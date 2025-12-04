The best scheduling tool for accountants

When you're juggling client meetings, tax deadlines, and quarterly reviews, your calendar shouldn't add to your stress. Doodle helps accountants book appointments, manage client availability, and reduce no-shows — all without back-and-forth emails. Whether it’s for tax prep, advisory sessions, or onboarding new clients, Doodle gives you a reliable, professional way to run your calendar.
Why do accountants need a scheduling tool?
When you’re just starting out, handling a few appointments via email or phone feels fine. But as your client list grows — and deadlines pile up — things get messy. A good scheduling tool:
Saves time by letting clients book themselves
Reduces missed meetings with automated reminders
Keeps your calendar organized during busy seasons
Makes it easy to collect payments upfront
Shows a professional image — even if you're solo
How can I let clients book without emailing me?
With Doodle Booking Pages, you set your availability once, and clients can pick a time that works for them — no app or login needed.
You can share your booking link via:
Email signature
Website or client portal
WhatsApp, LinkedIn, or text
Newsletters or seasonal tax reminders
Can I offer different services (e.g. tax vs. advisory)?
Yes. You can create different appointment types with different durations — for example:
60-minute tax consultation
30-minute onboarding call
90-minute year-end review
You can also set buffer times between calls or limit last-minute bookings.
What if clients don’t show up?
Doodle’s Pro plan includes automatic email reminders. You can also:
Set cancellation deadlines
Add your no-show policy to the confirmation
Require payment at time of booking
Can I accept payments?
Yes — with Stripe integration, you can request payment when someone books. This is ideal for:
Freelance or independent CPAs
Offering fixed-fee packages (e.g. “Annual Tax Filing”)
Collecting a deposit for longer sessions
Is Doodle only for 1:1s?
No! You can also:
Host small group workshops (e.g. “Quarterly Tax Tips for Freelancers”)
Let clients vote on available times with Group Polls
Set recurring weekly availability (e.g. every Friday from 9–12)
Feature overview
Feature
Available?
Notes
1:1 session booking
✅
Unlimited, buffer & lead time options
Group session scheduling
✅
Use Booking Page or Group Poll
Calendar integration
✅
Google, Outlook, Apple supported
Reminders
✅ Pro
Email reminders before sessions
Payments (Stripe)
✅
Collect payment when booking
Recurring availability
✅
Set weekly or daily availability
Custom branding
✅ Pro
Add logo, colors, and business name
File uploads (e.g. tax docs)
❌
Use Google Drive or Forms links
Client portal / login
❌
Clients book without creating accounts
Why accountants love Doodle
💬 “During tax season, my calendar fills up fast. Doodle helps clients book on their own and pay up front — no chasing.” — Lisa T., CPA, Austin
💬 “Doodle makes me look professional — even though I work solo. My clients love how easy it is.” — Jason K., independent accountant
Key takeaway
If you're tired of juggling client bookings, reschedules, and payment requests, Doodle can help. It’s simple, professional, and built for busy accountants. Free plan available. Pro adds payments, branding, and reminders.
FAQ: Scheduling tools for accountants
Is Doodle free to use?
Yes — you can get started with a free plan. Pro adds reminders, branding, and Stripe payments.
Do clients need to create an account?
Nope. They just click your link and book.
Can I accept payments for appointments?
Yes — Stripe is integrated and easy to set up.
Can I show different appointment types?
Yes — you can create different durations and labels (e.g. “Tax Filing”, “Quarterly Review”).
Can clients upload documents?
Not directly, but you can include a Google Drive or Dropbox link in your confirmation email.