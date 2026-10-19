Executive assistants are so much more than someone managing your calendar. They make sure your time goes on the most important parts of your business, your people and, in many cases, your life. That is no mean feat. In some organizations, they run the show from behind the scenes, making decisions happen by getting the right people in the right place to make the right call. I’ll walk you through what an EA’s first few weeks with a new executive can look like, so you get a glimpse of their world. If you’re an EA reading this, I hope you find a few useful nuggets to take away. A recent LinkedIn post about a well-paid EA role in London ended with a joke: somebody should build a tool that does all this autonomously. The replies from EAs, chiefs of staff and executive search specialists came thick and fast. Calendars, inboxes and travel are only the visible part of the role. What makes an EA exceptional is judgement: deciding what deserves a leader’s time, protecting their attention, and being trusted with things nobody writes down. I agree with them. In this piece: why the first weeks are so demanding, the questions worth asking early, a CMI model for agreeing what you decide, where Time OS takes routine admin off your plate, and a working agreement to fill in with your executive.

The first weeks Why are the first weeks with a new executive so demanding? Because you’re learning a person while running their week. Their priorities, the people who matter to them, how they like to be briefed, and when they need protecting from their own diary. None of it pauses while you learn. The diary is often where you’re judged first. Prialto’s 2025 Executive Productivity Report asked executives which tasks their assistants handle, and scheduling came top, at 79%, ahead of travel and inbox management. People notice a smooth week long before they see the judgement behind it. Many EAs are learning more than one leader at once. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics notes that “many executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants support more than one manager in an organization.” Two executives means two sets of priorities, two sets of people and two sets of habits. Sources: Prialto, 2025 Executive Productivity Report · U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Outlook Handbook

Your first week What should you ask your new executive in week one? The questions that tell you what to protect, and who comes first. These five are a good place to start. 1. What does a great week look like for you? It tells you what to protect before you know who to say no to. 2. Who always gets time, and who should come through me first? This map of people is the part no handover note ever fully captures. 3. When do you do your best thinking? That’s the first block of time to protect. 4. How do you like to be briefed? Before each meeting, at the start of the day, or in writing the night before. 5. What should I never move without asking you? Your first list of decisions to discuss, which you’ll shorten as trust builds. If you get time with the person who supported this executive before you, ask what they wish they’d known in their first month. It’s often the most useful half hour of the handover.

A simple model How do you build trust with a new executive? The Chartered Management Institute’s guide to successful delegation starts by agreeing boundaries at one of three levels: decide only after discussion, decide then report, or decide alone. Most EAs start at the first level with a new executive and earn their way to the last. Agreeing the levels out loud makes that progress visible to both of you. Pick a stage to see how it maps. Early on Discuss first You propose, they decide As trust builds Decide, then report You decide, then keep them posted Once it’s agreed Decide alone Your call, within the rules you set Typical decisions New kinds of meetings, people you don’t know yet, and anything that touches their protected time. What helps in Time OS Focus time with auto-decline. Protect their thinking time from day one, with a decline message you write together.

Out-of-office with auto-decline. Days away decline invites automatically, so nothing lands while you’re still learning the patterns. Each move up a level is trust earned, and writing it down means it doesn’t have to be renegotiated every time the diary gets busy. Source: CMI, Successful delegation

How Time OS helps Where does Time OS take admin off your plate? On the repeatable part, so more of your week goes on the judgement calls. 1. Booking pages for routine meetings. One-to-ones, intro calls and reviews get booked on your executive’s real availability, without a chain of emails. 2. Rules set once. Meeting hours, buffers and daily limits hold for every booking, so you’re not defending the same gaps every week. 3. Group polls for the big ones. Boards, offsites and leadership meetings get a time that works, and nobody needs an account to vote. 4. Protected time that stays protected. Focus time and out-of-office with auto-decline turn away clashing invites with a message you’ve agreed. Can I book straight into my executive’s calendar? Time OS doesn’t book on someone else’s behalf today. Your executive connects their own calendar and owns the booking pages and settings, and you set them up together. That setup session doubles as a good first-week conversation about how they like to work. In my view, the best tools give an EA back the hours that go on logistics, and leave the judgement where it belongs: with you.

