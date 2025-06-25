How to price your paid appointments

Before you think about what to charge, you need to know what each appointment actually costs you. That includes your time, of course, but also the less obvious stuff: tools, software, internet, prep work, admin, and even the occasional no-show.

Are you spending 15 minutes preparing before each session? Are you paying for a scheduling tool, hosting platform, or materials? Those costs add up.

Think of it like this: if a 30-minute session takes you an hour of actual effort, your pricing needs to reflect that. Otherwise, you’re losing money without even realizing it.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Look at what others are charging

You don’t need to match your competitors, but it helps to know where you sit in the market. Check out what others in your niche or industry are charging. Are you offering more hands-on support? Do you have more experience or qualifications? That could justify a higher price.

But be honest. If you’re just starting out, a slightly lower price could help you get some traction. If you’re well established with a loyal base, your clients might be willing to pay more because they trust the value you bring.

Pricing is never just about what others charge. It’s about how your service compares and what kind of client you’re targeting.

Decide on a pricing model that works

There’s no one right way to price your time. You could charge by the hour, per session, offer packages or bundles, or even subscription-style plans for regular clients.

Hourly rates are simple and flexible, but they can feel vague to clients. Flat fees are easier to understand upfront. Bundles or session packs can create loyalty and reduce cancellations.

What matters most is that the pricing structure feels fair, clear and easy to explain. Confused clients often become non-clients.

Make room for seasonal shifts

Not every week of the year is equal. Some periods are slower, others are packed. Think about offering promotional rates during traditionally slower seasons, or raising your prices slightly during your busiest periods.

For example, if you’re an educator, you might find summer quieter and fall overwhelming. If you��’re in finance, tax season could be your peak.

You can even run limited-time pricing around things like Black Friday or back-to-school. These moments give people a reason to book now rather than later.

Offer rewards for returning clients

Regular clients are gold. Treat them that way. Offering them a special rate or occasional bonus can make a big difference. It could be a lower rate for recurring appointments, a discounted bundle, or even something as simple as a free session after every five paid ones.

It’s not about undervaluing your time. It’s about showing appreciation and building long-term relationships that keep your calendar full.

Use discounts where they make sense

Discounts aren’t just about being generous. They’re a tool. Maybe you offer reduced rates for students, non-profits, or first-time clients. Maybe a long-term client refers someone new, and you give them both a price break.

Just make sure you’re still covering your costs. If you’re discounting too heavily or too often, it stops being special and starts hurting your revenue.

And be intentional. A clear, limited discount with a purpose is far more effective than a vague or open-ended one.

Adjust based on who and where

Location still matters, even in a remote world. Someone booking from a high-cost city might expect different rates than someone in a small town. Tech founders might have different expectations than non-profit leaders.

It’s okay to have flexible pricing tiers, especially if you work across industries or geographies. Just be transparent about how it works so clients don’t feel like pricing is arbitrary.

This can also apply to the type of work you’re doing. A coaching session for a startup founder may be priced differently than one for a student. Both are valuable, but the context matters.

Revisit your pricing regularly

Your pricing shouldn’t stay frozen forever. As your skills grow, your reputation builds, and inflation creeps in, your rates should reflect that.

Set a regular check-in—maybe every 6 months—to look at your pricing and ask: is this still working for me? Are people booking easily, or pushing back? Are you busier than ever, or struggling to fill your calendar?

Don’t be afraid to raise your rates, especially if you’ve added new value or tools to your service. Just communicate clearly, give people a bit of notice, and stand by the quality of your work.

Doodle makes it easy to charge what you’re worth

When it comes to paid appointments, you want the money part to be simple. With Doodle, you can connect your calendar, set your price, and get paid upfront through Stripe—whether you’re booking one-on-one sessions or letting clients choose a time from your Booking Page.

No more chasing payments. No more awkward follow-ups. Just an easy way to earn what your time is worth.