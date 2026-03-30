Clockwise is shutting down: what to do next in 2026

Clockwise shut down on March 27, 2026, leaving users without automated calendar optimization. The next step is to export your data and replace your workflows — often with simpler, more reliable approaches like structured scheduling and tools such as Doodle.

Have you been using Clockwise and suddenly realized it’s gone? Then it’s time to figure out what comes next.

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Is Clockwise really shutting down?

Yes. Clockwise has ended its service following its acquisition, with a very short notice period.

For many teams, that means:

lost focus time blocks

broken recurring routines

and suddenly very manual calendars again

If you’re still using it, now is the time to act.

What should you do before Clockwise disappears?

Before anything else:

Export your data (while it’s still available)

Review your current setup (focus time, recurring meetings, buffers)

Take note of what you actually used vs. what just “looked nice”

This step matters more than choosing a new tool.

What features do you actually need after Clockwise?

Not everyone needs the same replacement. Clockwise combined multiple things into one layer.

Here’s how to break it down:

Focus time protection → blocking time in your calendar

Flexible meetings → rescheduling and availability control

Recurring routines → consistent time slots

Meeting coordination → actually finding time with others

Most people realize here: their biggest problem isn’t AI → it’s coordination.

What is the best way to manage meetings after Clockwise?

If your main pain is organizing meetings with other people, switching to a scheduling-first approach is often simpler and more reliable.

Instead of constantly rearranging your calendar, you:

define when you’re available

let others book time

avoid endless back-and-forth

This is where tools like Doodle come in — especially for:

recurring meetings

group coordination

external scheduling

It’s a different approach, but for many teams, it’s actually more stable.

How to replace your Clockwise workflows step by step

You don’t need to rebuild everything 1:1.

Instead:

Replace focus time → with fixed time blocks

Replace flexible meetings → with structured availability

Replace recurring habits → with recurring booking slots

Replace coordination → with scheduling links, Sign-up Sheets or Group Polls

The goal isn’t automation. It’s clarity.

How to avoid losing control of your time after Clockwise

Clockwise tried to fix overloaded calendars automatically.

But the real fix is usually simpler:

fewer unnecessary meetings

clearer availability

predictable recurring slots

Once that’s in place, your calendar stops needing constant “optimization”.

What to use instead of Clockwise

What you need What to use Coordinate meetings with others Scheduling tool (e.g. Doodle) Manage recurring meetings Booking pages Reduce back-and-forth emails Group polls Keep your week structured Time blocks + recurring slots + deadlines + buffer time

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FAQ

Is Clockwise shutting down?

Yes, Clockwise ended its service in March 2026.

What should I do before Clockwise shuts down?

Export your data and review your current workflows as soon as possible.

What is the best alternative to Clockwise?

It depends on your needs. If your main challenge is coordinating meetings, scheduling tools like Doodle are often the most practical option.

Can I replace Clockwise with a scheduling tool?

Yes. Especially for recurring meetings and external coordination, this can be a simpler and more reliable approach.