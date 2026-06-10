Often leading hectic lives, each of us has to juggle a busy schedule: business meetings, important meetings outside the office, parties, birthdays, anniversaries, and then recreational activities. To manage this complicated web of activities, we increasingly rely on online software, namely online diaries or calendars.

An online agenda is convenient and practical for several reasons:

It can be accessed from any location and device, so there is no need to carry around a sometimes bulky object all the time;

It can be updated, and kept up-to-date, by connecting it to other programs;

It can be shared with other people online or offline through private networks and Bluetooth.

The choice of a free online planner is nowadays really wide. Most online e-mail services offer a built-in calendar (Gmail, Apple Calendar, Microsoft Calendar). However, other "calendars" such as Facebook's, iCal, etc. are often used in parallel.

With Doodle you can integrate your different online calendars and use the information recorded on each of them, which will always be updated in real time, to plan new events with the Doodle polling system.

Connect your online agendas to Doodle

With the calendar connection feature you can connect more than one online diary to your Doodle account. Online agendas thus connected will be automatically synchronized by Doodle and will thus always be up-to-date. How to connect your online agenda? Log in to your Doodle profile-if you don't have one yet, it will only take you a few seconds to do so-and go to the "Calendars" section. Choose the calendar you want to connect from the list.

If you don't use Google Calendar, Apple Calendar, or Microsoft Calendar, you can connect your online calendar for free via URL (ICS link). Depending on the service you use, you will find the ICS link to paste into the space provided within the "calendar" section of the e-mail service.

Once your calendar is connected, you will be able to view your schedule directly on the calendar view. This means that every time you go to open a poll, plan an event, or participate in a survey to which you have been invited, you will not need to check your online calendar, as the events previously entered in your calendar will automatically appear on Doodle's calendar. Of course, only you will be able to view your schedule and no one else.

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Change the settings of an already connected online agenda

On the control panel of your profile, again under "Calendars," you will find an overview of the online agendas that have been connected so far, and you can access the changes. In case you want to disconnect a previously connected agenda, all you have to do is click on "disconnect" next to the online agenda you wish to disconnect and confirm.