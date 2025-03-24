What is a team meeting?

In the simplest terms, a team meeting is a chance for you to bring your team together. That could be to discuss a project, review goals or just have a catch-up and some bonding.

These meetings are more likely to take place regularly - potentially even daily. They also will probably be more casual as everyone is going to know each other.

Create a meeting Get together in minutes with your own free Doodle account

The main reason for a team to come together is to review projects and ensure everything is going to plan, talk through blockers and air any concerns. How often you need to have a team meeting depends mostly on the type of project you’ve got at hand, the company size and your current goals. For instance, a tech startup with limited employees will find it easier to meet often compared to a business with 50 people per department.

In your team meetings, regardless of size, be sure to create a positive atmosphere – that’s how you’ll get the most out of your team and encourage them to talk openly in meetings.

Before you start your meeting, make an agenda that details what needs to be discussed. If you’re meeting regularly this can be a standing agenda that covers important updates. Planning the format, goals and scope of your discussion will help you understand the value it provides. It can also help you keep everything on track and not deviate too far from each topic.

A successful team meeting will need someone to chair it - either you or someone you appoint. Ensure if it’s not you, it’s someone who can facilitate conversation, keep the meeting focused and give everyone a chance to speak.

You might not always need everyone on your team in every meeting, so make sure the meeting purpose is clear so people can skip it if they don’t have anything to bring. Ask your team if they want to prepare anything in advance and give them a chance to lead conversations, share significant updates, offer proposals and decide on action items.

Be sure to ask for feedback regularly so you can continually refine the meetings and make them productive. There’s no point in meeting if no one is getting anything from it.

Try it free No credit card required

How do you schedule your team meeting?

No matter how big your team is, it can be hard to get people together when everyone has competing schedules. This is where Doodle can make it easy.

Our Group Poll tool can let you pull your team together in a matter of minutes - regularly or as a one-off. Simply select a range of times you’re free and send it to everyone. They’ll decide what works for them and you’ll have a time to meet.

A Doodle Professional Teams plan lets your team reclaim their day by automating scheduling. You can add your own branding to their meeting invites, get rid of ads and decide what video conferencing tool they use. Plus, with Admin Console, you can pull reports as often as you like to see how many meetings your team is having.