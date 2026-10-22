Tool proliferation has become a huge headache for Ops leaders. In the last two decades, I’ve witnessed first-hand (like I’m sure many of you) the increasing number of apps and tools available to us, competing for our attention and time. Now, adding our favorite LLMs to the mix, it has added another layer of attention-grabbing to get work done.

Sometimes in the past, I have been caught up in trying to use the perfect tool for a particular task or project, when in truth, any could have got the job done. But, there are sometimes some tools that definitely stand out above others. The ‘painkiller’ as opposed to a ‘vitamin’ solution.

But the challenge still remains for an Ops leader where, different teams are using different tools based on their own unique workflows, and many times this can leave the organization exposed to security risks, not to mention overwhelming tool sprawl for the Ops team looking to keep on top of their tool stack. Perhaps the most prominent of them all are ways in which people get meetings booked, or manage their weekly schedule.

If you run operations, you’ve probably watched it happen. Sales signs up for one booking tool, recruiting picks another, customer success pays for a third on a team card, and finance still books everything by email. Each choice made sense for that team on the day it was made.

Below: why teams end up with their own way to book, what it costs when you don’t consolidate scheduling tools, a simple CMI model for one shared way of working, and a self-audit to see where your operation stands.