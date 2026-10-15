Tuesday is full and Friday is empty.Can smarter coordination fix your office week?
Offices run out of desks midweek and sit half empty the rest of the time. Here’s what the data shows, and how each team can agree its office days in one short vote.
Remember office days before Covid? I certainly do! It seems a long time ago now. My daily commute was almost 2 hours each way and even though I didn’t need to be in the office every day, I still wanted to go in, because most of my colleagues were too. I had a dedicated desk with a lovely view. All of that is now a distant memory. All talk during the Covid years was of how there would be no more offices and every knowledge worker will WFH.
Fast forward to today and we’re seeing more people back in the office (or being required to by their employer). They may no longer be at the same large office space anymore and are perhaps only required to come in a few days a week as opposed to the full week. Whether you are in the ‘back to office’ camp or not, it’s still a challenge for Ops leadership to manage the daily attendance, ensuring there are enough desks for all and the correct health and safety protocols are being adhered to.
The swing from busy office days to tumbleweed days can be a difficult one to keep on top of. If you run operations or workplace, you see the same pattern in every badge report. A crowded middle of the week, a quiet Monday and an empty Friday. I aim to go through the impact this is having to the bottom line, but more importantly, ways in which this can be coordinated better.
Below: what office sensors show about the week, what the uneven week costs, three habits from the CMI that help hybrid teams coordinate, and where Time OS fits.
The problem
Why does everyone come in on the same days?
Habit, mostly, and the hope of seeing colleagues. XY Sense measures office use with sensors across about 63,000 workspaces in nine countries. In the first quarter of 2026, Tuesday reached 52% utilization, Wednesday 51% and Thursday 47%, while Friday held at 30%.
Tuesday has been the busiest day and Friday the quietest in each of the four quarters from Q2 2025 to Q1 2026.
Real estate leaders see the same squeeze. In CBRE’s 2025 Americas Office Occupier Sentiment Survey of more than 180 corporate real estate leaders, 73% said their office is effectively at capacity on peak attendance days, while 66% reported space that is less than 60% utilized on an average basis.
What strikes me is that both problems happen in the same building. Teams can’t find a desk on Tuesday, and on Friday the lights are on for a handful of people. Same space, same people. The only thing that moves is the day each person picks.
Sources: XY Sense, Workplace Utilization Index, Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 · CBRE, 2025 Americas Office Occupier Sentiment Survey
The cost
What does an uneven week cost?
The point of the office day gets lost. In CBRE’s 2026 Global Workplace and Occupancy Insights, collaborating with colleagues was the most important reason for coming in, cited by 68% of respondents. When teams pick days on their own, people commute in and find the colleagues they wanted to see are at home.
Mandates alone don’t fix it. JLL’s 2026 Global Occupancy Planning Benchmark, covering 84 organizations and 716 million square feet, found that 62% now require a fixed number of in-office days, up from 49% in both 2024 and 2025. A required number of days says how often people come in. It doesn’t say which days, or with whom.
In my view, this is first a coordination problem. You can add desks for Tuesday or cut floors for Friday, but the cheaper fix is helping each team agree when it will be together.
Sources: CBRE, 2026 Global Workplace and Occupancy Insights · JLL, Global Occupancy Planning Benchmark Report 2026
A simple model
Which habits help a hybrid team coordinate?
The Chartered Management Institute’s human leadership workshop includes nine tips for remote and hybrid teams. Three of them are about coordination, and each one maps to a setting in Time OS. Pick a habit to see how.
What CMI suggests
Keep calendars visible, and tell the team when you’re out of the office or with a client, so nobody plans around a guess.
What helps in Time OS
- Out-of-office with auto-decline. Mark days away once, and invites that land on them are declined with your message.
- Find Time. See when colleagues are free and pick the first time that suits everyone.Team and Enterprise
The teams I see making hybrid work well have one thing in common. They’ve agreed, out loud, when they’ll be together, and they keep their calendars honest about it.
How Time OS helps
How do teams agree their office days?
With one short vote and a few settings each person sets once.
- A group poll for office days. Offer the days that are realistic and let the team vote. Repeat it each quarter, and nobody needs an account to vote.
- Book the in-person work for those days. Workshops, reviews and one-to-ones go on the agreed days, using a booking page or Find Time (Team and Enterprise plans).
- Keep calendars honest. Out-of-office with auto-decline for days away, and meeting hours so bookings land when people are really available.
Does Time OS manage desks or rooms?
No. Time OS works on people’s time: it helps a team agree when to be together and book the right meetings for those days. Desk and room booking stays with your workplace tools.
For me, the poll is the simplest step here. Ten seconds of voting replaces weeks of everyone guessing, and the decision belongs to the team.
The human side
Why do we go into the office at all?
It’s also important to remember the reason why we go into the office in the first place, it’s to connect with colleagues on a human level. The after-work socials, the lunch time laughs, the impromptu watercooler chats that may develop into an exciting project. All of these are intangibles when measuring KPIs/ROIs, but can be a crucial factor in determining office harmony and employee satisfaction.
So I’ll end this piece by saying, don’t forget to organise office days where the whole company can be in the same place, it’s an important part of feeling a sense of belonging. And of course, you can use Time OS to manage those large numbers.
FAQ
Questions workplace leaders ask
No. Time OS doesn’t track desks, rooms or badge data. It helps teams agree their office days with a group poll and plan meetings around them.
If your office is packed on Tuesday and quiet on Friday, you’re seeing what most offices see. Each team agreeing its days, out loud and in one place, is a small change that makes every office day worth the commute.
Which team would you poll first?Book a demo
Sources
- 1.XY Sense, Workplace Utilization Index, Q4 2025 and Q1 2026. Sensor data from about 63,000 workspaces and more than 200 billion data points in nine countries
- 2.CBRE, 2025 Americas Office Occupier Sentiment Survey. Survey of 180+ corporate real estate leaders in the US, Canada and Latin America, Q2 2025
- 3.CBRE, 2026 Global Workplace and Occupancy Insights. Client benchmarking and sentiment surveys covering about 303 million square feet
- 4.JLL, Global Occupancy Planning Benchmark Report 2026. 84 organizations, 716 million square feet
- 5.Chartered Management Institute, Human leadership: Facilitator notes (workshop)
XY Sense states its Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday figures for Q1 2026 in the text; the Thursday figure is read from its weekday chart. All sources are workplace and real estate research.
Make every office day count.
See how group polls, Find Time and out-of-office settings help teams agree when they’ll be together. We’ll show it on a real calendar.