadership stakeholders at once. If you’re an EA, you already know where the week goes. Someone needs 30 minutes with your executive, someone else wants to move Thursday, and the board needs a date before Friday. Each one takes a few messages. Together they fill most of the day. Below: how big that job really is, a simple grid for sorting it, and how to hand the back-and-forth to a booking page or a poll. There’s a calculator at the end for your own numbers.

The problem Why is arranging meetings still the EA’s biggest job? Because it lands on the EA by default. Prialto’s 2025 Executive Productivity Report asked executives what their assistants handle, and scheduling came top, at 79%. Travel came second and inbox management third. Assistants feel the job growing too. The Global Skills Matrix 2026, a survey of more than 3,000 administrative professionals in 69 countries, found: “59% of administrative professionals report that their responsibilities have expanded significantly since 2021.” The US Bureau of Labor Statistics adds that “many executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants support more than one manager in an organization.” Two or three executives means two or three sets of preferences, all kept in your head. This goes to show just how much more complicated life is for the modern EA. Despite all those extra responsibilities, coordinating meetings and juggling calendars is still the task at the top of the list. Sources: Prialto, Executive Productivity Report, 2025 · Global Skills Matrix, 2026 · US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2026

The cost What is it costing you, and your executive? Mostly, the work you were hired for. The American Society of Administrative Professionals’ 2026 State of the Administrative Profession found: “Nearly 40% of admins report zero strategic Partnering or Leading stage responsibilities, despite qualifications that support higher-level work.” Your executive feels it too. In the same Prialto report, a survey of 508 executives, “Over 50% of executives spend 30% or more of their day on busywork.” When you’re both stuck in logistics, nobody’s doing the planning, the prep or the follow-through. You can’t win that time back until you can see it. So start by sorting the week. What strikes me most is the waste on both sides of the desk. You’ve got an executive buried in busywork and an EA with the skills to take a real share of it, and both of them are stuck finding a free hour on Thursday. Sources: ASAP, State of the Administrative Profession, 2026 · Prialto, Executive Productivity Report, 2025

A simple model Do, Schedule, Delegate, Limit: where should an EA’s hours go? The Chartered Management Institute’s urgent-important grid sorts every task by two questions. Is it important? Is it urgent? Its template labels the four boxes Do, Schedule, Delegate and Limit, and says important but not urgent “is where you want to spend more of your time”. Pick a box to see it from an EA’s desk. Box 1 Do Important and urgent Box 2 Schedule Important, not urgent Box 3 Delegate Urgent, not important Box 4 Limit Neither Where the time goes The board pack due tomorrow, a cancelled flight, the CEO call that’s moved to today. This box will always be there. The template’s advice is to keep it small, so it doesn’t burn you out. What helps Leave room for surprises. Buffers before and after your executive’s meetings give you space to deal with the day’s changes.

Mark time away early. Out-of-office with auto-decline blocks the days your executive is travelling and declines invites that land on them. Whose account does the booking page sit on? Your executive’s. They connect their calendar and own the page, and you set it up with them: the meeting types, the hours, the buffers. Time OS doesn’t book on someone else’s behalf today, so agree the rules together once. Group polls you can run from your own account. When I look at an EA’s week through this grid, the Delegate box is the one that fills up fastest. In my view, it’s also where a few rules set once give back the most time. Get that box under control, and the Schedule box finally gets a look in. Source: CMI, Urgent-important grid (template)

Try it How many hours could you get back? Put in your own week. The numbers below are examples, so change them to match yours. You’ll see the time you spend agreeing meetings today, and what’s left if some of them move to booking pages and polls. Your time spent arranging meetings Example numbers, change them Meetings you arrange per week 20 Messages to agree each one 5 Minutes per message 3 Share you’d move to booking pages and polls (%) 50 Minutes per meeting once moved 2 Hours per week today 5 hours Hours per week after the move 2.8 hours Time that staysTime you get back Hours back per quarter 28 hours Share my result Want to see this for your executive’s week? Book a demo Hours today = meetings × messages × minutes, divided by 60. After the move, the meetings you move take only the minutes you enter for them. A quarter is 13 weeks. It uses only the numbers you enter. Where do you start? 1. List one week’s meeting requests. Mark the ones you agreed by message, and roughly how many messages each took. 2. Move the recurring ones first. 1:1s, catch-ups and intro calls are the easiest to put on a booking page. 3. Agree the rules once. Sit down with your executive and set meeting hours, buffers and limits together, so the page books the way they’d want. Even with modest numbers, the hours add up quickly over a quarter. That’s time an EA can put straight back into the work their executive hired them for.

FAQ Questions EAs ask Can I run my executive’s booking page from my own account? + − Not today. The booking page sits on your executive’s account, connected to their calendar. Set it up with them once, agreeing the meeting types, meeting hours, buffers and limits, and people book inside those rules. Group polls for their meetings you can run from your own account. Do people outside the company need a Doodle account to vote in a poll? + − How do I stop back-to-back meetings for my executive? + − Which calendars does Time OS work with? + − What’s the difference between a booking page and a group poll? + − So if your week still goes on finding times for other people, that’s okay. For a lot of EAs it takes more of the week than anything else, and the research backs that up. Moving even the recurring meetings onto rules you set once is something you can start next week. Which meeting would you hand over first? Book a demo