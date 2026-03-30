Create a Doodle

Scheduling

Clockwise is shutting down: what to do next in 2026

Read Time: 3 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Mar 30, 2026

A woman is sitting on the sofa with her laptop

Language options

endefresit

Table of Contents

    Clockwise shut down on March 27, 2026, leaving users without automated calendar optimization. The next step is to export your data and replace your workflows — often with simpler, more reliable approaches like structured scheduling and tools such as Doodle.

    Have you been using Clockwise and suddenly realized it’s gone? Then it’s time to figure out what comes next.

    No credit card required

    Is Clockwise really shutting down?

    Yes. Clockwise has ended its service following its acquisition, with a very short notice period.

    For many teams, that means:

    • lost focus time blocks

    • broken recurring routines

    • and suddenly very manual calendars again

    If you’re still using it, now is the time to act.

    What should you do before Clockwise disappears?

    Before anything else:

    • Export your data (while it’s still available)

    • Review your current setup (focus time, recurring meetings, buffers)

    • Take note of what you actually used vs. what just “looked nice”

    This step matters more than choosing a new tool.

    What features do you actually need after Clockwise?

    Not everyone needs the same replacement. Clockwise combined multiple things into one layer.

    Here’s how to break it down:

    • Focus time protection → blocking time in your calendar

    • Flexible meetings → rescheduling and availability control

    • Recurring routines → consistent time slots

    • Meeting coordination → actually finding time with others

    Most people realize here: their biggest problem isn’t AI → it’s coordination.

    What is the best way to manage meetings after Clockwise?

    If your main pain is organizing meetings with other people, switching to a scheduling-first approach is often simpler and more reliable.

    Instead of constantly rearranging your calendar, you:

    • define when you’re available

    • let others book time

    • avoid endless back-and-forth

    This is where tools like Doodle come in — especially for:

    • recurring meetings

    • group coordination

    • external scheduling

    It’s a different approach, but for many teams, it’s actually more stable.

    How to replace your Clockwise workflows step by step

    You don’t need to rebuild everything 1:1.

    Instead:

    • Replace focus time → with fixed time blocks

    • Replace flexible meetings → with structured availability

    • Replace recurring habits → with recurring booking slots

    • Replace coordination → with scheduling links, Sign-up Sheets or Group Polls

    The goal isn’t automation. It’s clarity.

    How to avoid losing control of your time after Clockwise

    Clockwise tried to fix overloaded calendars automatically.

    But the real fix is usually simpler:

    • fewer unnecessary meetings

    • clearer availability

    • predictable recurring slots

    Once that’s in place, your calendar stops needing constant “optimization”.

    What to use instead of Clockwise

    What you need

    What to use

    Coordinate meetings with others

    Scheduling tool (e.g. Doodle)

    Manage recurring meetings

    Booking pages

    Reduce back-and-forth emails

    Group polls

    Keep your week structured

    Time blocks + recurring slots + deadlines + buffer time

    No credit card required

    FAQ

    Is Clockwise shutting down?

    Yes, Clockwise ended its service in March 2026.

    What should I do before Clockwise shuts down?

    Export your data and review your current workflows as soon as possible.

    What is the best alternative to Clockwise?

    It depends on your needs. If your main challenge is coordinating meetings, scheduling tools like Doodle are often the most practical option.

    Can I replace Clockwise with a scheduling tool?

    Yes. Especially for recurring meetings and external coordination, this can be a simpler and more reliable approach.

    No credit card required

    Related content

    Accountant with a client

    Scheduling

    What is the best tool for recurring meetings?

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article
    A top view of a person working on their laptop.

    Scheduling

    Free scheduling tools 2026

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article

    Scheduling

    The 5 best HIPAA compliant scheduling tools in 2026

    by Limara Schellenberg

    Read Article

    Solve the scheduling equation with Doodle