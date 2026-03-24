What is the best tool for recurring meetings?

The best tool for recurring meetings lets you set your availability once and reuse it without going back and forth every week. This is especially useful for weekly or monthly meetings where scheduling keeps repeating. Instead of chasing replies or dealing with conflicts, you share a link, people pick a time, and it’s done. Tools like Doodle make this simple for both group meetings and 1:1s.

What are recurring meetings?

Recurring meetings are meetings that happen regularly—weekly team check-ins, monthly reviews, or standing client calls.

They sound simple. But in reality, they often turn into repeated scheduling work:

Someone needs to confirm availability

Times change

People drop in or out

Time zones get in the way

What should be “set once” ends up being managed again and again.

Why recurring meetings are so hard to manage

Recurring meetings break down when plans change—which they always do.

Here’s what usually happens:

Endless email threads

“Does Tuesday still work?” turns into five replies and no clear answer.

Calendar conflicts

A meeting that worked last week suddenly overlaps with something else.

Changing participants

New people join, others leave, and now the original time no longer fits.

Time zone confusion

Especially with remote teams, someone always gets the short end.

Manual updates every week

You keep adjusting instead of focusing on the actual meeting.

The problem isn’t the meeting. It’s how it’s scheduled.

How to schedule recurring meetings efficiently

A better approach is simple: stop rescheduling manually.

Instead:

Set your availability once

Choose the times you’re usually free.

Share a link or poll

Let others select what works for them.

Let the system handle conflicts

No double bookings, no overlap.

Reuse the setup

For weekly or monthly meetings, you don’t start from scratch each time.

This shifts the work from “constant coordination” to “set it and reuse it.”

What to look for in a recurring meeting tool

Not all scheduling tools handle recurring meetings well. Here’s what actually matters:

Flexibility

Plans change. You need a tool that adapts when people or times shift.

Group coordination

Recurring meetings often involve more than two people. Voting or shared input is key.

Easy setup

If it takes too long to create, people won’t use it.

Clear availability

No guessing, no overlaps—just visible options.

Reusable links or setups

You shouldn’t rebuild the same meeting every week.

Best tools for recurring meetings

Here’s a quick comparison of common options:

Tool Best for Key feature Limitation Doodle Teams, group scheduling, and 1:1 meetings Poll, Booking Page, and Sign-up Sheet No limitations Google Calendar Internal teams Built-in recurring events Hard to coordinate with multiple people Calendly 1:1 meetings Booking links Not ideal for group decisions Outlook Corporate environments Native scheduling Clunky with external participants

Why Doodle works well for recurring meetings

Recurring meetings aren’t just about putting something on the calendar. They’re about getting everyone aligned—quickly.

That’s where Doodle fits in.

It handles group decisions easily

Use a Group Poll to find the best time when multiple people are involved. No guessing, no long threads.

It works for regular 1:1s too

Set up a Booking Page, share your link, and let others pick a time that works—again and again.

You don’t have to start from scratch

Once you’ve created a meeting, you can duplicate it in a click. This is especially useful for recurring meetings—reuse the same setup, adjust if needed, and send it out again.

It saves time every week

You’re not rebuilding meetings or chasing replies. You reuse what already works.

It keeps things simple

No complex setup. Just pick times, share, and move on.

Try Doodle No credit card required

FAQ: recurring meetings

What is a recurring meeting?

A recurring meeting is a meeting that repeats on a regular schedule, such as weekly or monthly.

How do I schedule recurring meetings without email chains?

Use a scheduling tool where you share your availability or a poll. Participants select what works, and the meeting is set without back-and-forth messages.

What is the best app for recurring meetings?

The best app depends on your needs, but tools like Doodle work well because they handle both group scheduling and individual bookings in one place.

Can Doodle be used for weekly meetings?

Yes. You can create a Group Poll for a recurring team meeting or use a Booking link for regular 1:1 sessions.

How do I avoid scheduling conflicts?

Use a tool that connects to your calendar and only shows available times. This prevents double bookings and overlap.