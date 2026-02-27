Free scheduling tools 2026

Not all popular scheduling tools provide a free plan. Some require payment right away or only offer a free trial, while others let you use core scheduling features at no cost with certain limits. This guide shows which tools include a free option, what restrictions apply, and why Doodle stands out with flexible features like unlimited group polls.
Choosing the right scheduling tool means understanding who offers a free plan and who only provides a free trial or paid access. Below you’ll find a large comparison of popular scheduling tools for 2026, including free plan availability and key limitations — so you can pick the right one for your workflow.
Why free plan availability matters
A free plan is helpful if you want to:
Start scheduling without upfront costs
Test features over time
Support simple workflows before upgrading
But many tools only give you a trial or require payment from the beginning. Knowing which tools fall into each category helps you plan your setup and budget for 2026.
Scheduling tools comparison: free plans and limitations
Tool
Free plan?
Free plan limitations
Notes
Doodle
✔
very generous
Unlimited group polls, booking pages, calendar sync, reminders
Square Appointments
✔
Solo only, payment fees
Free for 1 user
Calendly
✔
Limited event types
Fewer automations on free
Setmore
✔
Limited users
Fewer advanced workflows
Cal.com
✔
Advanced features paid
Add-ons required for some features
YouCanBook.me
✔
Limited bookings
Branding and feature restrictions
SimplyBook.me
✔
Limited apps
Feature paywalls
Xoyondo
✔
Basic polls only
Not full booking pages
Appointlet
✔
Limited users
Basic automations
CozyCal
✔
Limited event types
Paid upgrades available
Framadate
✔
Very basic polls
No booking pages
HowBout.app
✔
Limited customization
Simple scheduling
Jotform (Bookings)
✔
Form-based workflow
Not full scheduler
Koalendar
✔
Feature limits
Advanced features paid
Kozalendar
✔
Feature limits
Basic features
NeedToMeet.com
✔
Very simple
Poll-style only
When2meet
✔
Basic grids
No booking link
WhenAvailable
✔
Simple polls
No booking features
WhenDoWeMeet
✔
Poll only
No booking features
Zcal
✔
Basic features
Many limits
Zoho Bookings
✔*
Limited features
Free option with restrictions
Acuity Scheduling
❌
Trial only
No free plan
Chili Piper
❌
Paid only
Enterprise focus
HubSpot Meetings
❌
Only within paid CRM
No standalone free plan
Microsoft Bookings
❌
M365 paid only
No standalone free plan
OnceHub (ScheduleOnce)
❌
Trial available
No free plan
SavvyCal
❌
Paid only
No free plan
TimeTrade
❌
Paid only
No free plan
Why Doodle stands out
Among the tools that offer a free plan, Doodle stands out because it supports:
✔ Unlimited group polls ✔ Flexible booking pages ✔ Calendar sync and reminders ✔ Fewer restrictive limits compared to many alternatives
While many competitors restrict event types, users, or bookings on their free plans, Doodle makes both individual scheduling and group coordination accessible without heavy limitations.
Frequently asked questions
What’s the difference between a free plan and a free trial?
A free plan allows ongoing use at no cost with certain limits. A free trial provides temporary access before payment is required.
Are free scheduling tools enough for business use?
For many solo professionals and small teams, yes. As complexity grows, upgrading may be necessary.
Why do some tools not offer a free plan?
Enterprise-focused tools often rely on paid subscriptions to support advanced workflows and integrations.
Can I start for free and upgrade later?
Yes. Most tools with a free plan allow you to upgrade when you need more features.
