Simplify scheduling and payments in one step

You’re trying to run a business, teach a course, offer consulting, or keep a non-profit moving. What you’re not trying to do is waste hours juggling schedules and chasing payments.

But that’s what happens — again and again.

You go back and forth trying to find a time that works. Then, once the meeting is booked, you still have to create and send an invoice, follow up to get it paid, and sometimes nudge people a second or third time. And let’s be honest, some clients just disappear. Others show up and never send the money. And the ones who do pay often take their time.

It’s frustrating. It slows you down. And it takes energy away from the work that actually matters — the work you enjoy, the work your clients count on.

The good news? There’s a much easier way. You can let people book and pay in one smooth step. No follow-ups. No awkward payment reminders. Just clean, instant booking and payment in one place.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

A cleaner way to book and get paid

Imagine this. Your client picks a time that works for them, pays you on the spot, and the meeting drops into your calendar. That’s it. No reminder emails. No late payments. No “Can I pay you later?”.

With Doodle and Stripe, this is now your new normal.

You can connect Stripe to your Doodle account and offer paid bookings through your Booking Page or 1:1 invites. Clients pick a time, pay right away, and you’re all set. It’s simple, smooth, and saves you from ever sending another invoice.

Why this matters for your business

Let’s be real, the fewer steps, the better. Here’s what this setup gives you:

Less admin: No more chasing payments or writing “just checking in” emails

Reliable income: Clients pay at the time of booking, no surprises, no loose ends

More attendance: When people pay upfront, they show up

No paper trail: Everything’s handled online, no PDFs or printouts

Faster cash flow: Payment happens before the call even starts

Professional experience: It’s seamless on their end and looks polished on yours

Doodle and Stripe are both trusted by millions, from Fortune 500s to solo founders, so your clients will recognize the names and feel confident hitting “Pay now”.

How it works

Sign in to Doodle Connect your Stripe account (just once, takes a minute) Set a price for your time on your Booking Page or 1:1 invites Share your link and let clients do the rest

That’s it. No coding. No learning curve. Just a booking link that also works like a checkout page.

One setup, lasting impact

Once you’ve connected Stripe to Doodle, it runs itself. Every client books, pays, and shows up without you having to follow up. And every hour you don’t spend on admin is an hour you get back for real work, rest, or growth.

You already trust Doodle to schedule. Now let it help you get paid.