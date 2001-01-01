Limara is the Digital Optimization Specialist at Doodle, where she brings 18 years of experience in online business to enhance digital experiences. Passionate about AI and automation, she believes scheduling is the ultimate life hack because who doesn’t love reclaiming time for the fun stuff?

She stays ahead of the latest trends—especially those that make daily work more efficient. Outside of Doodle, she loves cooking and finding the best home-cooked recipes.