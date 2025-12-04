The best scheduling tool for accountants

When you're juggling client meetings, tax deadlines, and quarterly reviews, your calendar shouldn't add to your stress. Doodle helps accountants book appointments, manage client availability, and reduce no-shows — all without back-and-forth emails. Whether it’s for tax prep, advisory sessions, or onboarding new clients, Doodle gives you a reliable, professional way to run your calendar.

Why do accountants need a scheduling tool?

When you’re just starting out, handling a few appointments via email or phone feels fine. But as your client list grows — and deadlines pile up — things get messy. A good scheduling tool:

Saves time by letting clients book themselves

Reduces missed meetings with automated reminders

Keeps your calendar organized during busy seasons

Makes it easy to collect payments upfront

Shows a professional image — even if you're solo

How can I let clients book without emailing me?

With Doodle Booking Pages, you set your availability once, and clients can pick a time that works for them — no app or login needed.

You can share your booking link via:

Email signature

Website or client portal

WhatsApp, LinkedIn, or text

Newsletters or seasonal tax reminders

Can I offer different services (e.g. tax vs. advisory)?

Yes. You can create different appointment types with different durations — for example:

60-minute tax consultation

30-minute onboarding call

90-minute year-end review

You can also set buffer times between calls or limit last-minute bookings.

What if clients don’t show up?

Doodle’s Pro plan includes automatic email reminders. You can also:

Set cancellation deadlines

Add your no-show policy to the confirmation

Require payment at time of booking

Can I accept payments?

Yes — with Stripe integration, you can request payment when someone books. This is ideal for:

Freelance or independent CPAs

Offering fixed-fee packages (e.g. “Annual Tax Filing”)

Collecting a deposit for longer sessions

Is Doodle only for 1:1s?

No! You can also:

Host small group workshops (e.g. “Quarterly Tax Tips for Freelancers”)

Let clients vote on available times with Group Polls

Set recurring weekly availability (e.g. every Friday from 9–12)

Feature overview

Feature Available? Notes 1:1 session booking ✅ Unlimited, buffer & lead time options Group session scheduling ✅ Use Booking Page or Group Poll Calendar integration ✅ Google, Outlook, Apple supported Reminders ✅ Pro Email reminders before sessions Payments (Stripe) ✅ Collect payment when booking Recurring availability ✅ Set weekly or daily availability Custom branding ✅ Pro Add logo, colors, and business name File uploads (e.g. tax docs) ❌ Use Google Drive or Forms links Client portal / login ❌ Clients book without creating accounts

Why accountants love Doodle

💬 “During tax season, my calendar fills up fast. Doodle helps clients book on their own and pay up front — no chasing.” — Lisa T., CPA, Austin

💬 “Doodle makes me look professional — even though I work solo. My clients love how easy it is.” — Jason K., independent accountant

Key takeaway

If you're tired of juggling client bookings, reschedules, and payment requests, Doodle can help. It’s simple, professional, and built for busy accountants. Free plan available. Pro adds payments, branding, and reminders.

FAQ: Scheduling tools for accountants

Is Doodle free to use?

Yes — you can get started with a free plan. Pro adds reminders, branding, and Stripe payments.

Do clients need to create an account?

Nope. They just click your link and book.

Can I accept payments for appointments?

Yes — Stripe is integrated and easy to set up.

Can I show different appointment types?

Yes — you can create different durations and labels (e.g. “Tax Filing”, “Quarterly Review”).

Can clients upload documents?

Not directly, but you can include a Google Drive or Dropbox link in your confirmation email.