Try it What will you agree with your executive? Fill this in with your executive in your first proper sit-down. Each part matches one of eight things worth settling in your first month, and the meter fills as you agree them. The card shows which Time OS setting can take care of each routine rule, and you can print it or save it as a PDF. Nothing you tick or type is stored or sent. 0 / 8 Working agreement Example answers, change them 0 out of 8 agreed Just getting started That’s normal in the first weeks. Book a sit-down with your executive and start with the five questions in this article. Executive I know what a great week looks like for my executive. Taken care of by: My notes What a great week looks like Customer calls on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, board prep done by Thursday, a lighter Friday afternoon I know the people who always get time, and how each likes to be booked. Taken care of by: My notes Key people and how they like to be booked Board chair: 30 minutes of prep time before each meeting I know when my executive does their best thinking, and it’s protected. Taken care of by: Focus time with auto-decline Protected time Monday to Thursday, 8:00 to 9:30, for deep work We’ve agreed which decisions I make alone and which we discuss first. Taken care of by: Our agreement I decide alone One-to-ones, internal reviews, intro calls I decide, then report Moves within the same week, external meetings that fit the usual pattern We discuss first Board and investor meetings, anything in protected time Routine meetings get booked from booking pages. Taken care of by: Booking pages Meetings people book from a booking page One-to-ones, intro calls, internal reviews Meeting hours, buffers and a daily limit are set to match how they work. Taken care of by: Meeting hours

Meeting hours Taken care of by: Buffers

Buffers Taken care of by: Meeting limits Meetings from 7:00 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 Meetings until 15:00 16:00 16:30 17:00 17:30 18:00 19:00 Gap between meetings None 5 minutes 10 minutes 15 minutes 30 minutes Most meetings in a day No limit 3 4 5 6 7 8 10 Days away are marked and decline invites automatically. Taken care of by: Out-of-office with auto-decline Days away Holidays and travel days in the calendar two weeks ahead, with a decline message we’ve agreed We have a regular check-in to look at the week ahead together. Taken care of by: Our agreement Our check-in Working agreement Working agreement with Your executive A great week Customer calls on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, board prep done by Thursday, a lighter Friday afternoon Still to agree · Taken care of by: My notes

Key people Board chair: 30 minutes of prep time before each meeting Still to agree · Taken care of by: My notes

Protected time Monday to Thursday, 8:00 to 9:30, for deep work Still to agree · Taken care of by: Focus time with auto-decline

I decide alone One-to-ones, internal reviews, intro calls Still to agree · Taken care of by: Our agreement

I decide, then report Moves within the same week, external meetings that fit the usual pattern Still to agree · Taken care of by: Our agreement

We discuss first Board and investor meetings, anything in protected time Still to agree · Taken care of by: Our agreement

Booked from booking pages One-to-ones, intro calls, internal reviews Still to agree · Taken care of by: Booking pages

Meeting hours 9:30 to 17:30 Still to agree · Taken care of by: Meeting hours

Gap between meetings 15 minutes Still to agree · Taken care of by: Buffers

Meeting limit 6 a day Still to agree · Taken care of by: Meeting limits

Days away Holidays and travel days in the calendar two weeks ahead, with a decline message we’ve agreed Still to agree · Taken care of by: Out-of-office with auto-decline

Our check-in Fridays at 16:30, 20 minutes, to look at next week Still to agree · Taken care of by: Our agreement Print or save as PDF Want the routine rules handled for you? Book a demo Based on this article. Nothing you tick or type is stored or sent. Where do you start? 1. Book a proper sit-down in week one. Thirty minutes with the five questions above. 2. Agree your levels. Which decisions you discuss, which you report and which are yours. 3. Set the routine rules in the tool. Hours, gaps, limits and booking pages, so the admin runs while you get to know the people.

FAQ Questions new EAs ask What should a new executive assistant focus on in the first 30 days? + − Learning the executive’s priorities and the people around them, agreeing which decisions you can make alone, and getting the routine parts of the diary running smoothly, so you have room for the judgement calls that build trust. What questions should I ask a new executive? + − Can an assistant manage an executive’s booking pages? + − Do people booking with my executive need a Doodle account? + − Which calendars does Time OS work with? + − If you’re a few weeks in with a new executive and it still feels like a lot, that’s completely normal. The trust that makes this role is built one good call at a time, and none of those calls are made by a booking page. Let the tools carry the routine, and spend your time where it counts. What will you ask your executive first? Book a demo