Clockwise is shutting down: what to do next in 2026

Clockwise shut down on March 27, 2026, leaving users without automated calendar optimization. The next step is to export your data and replace your workflows — often with simpler, more reliable approaches like structured scheduling and tools such as Doodle.
Have you been using Clockwise and suddenly realized it’s gone? Then it’s time to figure out what comes next.
Is Clockwise really shutting down?
Yes. Clockwise has ended its service following its acquisition, with a very short notice period.
For many teams, that means:
lost focus time blocks
broken recurring routines
and suddenly very manual calendars again
If you’re still using it, now is the time to act.
What should you do before Clockwise disappears?
Before anything else:
Export your data (while it’s still available)
Review your current setup (focus time, recurring meetings, buffers)
Take note of what you actually used vs. what just “looked nice”
This step matters more than choosing a new tool.
What features do you actually need after Clockwise?
Not everyone needs the same replacement. Clockwise combined multiple things into one layer.
Here’s how to break it down:
Focus time protection → blocking time in your calendar
Flexible meetings → rescheduling and availability control
Recurring routines → consistent time slots
Meeting coordination → actually finding time with others
Most people realize here: their biggest problem isn’t AI → it’s coordination.
What is the best way to manage meetings after Clockwise?
If your main pain is organizing meetings with other people, switching to a scheduling-first approach is often simpler and more reliable.
Instead of constantly rearranging your calendar, you:
define when you’re available
let others book time
avoid endless back-and-forth
This is where tools like Doodle come in — especially for:
recurring meetings
group coordination
external scheduling
It’s a different approach, but for many teams, it’s actually more stable.
How to replace your Clockwise workflows step by step
You don’t need to rebuild everything 1:1.
Instead:
Replace focus time → with fixed time blocks
Replace flexible meetings → with structured availability
Replace recurring habits → with recurring booking slots
Replace coordination → with scheduling links, Sign-up Sheets or Group Polls
The goal isn’t automation. It’s clarity.
How to avoid losing control of your time after Clockwise
Clockwise tried to fix overloaded calendars automatically.
But the real fix is usually simpler:
fewer unnecessary meetings
clearer availability
predictable recurring slots
Once that’s in place, your calendar stops needing constant “optimization”.
What to use instead of Clockwise
What you need
What to use
Coordinate meetings with others
Scheduling tool (e.g. Doodle)
Manage recurring meetings
Booking pages
Reduce back-and-forth emails
Group polls
Keep your week structured
Time blocks + recurring slots + deadlines + buffer time
FAQ
Is Clockwise shutting down?
Yes, Clockwise ended its service in March 2026.
What should I do before Clockwise shuts down?
Export your data and review your current workflows as soon as possible.
What is the best alternative to Clockwise?
It depends on your needs. If your main challenge is coordinating meetings, scheduling tools like Doodle are often the most practical option.
Can I replace Clockwise with a scheduling tool?
Yes. Especially for recurring meetings and external coordination, this can be a simpler and more reliable approach.