The hardest pivot isn't away from failure; it's away from success. After 18 years and roughly 30 million customers, Doodle decided that scheduling, the product that made it famous and paid its bills, was no longer the thing worth building. CEO Christian Fielitz calls this "killing what made us famous," and he's candid that it was the harder of the two big challenges in reinventing the company. This is how, and why, a successful SaaS company walks away from its own hit.

The counterintuitive challenge: success is harder to leave than failure

When Fielitz lists what was hard about reinventing Doodle, the second item is the one most founders underestimate:

"The second one, maybe counterintuitively, was basically killing what made us famous. We talked to our customers and said, actually, scheduling is the wrong thing. Scheduling is solved. Telling you that what made you successful, and what paid your bills over the last 18 years, is not the right thing to do anymore is a very hard story to tell."

Failing products are easy to kill; everyone can see they're failing. A beloved, profitable product is the opposite. It has internal champions, customer loyalty, and 18 years of organizational identity wrapped around it. Walking away from that isn't a product decision. It's a story you have to tell to your team, your customers, and yourself, against every instinct that says don't break what's working.

Why pivot from something that works?

The logic is uncomfortable but clean: a solved problem is not a growth frontier. If scheduling is finished, if it's "solved," then continuing to pour energy into it can't build the next category. Fielitz's read was that the company's future lived one layer up, in coordination: not when to meet, but whether to meet at all, how long, and where attention should go.

The pivot wasn't a rejection of the original product's value. It was a recognition that the value had matured into infrastructure, and that infrastructure, by definition, is no longer where the frontier is.

The leadership principle: strategy as a self-fulfilling prophecy

How do you make a call this disruptive without certainty it's right? Fielitz's answer is a specific theory of strategy:

"My fundamental belief in strategy is that it needs to be a self-fulfilling prophecy. You need to believe in the vision, think about how that will feel different in the future, and then take people along on that journey. If you have the conviction and the smile on your face, and you act as if this is the inevitable case, then you have a chance to actually take people along."

This is not blind faith. It's conviction paired with a feedback loop. The belief creates the momentum that makes the vision achievable; the leader's job is to hold the conviction visibly enough that others can follow it. But Fielitz pairs it immediately with a discipline:

"Then you need to check whether this is still correct, interpret the data you see. As long as the data allows you to come to the conclusion that you're on the right track, there's a chance to build products that make the world a little bit better. And if we don't, then we pivot."

Conviction to move; humility to verify; willingness to pivot again. That's the operating system behind the pivot: not certainty, but a believable vision held open to evidence.

What the pivot actually required: new skills

Declaring a new direction is rhetoric. Delivering it required changing what kind of company Doodle is. Alongside killing the old product, Fielitz had to bring in disciplines a scheduling company never needed:

"We needed new skills. When this used to be a pure tech company, the company that is now is a combination of behavioral scientists, neuroscientists, cognitive scientists, sociologists, anthropologists, to understand human behavior. Because that's something that hasn't been able to translate into tech."

A pivot that looks like a messaging change on the outside is, on the inside, a re-staffing of the company's core competencies. You can't build a coordination layer that reasons about why people spend time the way they do with the same team that built a scheduling tool. The pivot was as much about who Doodle hired as what it shipped.

Lessons for founders facing the same call

Fielitz's pivot offers a transferable playbook for any operator weighing whether to leave a successful product behind:

Diagnose "solved." If your core problem is genuinely solved, defending it is not a growth strategy; it's maintenance. Be honest about which one you're doing. Expect the success-pivot to be harder than a failure-pivot. The resistance is emotional and organizational, not logical. Plan the change-management accordingly. Lead with a self-fulfilling vision. Conviction, made visible, is what takes people along. You can't spreadsheet your way into a pivot this big. Pair conviction with a kill-switch. "If we don't, then we pivot": keep reading the data, and stay willing to change course again. Re-staff for the new frontier. A new category usually needs competencies your old team doesn't have. The hardest pivots are hiring decisions in disguise.

The bottom line

Most pivot advice is about escaping failure. Doodle's story is rarer and more instructive: how to leave success on purpose. "Scheduling is solved" was a three-word admission that the thing paying the bills was no longer the thing worth building, and the courage to say it out loud, to customers and team alike, is the actual lesson. As Fielitz frames the whole leadership posture: believe the vision, take people along, check the data, and pivot again if you're wrong.

Drawn from Christian Fielitz's June 2026 Vlad Catcher Show interview. For the full vision behind the pivot, read The Operating System of Time . For how Fielitz runs the reinvented company day to day, see The Age of Managers Is Over (coming next in the series).