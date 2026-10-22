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Five teams, five ways to book a meeting.What’s that costing you?
When every team picks its own booking tool, the operation pays in seats, handovers and a customer experience that changes by department. Here’s how to check where you stand.
- The problem
- Every team books its own way
- The fix
- One way to book, agreed once
Tool proliferation has become a huge headache for Ops leaders. In the last two decades, I’ve witnessed first-hand (like I’m sure many of you) the increasing number of apps and tools available to us, competing for our attention and time. Now, adding our favorite LLMs to the mix, it has added another layer of attention-grabbing to get work done.
Sometimes in the past, I have been caught up in trying to use the perfect tool for a particular task or project, when in truth, any could have got the job done. But, there are sometimes some tools that definitely stand out above others. The ‘painkiller’ as opposed to a ‘vitamin’ solution.
But the challenge still remains for an Ops leader where, different teams are using different tools based on their own unique workflows, and many times this can leave the organization exposed to security risks, not to mention overwhelming tool sprawl for the Ops team looking to keep on top of their tool stack. Perhaps the most prominent of them all are ways in which people get meetings booked, or manage their weekly schedule.
If you run operations, you’ve probably watched it happen. Sales signs up for one booking tool, recruiting picks another, customer success pays for a third on a team card, and finance still books everything by email. Each choice made sense for that team on the day it was made.
Below: why teams end up with their own way to book, what it costs when you don’t consolidate scheduling tools, a simple CMI model for one shared way of working, and a self-audit to see where your operation stands.
The problem
Why does every team end up with its own way to book?
Because each team fixes its own problem first, and meetings are a problem every team has. Talker Research’s 2025 survey for HP asked knowledge workers to name their biggest drains on time, and 16% named managing calendars and meetings.
So a team lead finds a tool that solves their part of it, buys a few seats and moves on. Nobody’s doing anything wrong. Repeat that across five or six teams and the operation has five or six ways to do the same job.
The strain grows with size. In LeanData’s 2026 survey of 201 marketing and revenue operations leaders at B2B companies with more than 2,500 employees, 47% reported manual processes that cannot scale with growth.
Sources: Talker Research for HP, Workforce Experience Survey, 2025 · LeanData, 2026 B2B State of Martech and Revenue Operations
The cost
What does it cost not to consolidate scheduling tools?
The licenses are the part finance can see. The rest turns up as friction between teams, and it lands in three places.
Pick a place to see what the research says, what it looks like day to day, and what helps.
4 hoursa week
spent getting back on track after switching apps
People in a Harvard Business Review study switched between apps and websites about 1,200 times a day. Getting reoriented took just under four hours a week, roughly 9% of their working time.
What it looks like
When a lead passes from sales to customer success, or a candidate from recruiting to a hiring manager, the next meeting moves to a different tool with different rules, and someone asks for availability all over again.
What helps in Time OS
Booking pages and Find Time in one place, so the next meeting is booked on the same rules whichever team picks it up. Find Time is on the Team and Enterprise plans.
Source: Harvard Business Review, 2022. 137 users at three Fortune 500 companies.
In my view, the biggest cost never shows up on an invoice. It’s the time people spend working around each other’s tools.
Sources: Harvard Business Review, How much time and energy do we waste toggling between applications? · Salesforce, State of the Connected Customer · Okta, Businesses at Work 2026
A simple model
What does one shared way of booking look like?
The Chartered Management Institute’s meeting etiquette guide, Do the 3 step, splits every meeting into three steps: Schedule, Attend and Follow up. When every team runs those steps the same way, the operation has one way of working. Pick a step to see what that looks like.
What CMI suggests
Invite essential people only, cross-check calendars or offer date and time options, and think about time zones and working hours.
What helps in Time OS
- Find Time. See colleagues’ free time before you send an invite. On the Team and Enterprise plans.
- Group polls. Offer a few options and let people vote, with no account needed.
The aim is consistency. A customer, a candidate or a colleague should get the same experience whichever team they’re dealing with.
How Time OS helps
How does Time OS give an operation one way to book?
It puts every kind of booking in one place, on rules each person sets once.
- One “+ Create” menu. Meetings, booking pages, group polls, sign-up sheets, focus time, out-of-office and Find Time all start from the same place, so every team learns one way to book.
- Works with the calendars you already run. People connect Google Calendar, Outlook or Apple iCloud, so a mixed estate doesn’t need mixed tools.
- Rules that travel with each person. Meeting hours, buffers and meeting limits apply whichever team is booking.
- Plans built for a whole operation. The Team plan covers 2 to 100 users with admin controls. Enterprise gives access to every employee, with Flex Seats.
What about teams that love their current tool?
Bring them in early. The CMI’s Four T model of team development looks at Task, Team, Type and Tools, and warns that when a team struggles, the blame often lands on hard factors like tools when the real problem sits with the people and how they’ve agreed to work.
So agree the way of working with your team leads first, then move the tools. A switch the teams helped design is one they’ll stick with.
Try it
How joined up is your operation?
Tick each statement that’s true for your operation today. You’ll get a score out of 8 and a first step. It’s a quick self-check based on the points above, not a benchmark.
Your score
0out of 8
Five teams, five ways
Each team is solving the same problem on its own. Start by listing every booking tool in use and who pays for it.
Want to see one way of working across your teams? Book a demo
A self-check based on this article, not a benchmark. Nothing you tick is stored or sent.
Where do you start?
- List every booking tool in use. Who owns it, which team uses it and when it renews.
- Ask each team lead what their tool does for them. Those answers become the requirements for one shared way of booking.
- Agree the rules once. Meeting hours, buffers and limits for everyone, and one booking page style for anyone outside the company.
FAQ
Questions operations leaders ask
Yes. Each person can have a booking page, and the Team plan adds team booking pages, so sales, recruiting and customer success can each offer pages for their own meetings while working from one tool and one set of rules.
If your operation books meetings five different ways, you’re in good company. Most got there one sensible decision at a time. Agreeing one way of working, and moving the teams onto it together, is a project you can start this quarter.
Which team would you bring across first?Book a demo
Sources
- 1.Talker Research for HP, Workforce Experience Survey, 2025. Online survey of 2,000 knowledge workers and 1,000 IT decision makers at companies with more than 100 employees, August to September 2025
- 2.LXA for LeanData, 2026 B2B State of Martech and Revenue Operations. Survey of 201 leaders at B2B organizations with 2,500+ employees in seven countries, April 2026
- 3.Chartered Management Institute, Do the 3 step: meeting etiquette (infographic)
- 4.Chartered Management Institute, Four T Model of Team Development (model)
- 5.Rohan Narayana Murty, Sandeep Dadlani and Rajath B. Das, How much time and energy do we waste toggling between applications? Harvard Business Review, August 2022. 137 users in 20 teams at three Fortune 500 companies, observed for up to five weeks
- 6.Salesforce, State of the Connected Customer, sixth edition. Survey of 14,300 consumers and business buyers globally
- 7.Okta, Businesses at Work 2026. Anonymized data from thousands of Okta customers, November 2024 to October 2025 (press release)
The Talker Research, LeanData and Salesforce surveys are self-reported, and all three come from or were commissioned by technology companies. The toggling study’s lead author founded Soroco, a work analytics company. Okta counts only the apps its customers connect through Okta.
Give every team one way to book.
See how one “+ Create” menu, shared rules and admin controls work across an operation. We’ll show it on a real calendar.