Last call: 15% off Pro yearly with codeOffer ends inends indhmsSee details →
Supporting a new executive?Here’s how to make the first 30 days count.
Diary, inbox and travel are the visible part of the role. Here’s how to build the trust behind it sooner, and take the repetitive admin off your plate while you do.
- The challenge
- A new leader and a full diary
- The help
- Agree the rules early, automate the repeatable
Executive assistants are so much more than someone managing your calendar. They make sure your time goes on the most important parts of your business, your people and, in many cases, your life. That is no mean feat.
In some organizations, they run the show from behind the scenes, making decisions happen by getting the right people in the right place to make the right call. I’ll walk you through what an EA’s first few weeks with a new executive can look like, so you get a glimpse of their world. If you’re an EA reading this, I hope you find a few useful nuggets to take away.
A recent LinkedIn post about a well-paid EA role in London ended with a joke: somebody should build a tool that does all this autonomously. The replies from EAs, chiefs of staff and executive search specialists came thick and fast. Calendars, inboxes and travel are only the visible part of the role. What makes an EA exceptional is judgement: deciding what deserves a leader’s time, protecting their attention, and being trusted with things nobody writes down. I agree with them.
In this piece: why the first weeks are so demanding, the questions worth asking early, a CMI model for agreeing what you decide, where Time OS takes routine admin off your plate, and a working agreement to fill in with your executive.
The first weeks
Why are the first weeks with a new executive so demanding?
Because you’re learning a person while running their week. Their priorities, the people who matter to them, how they like to be briefed, and when they need protecting from their own diary. None of it pauses while you learn.
The diary is often where you’re judged first. Prialto’s 2025 Executive Productivity Report asked executives which tasks their assistants handle, and scheduling came top, at 79%, ahead of travel and inbox management. People notice a smooth week long before they see the judgement behind it.
Many EAs are learning more than one leader at once. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics notes that “many executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants support more than one manager in an organization.” Two executives means two sets of priorities, two sets of people and two sets of habits.
Sources: Prialto, 2025 Executive Productivity Report · U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Outlook Handbook
Your first week
What should you ask your new executive in week one?
The questions that tell you what to protect, and who comes first. These five are a good place to start.
- What does a great week look like for you? It tells you what to protect before you know who to say no to.
- Who always gets time, and who should come through me first? This map of people is the part no handover note ever fully captures.
- When do you do your best thinking? That’s the first block of time to protect.
- How do you like to be briefed? Before each meeting, at the start of the day, or in writing the night before.
- What should I never move without asking you? Your first list of decisions to discuss, which you’ll shorten as trust builds.
If you get time with the person who supported this executive before you, ask what they wish they’d known in their first month. It’s often the most useful half hour of the handover.
A simple model
How do you build trust with a new executive?
The Chartered Management Institute’s guide to successful delegation starts by agreeing boundaries at one of three levels: decide only after discussion, decide then report, or decide alone. Most EAs start at the first level with a new executive and earn their way to the last. Agreeing the levels out loud makes that progress visible to both of you. Pick a stage to see how it maps.
Typical decisions
New kinds of meetings, people you don’t know yet, and anything that touches their protected time.
What helps in Time OS
- Focus time with auto-decline. Protect their thinking time from day one, with a decline message you write together.
- Out-of-office with auto-decline. Days away decline invites automatically, so nothing lands while you’re still learning the patterns.
Each move up a level is trust earned, and writing it down means it doesn’t have to be renegotiated every time the diary gets busy.
Source: CMI, Successful delegation
How Time OS helps
Where does Time OS take admin off your plate?
On the repeatable part, so more of your week goes on the judgement calls.
- Booking pages for routine meetings. One-to-ones, intro calls and reviews get booked on your executive’s real availability, without a chain of emails.
- Rules set once. Meeting hours, buffers and daily limits hold for every booking, so you’re not defending the same gaps every week.
- Group polls for the big ones. Boards, offsites and leadership meetings get a time that works, and nobody needs an account to vote.
