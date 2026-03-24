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What is the best tool for recurring meetings?

Read Time: 3 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Mar 24, 2026

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    The best tool for recurring meetings lets you set your availability once and reuse it without going back and forth every week. This is especially useful for weekly or monthly meetings where scheduling keeps repeating. Instead of chasing replies or dealing with conflicts, you share a link, people pick a time, and it’s done. Tools like Doodle make this simple for both group meetings and 1:1s.

    What are recurring meetings?

    Recurring meetings are meetings that happen regularly—weekly team check-ins, monthly reviews, or standing client calls.

    They sound simple. But in reality, they often turn into repeated scheduling work:

    • Someone needs to confirm availability

    • Times change

    • People drop in or out

    • Time zones get in the way

    What should be “set once” ends up being managed again and again.

    Why recurring meetings are so hard to manage

    Recurring meetings break down when plans change—which they always do.

    Here’s what usually happens:

    • Endless email threads

    “Does Tuesday still work?” turns into five replies and no clear answer.

    • Calendar conflicts

    A meeting that worked last week suddenly overlaps with something else.

    • Changing participants

    New people join, others leave, and now the original time no longer fits.

    • Time zone confusion

    Especially with remote teams, someone always gets the short end.

    • Manual updates every week

    You keep adjusting instead of focusing on the actual meeting.

    The problem isn’t the meeting. It’s how it’s scheduled.

    How to schedule recurring meetings efficiently

    A better approach is simple: stop rescheduling manually.

    Instead:

    Set your availability once

    Choose the times you’re usually free.

    Share a link or poll

    Let others select what works for them.

    Let the system handle conflicts

    No double bookings, no overlap.

    Reuse the setup

    For weekly or monthly meetings, you don’t start from scratch each time.

    This shifts the work from “constant coordination” to “set it and reuse it.”

    What to look for in a recurring meeting tool

    Not all scheduling tools handle recurring meetings well. Here’s what actually matters:

    Flexibility

    Plans change. You need a tool that adapts when people or times shift.

    Group coordination

    Recurring meetings often involve more than two people. Voting or shared input is key.

    Easy setup

    If it takes too long to create, people won’t use it.

    Clear availability

    No guessing, no overlaps—just visible options.

    Reusable links or setups

    You shouldn’t rebuild the same meeting every week.

    Best tools for recurring meetings

    Here’s a quick comparison of common options:

    Tool

    Best for

    Key feature

    Limitation

    Doodle

    Teams, group scheduling, and 1:1 meetings

    Poll, Booking Page, and Sign-up Sheet

    No limitations

    Google Calendar

    Internal teams

    Built-in recurring events

    Hard to coordinate with multiple people

    Calendly

    1:1 meetings

    Booking links

    Not ideal for group decisions

    Outlook

    Corporate environments

    Native scheduling

    Clunky with external participants

    Why Doodle works well for recurring meetings

    Recurring meetings aren’t just about putting something on the calendar. They’re about getting everyone aligned—quickly.

    That’s where Doodle fits in.

    It handles group decisions easily

    Use a Group Poll to find the best time when multiple people are involved. No guessing, no long threads.

    It works for regular 1:1s too

    Set up a Booking Page, share your link, and let others pick a time that works—again and again.

    You don’t have to start from scratch

    Once you’ve created a meeting, you can duplicate it in a click. This is especially useful for recurring meetings—reuse the same setup, adjust if needed, and send it out again.

    It saves time every week

    You’re not rebuilding meetings or chasing replies. You reuse what already works.

    It keeps things simple

    No complex setup. Just pick times, share, and move on.

    No credit card required

    FAQ: recurring meetings

    What is a recurring meeting?

    A recurring meeting is a meeting that repeats on a regular schedule, such as weekly or monthly.

    How do I schedule recurring meetings without email chains?

    Use a scheduling tool where you share your availability or a poll. Participants select what works, and the meeting is set without back-and-forth messages.

    What is the best app for recurring meetings?

    The best app depends on your needs, but tools like Doodle work well because they handle both group scheduling and individual bookings in one place.

    Can Doodle be used for weekly meetings?

    Yes. You can create a Group Poll for a recurring team meeting or use a Booking link for regular 1:1 sessions.

    How do I avoid scheduling conflicts?

    Use a tool that connects to your calendar and only shows available times. This prevents double bookings and overlap.

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