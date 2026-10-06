Having sat on both sides of the desk, as a hiring manager and as a candidate, I’ve learned that interview scheduling is a huge time sink. It’s underrated how much effort goes into making it smooth for both sides of the table. The candidate’s side matters most. Scheduling is often their first real contact with your company, and a clunky process can put them off before they ever meet you. It works both ways, too, because it’s your first impression of them. Here’s what clicked for me. Getting an interview booked is two jobs rolled into one: finding a time everyone can make, and finding one soon enough to matter. So I started to wonder: which of those two is really slowing your hiring down?

The two delays Why does it take so long to get an interview on the calendar? Interview scheduling slows hiring in two places: the time it takes to confirm a slot, and how far out that slot lands. Ashby’s 2026 Talent Trends report puts it plainly: “Scheduling introduces two distinct components of delay: how quickly interviews are scheduled and how far out those interviews are booked.” And, in its data, “schedule lead time tends to be the larger bottleneck.” The first delay is the one we all notice. The emails, the “does Thursday work?”, the panel member who replies a day later. Ashby found that automated methods confirm interviews in a median of 3.7 hours, against 5 hours for manual back-and-forth. The second delay is quieter. Picture a slot that’s booked in minutes but lands twelve days out, because that’s the first gap three interviewers share. Nobody did anything wrong, and the candidate still waits nearly two weeks. Meanwhile, the load keeps growing. Greenhouse’s March 2026 benchmark report, based on more than 6,000 North American organizations, found recruiters scheduled 651 interviews each in 2025, up 128% since 2022. Recruiters per organization fell 56% over the same period. Fewer people are booking far more interviews, so every slow booking costs more than it used to. Sources: Ashby, Talent Trends: Recruiting Operations Benchmarks, 2026 · Greenhouse, The Hire Standard, March 2026

A simple model Schedule, Attend, Follow up: where does each day go? The Chartered Management Institute has a simple model for meetings that fits an interview loop rather well. It calls it “Do the 3 step”: Schedule, Attend, Follow up. Each step has its own delay. Pick a stage to see it. Step 1 Schedule Booking the panel Step 2 Attend The wait before the interview Step 3 Follow up Keeping momentum after Where the delay comes from Most teams still negotiate times by email. Aptitude Research’s State of Hiring Automation 2026, run with Phenom across 300+ organizations, found “94% of organizations not scheduling interviews inline.” What helps Booking pages. The candidate picks from your real availability, inside your meeting hours, with buffers either side.

Group polls. The panel and candidate vote on a few options. Nobody needs an account to take part.

Find Time. See when colleagues are free and pick the earliest shared slot. Team and Enterprise Schedule: how do you book a panel without the reply-all chain? You book a panel faster when candidates and interviewers pick from times that already work. No email back-and-forth. CMI’s Schedule step says the same thing in its own words: “cross-check calendars or provide date and time options,” and respect time zones and working hours. The candidate sees a clean page with your company branding. You see a confirmed slot in your calendar. Attend: what happens to candidates while they wait? While a candidate waits for an interview date, your process is the only thing they experience of you, and the wait is the part that shows. Employ Inc.’s 2026 Hiring Benchmarks Report, drawn from 6,640 customers across Jobvite, Lever and JazzHR, shows the pattern: “Time from application to initial screening interview improved from 8.3 days in 2024 to 7.2 days in 2025,” while “Time to hire slightly up from 45.7 days in 2024 to 46.2 days in 2025.” The front of the funnel got quicker. The middle, where interview loops live, crept up instead. The same report scored candidate experience at “2.9 on a scale of 1 to 5,” with software and technology in last place. Follow up: how do you keep momentum after the interview? You keep momentum by booking the next step before the candidate has left the call, and by giving interviewers protected time to write up their feedback. Every day between rounds is another day of lead time. The admin behind the follow-up is heavy, too. BCG and WFPMA’s Creating People Advantage 2026, a survey of more than 7,000 HR and business leaders, found “65% of senior leaders view HR as a key business enabler, yet 51% cite administrative load as the primary barrier.” Sources: Aptitude Research, 2026 · Employ Inc., 2026 · Greenhouse candidate report, 2026 · BCG and WFPMA, 2026

Try it What can a recruiter change this week? Start with lead time on one open role: measure how many days sit between “let’s interview” and the interview itself, then remove the waiting you control. Put your own numbers in below to see the gap. Your interview waiting time Example numbers, change them Hires per quarter 12 Days from shortlist to first interview 9 Interview rounds 3 Days between rounds 6 If each gap shrank to (days) 3 Waiting per hire today 21 days Waiting per hire at your target 9 days Waiting that staysWaiting you remove Candidate days back per quarter 144 days Share my result Waiting per hire = days to first interview + (rounds minus 1) × days between rounds. It counts calendar days a candidate waits, using only the numbers you enter. 1. Pick one role and count the gap. Days from shortlist to first interview, and from first to final round. 2. Move that role onto booking pages and group polls. Keep everything else the same, so you can see what changed. 3. Set interviewer hours and buffers once. Agree them with your panel, so the times candidates see are times people will keep. None of this needs a new process. It’s one role, one booking page and one set of hours agreed with your panel.

FAQ Questions recruiters ask What is interview lead time? + − Interview lead time is the gap between booking an interview and the interview taking place. Ashby’s 2026 Talent Trends data found that “schedule lead time tends to be the larger bottleneck” in interview scheduling, ahead of the time it takes to confirm a slot. How do you schedule a panel interview quickly? + − Do candidates need a Doodle account to book an interview? + − Does Doodle work with Outlook calendars? + −

So if your team is still stuck in reply-all chains, that’s okay. Most hiring teams are somewhere in the middle of this. The good news is that lead time is one of the few parts of hiring you can shorten with the team and tools you already have. Which of your open roles would you try first? Get a Demo