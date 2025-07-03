How to schedule and manage online teaching appointments

You teach online, your students learn online, so why are you still scheduling like it’s 2005?

Going back and forth to confirm times. Sending emails late at night. Following up to see who’s coming to a group session. That’s time you could be spending on lesson prep, a break between calls, or just catching your breath.

The good news? There’s a simple way to make your scheduling just as modern as your teaching.

Show your availability and let students book themselves

When students want to book a session, they shouldn’t need to message you first and wait for a reply. With a Booking Page, they can see your open time slots, choose one that works, and confirm instantly.

You stay in control of your calendar. They get clarity and confidence. You just send a link by email, WhatsApp, or even post it on social media and the rest takes care of itself.

Let students send questions in advance

When someone books a session, they can leave a short note with what they need help on. That way, you show up prepared. You don’t waste time figuring out what to focus on, and they get more value from the session.

Whether it’s a math problem they’re stuck on or a grammar rule that needs a deeper explanation, you’ll have the chance to prep before the call even starts.

Use sign-up sheets for group sessions

Maybe you teach the same topic to a group once a week. Or you offer review sessions before exams. You can use a sign-up sheet to create a session with a limited number of spots (let’s say 20) and invite your students to choose a slot.

Once the spots are gone, they’re gone. No overbooking. No back-and-forth emails to check who’s in. Everyone who signs up gets the info they need right away.

You’re teaching online, your scheduling should be online too

You already use Zoom, Google Meet, or Teams to teach. So it only makes sense to use a tool that fits right in.

If your students are younger, just send the link to their parents. They can book the session on their child’s behalf. No confusion. No endless threads trying to sort out who’s coming and when.

No more reminders, no more chasing

If you’ve ever had a student forget a session or show up late, you know how frustrating that can be.

With automatic reminders, your students (or their parents) get notified before the session. You don’t have to send messages or double-check attendance. If someone cancels, the slot reopens and someone else can book it, all without you needing to do anything.

Share your link anywhere

Whether you’re teaching one-on-one or in a group, you only need to create your link once. Then you can:

Send it by email to your current students

Share it in a WhatsApp group for quick access

Post it on your website or social channels so new students can book with you too

It’s your digital classroom door. You decide who walks through it and when.

Choose tools that work with your calendar

Your teaching schedule shouldn’t live on a separate island from the rest of your life.

Pick a tool that connects with your existing calendar, so all your appointments show up in one place. That way, you don’t get double-booked, miss breaks, or show up late to your own sessions.

Doodle integrates with the tools you already use. It syncs with your calendar, helps avoid overlaps, and makes the whole process easier to manage.