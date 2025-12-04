The best scheduling tool for accountants

Create a Doodle

Updated: Dec 4, 2025

Table of Contents

    When you're juggling client meetings, tax deadlines, and quarterly reviews, your calendar shouldn't add to your stress. Doodle helps accountants book appointments, manage client availability, and reduce no-shows — all without back-and-forth emails. Whether it’s for tax prep, advisory sessions, or onboarding new clients, Doodle gives you a reliable, professional way to run your calendar.

    Why do accountants need a scheduling tool?

    When you’re just starting out, handling a few appointments via email or phone feels fine. But as your client list grows — and deadlines pile up — things get messy. A good scheduling tool:

    • Saves time by letting clients book themselves

    • Reduces missed meetings with automated reminders

    • Keeps your calendar organized during busy seasons

    • Makes it easy to collect payments upfront

    • Shows a professional image — even if you're solo

    How can I let clients book without emailing me?

    With Doodle Booking Pages, you set your availability once, and clients can pick a time that works for them — no app or login needed.

    You can share your booking link via:

    • Email signature

    • Website or client portal

    • WhatsApp, LinkedIn, or text

    • Newsletters or seasonal tax reminders

    Can I offer different services (e.g. tax vs. advisory)?

    Yes. You can create different appointment types with different durations — for example:

    • 60-minute tax consultation

    • 30-minute onboarding call

    • 90-minute year-end review

    You can also set buffer times between calls or limit last-minute bookings.

    What if clients don’t show up?

    Doodle’s Pro plan includes automatic email reminders. You can also:

    • Set cancellation deadlines

    • Add your no-show policy to the confirmation

    • Require payment at time of booking

    Can I accept payments?

    Yes — with Stripe integration, you can request payment when someone books. This is ideal for:

    • Freelance or independent CPAs

    • Offering fixed-fee packages (e.g. “Annual Tax Filing”)

    • Collecting a deposit for longer sessions

    Is Doodle only for 1:1s?

    No! You can also:

    • Host small group workshops (e.g. “Quarterly Tax Tips for Freelancers”)

    • Let clients vote on available times with Group Polls

    • Set recurring weekly availability (e.g. every Friday from 9–12)

    Feature overview

    Feature

    Available?

    Notes

    1:1 session booking

    Unlimited, buffer & lead time options

    Group session scheduling

    Use Booking Page or Group Poll

    Calendar integration

    Google, Outlook, Apple supported

    Reminders

    ✅ Pro

    Email reminders before sessions

    Payments (Stripe)

    Collect payment when booking

    Recurring availability

    Set weekly or daily availability

    Custom branding

    ✅ Pro

    Add logo, colors, and business name

    File uploads (e.g. tax docs)

    Use Google Drive or Forms links

    Client portal / login

    Clients book without creating accounts

    Why accountants love Doodle

    💬 “During tax season, my calendar fills up fast. Doodle helps clients book on their own and pay up front — no chasing.” — Lisa T., CPA, Austin

    💬 “Doodle makes me look professional — even though I work solo. My clients love how easy it is.” — Jason K., independent accountant

    Key takeaway

    If you're tired of juggling client bookings, reschedules, and payment requests, Doodle can help. It’s simple, professional, and built for busy accountants. Free plan available. Pro adds payments, branding, and reminders.

    FAQ: Scheduling tools for accountants

    Is Doodle free to use?

    Yes — you can get started with a free plan. Pro adds reminders, branding, and Stripe payments.

    Do clients need to create an account?

    Nope. They just click your link and book.

    Can I accept payments for appointments?

    Yes — Stripe is integrated and easy to set up.

    Can I show different appointment types?

    Yes — you can create different durations and labels (e.g. “Tax Filing”, “Quarterly Review”).

    Can clients upload documents?

    Not directly, but you can include a Google Drive or Dropbox link in your confirmation email.