- Protected time that stays protected. Focus time and out-of-office with auto-decline turn away clashing invites with a message you’ve agreed.
Can I book straight into my executive’s calendar?
Time OS doesn’t book on someone else’s behalf today. Your executive connects their own calendar and owns the booking pages and settings, and you set them up together. That setup session doubles as a good first-week conversation about how they like to work.
In my view, the best tools give an EA back the hours that go on logistics, and leave the judgement where it belongs: with you.
Try it
What will you agree with your executive?
Fill this in with your executive in your first proper sit-down. Each part matches one of eight things worth settling in your first month, and the meter fills as you agree them. The card shows which Time OS setting can take care of each routine rule, and you can print it or save it as a PDF. Nothing you tick or type is stored or sent.
Working agreementExample answers, change them
0 out of 8 agreed
Just getting started
That’s normal in the first weeks. Book a sit-down with your executive and start with the five questions in this article.
- Taken care of by: My notes
- Taken care of by: My notes
- Taken care of by: Focus time with auto-decline
- Taken care of by: Our agreement
- Taken care of by: Booking pages
- Taken care of by: Meeting hours
- Taken care of by: Buffers
- Taken care of by: Meeting limits
- Taken care of by: Out-of-office with auto-decline
- Taken care of by: Our agreement
Working agreement
Working agreement with Your executive
- A great weekCustomer calls on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, board prep done by Thursday, a lighter Friday afternoonStill to agree · Taken care of by: My notes
- Key peopleBoard chair: 30 minutes of prep time before each meetingStill to agree · Taken care of by: My notes
- Protected timeMonday to Thursday, 8:00 to 9:30, for deep workStill to agree · Taken care of by: Focus time with auto-decline
- I decide aloneOne-to-ones, internal reviews, intro callsStill to agree · Taken care of by: Our agreement
- I decide, then reportMoves within the same week, external meetings that fit the usual patternStill to agree · Taken care of by: Our agreement
- We discuss firstBoard and investor meetings, anything in protected timeStill to agree · Taken care of by: Our agreement
- Booked from booking pagesOne-to-ones, intro calls, internal reviewsStill to agree · Taken care of by: Booking pages
- Meeting hours9:30 to 17:30Still to agree · Taken care of by: Meeting hours
- Gap between meetings15 minutesStill to agree · Taken care of by: Buffers
- Meeting limit6 a dayStill to agree · Taken care of by: Meeting limits
- Days awayHolidays and travel days in the calendar two weeks ahead, with a decline message we’ve agreedStill to agree · Taken care of by: Out-of-office with auto-decline
- Our check-inFridays at 16:30, 20 minutes, to look at next weekStill to agree · Taken care of by: Our agreement
Want the routine rules handled for you? Book a demo
Based on this article. Nothing you tick or type is stored or sent.
Where do you start?
- Book a proper sit-down in week one. Thirty minutes with the five questions above.
- Agree your levels. Which decisions you discuss, which you report and which are yours.
- Set the routine rules in the tool. Hours, gaps, limits and booking pages, so the admin runs while you get to know the people.
FAQ
Questions new EAs ask
Learning the executive’s priorities and the people around them, agreeing which decisions you can make alone, and getting the routine parts of the diary running smoothly, so you have room for the judgement calls that build trust.
If you’re a few weeks in with a new executive and it still feels like a lot, that’s completely normal. The trust that makes this role is built one good call at a time, and none of those calls are made by a booking page. Let the tools carry the routine, and spend your time where it counts.
What will you ask your executive first?Book a demo
Sources
- 1.Prialto, 2025 Executive Productivity Report. Survey of 508 executives in the US and parts of Europe, spring 2025
- 2.U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Outlook Handbook: Secretaries and Administrative Assistants, updated 27 August 2026
- 3.Chartered Management Institute, Successful delegation (guide)
The Prialto survey is self-reported and comes from a company that sells executive assistant services. The BLS describes the US labor market.
More time for the work only you can do.
See how booking pages, meeting hours and auto-decline handle the repeatable admin, so more of your week goes on judgement. We’ll show it on a real calendar.