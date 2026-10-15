Remember office days before Covid? I certainly do! It seems a long time ago now. My daily commute was almost 2 hours each way and even though I didn’t need to be in the office every day, I still wanted to go in, because most of my colleagues were too. I had a dedicated desk with a lovely view. All of that is now a distant memory. All talk during the Covid years was of how there would be no more offices and every knowledge worker will WFH.

Fast forward to today and we’re seeing more people back in the office (or being required to by their employer). They may no longer be at the same large office space anymore and are perhaps only required to come in a few days a week as opposed to the full week. Whether you are in the ‘back to office’ camp or not, it’s still a challenge for Ops leadership to manage the daily attendance, ensuring there are enough desks for all and the correct health and safety protocols are being adhered to.

The swing from busy office days to tumbleweed days can be a difficult one to keep on top of. If you run operations or workplace, you see the same pattern in every badge report. A crowded middle of the week, a quiet Monday and an empty Friday. I aim to go through the impact this is having to the bottom line, but more importantly, ways in which this can be coordinated better.

Below: what office sensors show about the week, what the uneven week costs, three habits from the CMI that help hybrid teams coordinate, and where Time OS fits.