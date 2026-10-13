I have worked with many engineering teams throughout my career, in fact, I started my career as a developer (albeit not a good one and thankfully I realised that quickly, but that’s a story for another day). One thing that I found to be prevalent across all my engineering colleagues and friends; they don’t like to be disturbed in their focus time! So before you approach them, make sure you are not doing so during their dedicated focus hours. But the real questions are; how many set those focus hours, and do they follow through? Or is the week filled with multiple hidden disturbances that you’re struggling to keep on top of? If you lead a product or engineering team, you’ll recognize the pattern. The standup runs over, a sync lands at 10, someone books a quick review at 11:30, and the morning that was meant for building turns into a few short gaps. Below: when meetings really land, what the broken-up morning costs, a simple CMI checklist for sorting the interruptions, and how to protect the morning with rules you set once. There’s a calculator at the end for your own team.

The problem When do meetings land in an engineer’s day? In the same few hours, every day. Microsoft’s Work Trend Index looked at Microsoft 365 data across its customers and found that half of all meetings take place between 9 and 11am and between 1 and 3pm. Those are the hours most engineers would pick for building. Where meetings land in a working day Half of all meetings The other half 9 to 11am 1 to 3pm 8am 9 10 11 12 1pm 2 3 4 5 4 hoursof an 8 to 6 working day 50%of all meetings take place in them Source: Microsoft, Work Trend Index special report, June 2025. Microsoft 365 data, excluding education and EU customers. So even the people whose job depends on focus don’t get much of it. Hubstaff’s 2026 Global Work Index, built on data from more than 140,000 workers, found that high-focus roles such as engineers, designers and data analysts spend around 40 to 44% of their time in deep focus. That’s more than most, and still less than half the day. What this tells me is that meetings aren’t spread evenly across the day. They pile into the same four hours, and for an engineer those are prime building hours. One standup and one sync in the wrong place, and the whole morning goes. Sources: Microsoft, Work Trend Index special report, 2025 · Hubstaff, 2026 Global Work Index

The cost What does a broken-up morning cost? Focus time is getting shorter. ActivTrak’s 2026 State of the Workplace, drawn from 443 million hours of activity data, found that the average focused session fell 9% between 2023 and 2025, from 14 min 23 sec to 13 min 7 sec. Over the same period, time spent collaborating rose 34%. And getting back into the work takes a while. In a field study of 24 information workers, Gloria Mark and colleagues at UC Irvine found that when people returned to an interrupted task the same day, it took an average of 25 min 26 sec, and they worked on 2.3 other tasks in between. It’s a small study, so treat it as a signal and not a rule. Meanwhile, the work engineers like best gets the smallest share of the week. Chainguard’s 2026 Engineering Reality Report, a survey of 600 engineers and 600 technology leaders, found: “93% of engineers reported finding writing code and building new features to be rewarding, but they only spend 16% of their week on this type of work.” Chainguard puts most of that down to maintenance work and switching between tools. Meetings are one more thing competing for what’s left. I find the 16% figure the hardest to read. Engineers say building is the most rewarding part of the job, and it gets the smallest slice of their week. Shorter focus sessions only make that slice harder to use. Sources: ActivTrak, 2026 State of the Workplace · Mark, Gonzalez and Harris, CHI 2005 · Chainguard, 2026 Engineering Reality Report

A simple model Enemy Without, Enemy Within: where do the interruptions come from? The Chartered Management Institute’s checklist on managing your time effectively starts with a two-week log of where your time goes, then splits the problems in two. The Enemy Without is everything outside your control. The Enemy Within is the habits you can change. It also recommends scheduling quality thinking time free from interruptions, and building slack into the day. Pick a side to see it from an engineer’s desk. Side 1 Enemy Without Interruptions that come from other people Side 2 Enemy Within Habits the team can change Where the time goes The invite that lands on a block that looked free, the review someone books at 11:30, the meeting that moves into your morning at short notice. None of it is malicious. It all lands in the same hours. What helps Focus time with auto-decline. Block the morning on your calendar. In strict mode, invites that clash with it are declined with a message you write.

Meeting hours. Keep the times other people can book inside the part of the day you pick, for example after lunch.

Meeting limits. Cap how many meetings can be booked in a day, so the afternoon doesn’t fill up either. When I look at an engineer’s calendar through this lens, most of the damage comes from the Enemy Without: invites that land on time that looked free. That’s also the part a calendar rule can handle, which leaves the team free to work on the Enemy Within. Source: CMI, Managing your time effectively (Management Checklist 016)

How Time OS helps How do you protect the morning without policing calendars? Set the rule once and let the calendar hold it. Three settings do most of the work. 1. Focus time with auto-decline. Each engineer blocks their mornings as focus time. In strict mode, Time OS declines invites that clash with the block and sends the message they wrote, so nobody has to say no by hand. 2. Meeting hours. Booking pages only offer times inside the hours each person picks, so 1:1s, interviews and reviews land in the afternoon. 3. Meeting limits. Cap the number of meetings that can be booked in a day, so moving meetings out of the morning doesn’t overload the afternoon. It’s worth the effort. In “DevEx in Action”, a 2023 study in ACM Queue by Nicole Forsgren and colleagues, developers who had a significant amount of time carved out for deep work said they felt 50% more productive than those without it. Who sets it up? Each engineer sets focus time and meeting hours on their own calendar. As a lead, your job is to agree the mornings with the team, so everyone protects the same blocks and meetings move to the same afternoons. In my view, the biggest win is that the rule does the saying no. Nobody has to turn down a manager’s invite by hand, because the calendar has already declined it politely, with a reason attached. Source: Forsgren et al., DevEx in Action, ACM Queue, 2023

Try it How many mornings could your team get back? Put in your own team. The numbers below are examples, so change them to match yours. You’ll see how many uninterrupted mornings an engineer gets today, how many after focus time, and the morning hours that protects across the team. Your team’s mornings Example numbers, change them Engineers on the team 8 Mornings a week with a meeting 4 Meetings on each of those mornings 2 Minutes per meeting, switching in and out included 45 Mornings you’d protect with focus time 3 Uninterrupted mornings a week today 1 of 5 After focus time 4 of 5 Mornings with meetingsProtected mornings Morning hours protected per quarter, whole team 468 hours Share my result Want to see this on your team’s calendar? Book a demo A morning counts as protected when its meetings move to the afternoon. Hours protected = engineers × protected mornings × meetings per morning × minutes per meeting, divided by 60, over a 13-week quarter. It uses only the numbers you enter. Where do you start? 1. Look at last week’s calendars. Count the mornings each engineer had with no meetings at all. The CMI checklist suggests two weeks if you can. 2. Agree the focus mornings. Pick the same mornings for the whole team, and move standing meetings out of them first. 3. Turn on the rules. Focus time with auto-decline, meeting hours for the afternoon and a daily meeting limit. Even a modest team gets hundreds of morning hours back over a quarter. That’s the time engineers tell us they enjoy most, spent on the work you hired them for.

FAQ Questions engineering leaders ask Does focus time stop people booking over it? + − Yes, with auto-decline in strict mode. When an invite clashes with a focus time block, Time OS declines it and sends the message you wrote, so the person who sent it knows why and can pick another time. Can I set focus time for the whole team at once? + − Won’t this just push every meeting into the afternoon? + − Which calendars does Time OS work with? + − What’s the difference between focus time and meeting hours? + − So if your engineers’ mornings still go on standups, syncs and quick reviews, you’re not alone. The research shows meetings pile into the same hours across most companies. Protecting even three mornings a week is something your team can agree on Monday. Which morning would you protect first? Book a demo