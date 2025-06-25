Simplify payments for your bookings with Doodle

Handling recurring client sessions is great for business. But dealing with payments every single time? Not so great. Whether you're a consultant, coach, educator or freelancer - chasing invoices, setting reminders, and double-checking your calendar shouldn’t be part of your weekly routine.

Let’s talk about an easier way.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

The hassle of collecting payments manually

When you work with regular clients, it’s easy to fall into the habit of doing everything manually. You agree on a time. You send a calendar invite. Then you send a separate invoice. Then maybe a nudge. And another.

It takes up time. It creates awkward money conversations. And it messes with your cash flow if clients pay late or not at all.

Your clients want an easier experience too

Good clients want to do the right thing. But they’re busy too. The more steps they need to take to confirm a session and send payment, the more chances there are for delays or confusion.

Here’s what they’d prefer:

A clear price, up front

One link to book and pay

Instant confirmation

No email chains or follow-ups

And when it’s that easy, they’re far more likely to keep coming back.

What changes when you use Doodle with Stripe

When you connect Stripe to your Doodle account, you skip the admin work and get paid right when someone books. No extra steps. No reminders. Just smooth scheduling and secure payments in one place.

Here’s what you get:

Payments collected automatically as your time is booked

One link you can use again and again

Zero need to follow up about money

More headspace to focus on your actual work

Here’s what your clients get:

A quick and easy way to confirm their spot

Built-in payment at the time of booking

No extra emails, no confusion

And it works beautifully whether you’re sharing your Booking Page (a calendar with your availability) or using 1:1s (where you and your client choose a time together).

Set it up once and use it forever

Getting started is simple:

Connect your Stripe account to Doodle Set a price for your session Add that price to your booking link Share the link - done

From that point on, every time someone books, they’ll pay at the same time. You don’t need to do anything else.

Real examples from professionals like you

A tutor sends one link to her students every week. They book the slot that works and pay in a few clicks. No invoicing.

A coach runs monthly accountability sessions. Clients pay up front, so she knows who’s confirmed.

A freelance designer offers design reviews. He sends a Doodle 1:1 link with Stripe - easy for clients, effortless for him.

Get your time back and skip the stress

This isn’t just about simplifying payments. It’s about giving you space to focus on what matters. You look more professional. You avoid awkward payment chats. You work with people who show up ready - because they’ve already paid.

Thousands of professionals already use Doodle with Stripe to make recurring sessions simple and stress-free. Want to do the same?

Try it today and let Doodle take care of the rest.