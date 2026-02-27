Free scheduling tools 2026

Create a Doodle

Read Time: 3 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Updated: Feb 27, 2026

A top view of a person working on their laptop.

Table of Contents

    Not all popular scheduling tools provide a free plan. Some require payment right away or only offer a free trial, while others let you use core scheduling features at no cost with certain limits. This guide shows which tools include a free option, what restrictions apply, and why Doodle stands out with flexible features like unlimited group polls.

    Choosing the right scheduling tool means understanding who offers a free plan and who only provides a free trial or paid access. Below you’ll find a large comparison of popular scheduling tools for 2026, including free plan availability and key limitations — so you can pick the right one for your workflow.

    Why free plan availability matters

    A free plan is helpful if you want to:

    • Start scheduling without upfront costs

    • Test features over time

    • Support simple workflows before upgrading

    But many tools only give you a trial or require payment from the beginning. Knowing which tools fall into each category helps you plan your setup and budget for 2026.

    Scheduling tools comparison: free plans and limitations

    Tool

    Free plan?

    Free plan limitations

    Notes

    Doodle

    very generous

    Unlimited group polls, booking pages, calendar sync, reminders

    Square Appointments

    Solo only, payment fees

    Free for 1 user

    Calendly

    Limited event types

    Fewer automations on free

    Setmore

    Limited users

    Fewer advanced workflows

    Cal.com

    Advanced features paid

    Add-ons required for some features

    YouCanBook.me

    Limited bookings

    Branding and feature restrictions

    SimplyBook.me

    Limited apps

    Feature paywalls

    Xoyondo

    Basic polls only

    Not full booking pages

    Appointlet

    Limited users

    Basic automations

    CozyCal

    Limited event types

    Paid upgrades available

    Framadate

    Very basic polls

    No booking pages

    HowBout.app

    Limited customization

    Simple scheduling

    Jotform (Bookings)

    Form-based workflow

    Not full scheduler

    Koalendar

    Feature limits

    Advanced features paid

    Kozalendar

    Feature limits

    Basic features

    NeedToMeet.com

    Very simple

    Poll-style only

    When2meet

    Basic grids

    No booking link

    WhenAvailable

    Simple polls

    No booking features

    WhenDoWeMeet

    Poll only

    No booking features

    Zcal

    Basic features

    Many limits

    Zoho Bookings

    ✔*

    Limited features

    Free option with restrictions

    Acuity Scheduling

    Trial only

    No free plan

    Chili Piper

    Paid only

    Enterprise focus

    HubSpot Meetings

    Only within paid CRM

    No standalone free plan

    Microsoft Bookings

    M365 paid only

    No standalone free plan

    OnceHub (ScheduleOnce)

    Trial available

    No free plan

    SavvyCal

    Paid only

    No free plan

    TimeTrade

    Paid only

    No free plan

    Why Doodle stands out

    Among the tools that offer a free plan, Doodle stands out because it supports:

    ✔ Unlimited group polls ✔ Flexible booking pages ✔ Calendar sync and reminders ✔ Fewer restrictive limits compared to many alternatives

    While many competitors restrict event types, users, or bookings on their free plans, Doodle makes both individual scheduling and group coordination accessible without heavy limitations.

    Frequently asked questions

    What’s the difference between a free plan and a free trial?

    A free plan allows ongoing use at no cost with certain limits. A free trial provides temporary access before payment is required.

    Are free scheduling tools enough for business use?

    For many solo professionals and small teams, yes. As complexity grows, upgrading may be necessary.

    Why do some tools not offer a free plan?

    Enterprise-focused tools often rely on paid subscriptions to support advanced workflows and integrations.

    Can I start for free and upgrade later?

    Yes. Most tools with a free plan allow you to upgrade when you need more features.

    Start with Doodle and simplify scheduling in 2026

    If you’re looking for a scheduling tool with a flexible free plan and strong group coordination features, Doodle offers a practical starting point. You can begin at no cost and upgrade as your needs evolve — without switching platforms.

    Start with Doodle and make scheduling simpler in 2026.

