5 tips for managing paid appointments like a pro

Managing paid appointments should feel easy. But if you’re juggling invoices, chasing payments, or dealing with last-minute cancellations, it’s easy to lose time and patience. Whether you're running weekly sessions, one-off consultations, or coaching programs, these five tips will help you get paid faster and keep your schedule under control.

Let’s get into it.

1. Set clear expectations upfront

Before anyone books time with you, make sure they know what they’re getting and what it costs. Spell out your rate, how payments are made, and what happens if they cancel last minute.

This doesn’t need to be complicated. A quick line in your booking confirmation or email is enough. Being upfront saves you from uncomfortable conversations later - and helps clients feel more confident too.

2. Use manual invoicing only when it really makes sense

Manual invoicing can work if you have just a few high-touch clients or offer something very custom. But let’s be honest—it’s time-consuming. You have to send the invoice, check if they’ve paid, send reminders... and sometimes wait longer than you should.

If you do your invoices manually, keep it tight: include your payment terms, due dates, and follow up when needed. But for repeat sessions or anything you offer regularly, there’s a better way.

3. Offer one-click payments at the time of booking

The easiest way to avoid payment delays? Ask for payment when the appointment is booked.

With Doodle and Stripe working together, clients can pick a time and pay for the session in one go. Whether you’re using Doodle’s Booking Page or a 1:1 link, you just set your rate and share your link. The payment happens automatically as part of the booking process.

That means:

No unpaid bookings

No chasing

Fewer cancellations

Just a smoother experience for everyone.

4. Create one link you can use again and again

Once you’ve set your availability and rate, you don’t need to recreate the setup for each new client. You can use the same Doodle link for every session - whether it’s a one-off call, a weekly check-in, or your regular coaching spot.

It saves time on your side and makes booking simple on theirs. No confusion. No extra emails.

5. Keep track of your income the smart way

If your payments are coming in from all directions, things can get messy fast. But Stripe takes care of the behind-the-scenes: receipts, payouts, dashboards - it’s all there.

You’ll be able to quickly check who’s paid, what’s coming in, and when. No spreadsheets required.

Make things easier for you and your clients

The less time you spend on admin, the more time you get back for actual work. These tips help you stay in control, avoid payment stress, and look more professional while doing it.

Thousands of professionals already use Doodle with Stripe to make paid appointments simple and smooth. Ready to join them?