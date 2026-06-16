How to schedule a customer advisory board: A product leader's guide

A customer advisory board (CAB) is a structured group of customer executives who meet quarterly to give strategic product feedback to a B2B SaaS company. Getting that group into one virtual room is notoriously hard: each exec has a chief of staff or EA who replies on a different timeline, creating conflicting calendar holds that drag scheduling out for weeks. Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants, which means even the largest CAB roster fits inside a single scheduling round.

🎯 Why customer advisory board scheduling breaks down

For a B2B SaaS head of product, the customer advisory board is one of the highest-leverage meetings on the calendar. The product roadmap input, the candid churn signals, the reference relationships , all of it depends on actually getting the session to happen. Yet the scheduling process itself is where things fall apart.

The core problem is asymmetry. You have 12 customer executives, each with a different assistant, a different calendar system, and a different response cadence. One EA replies within the hour. Another holds a slot "tentatively" for two weeks before confirming. A third replies only to say their exec is now unavailable on the dates you proposed, which were already the result of a previous round of negotiation. By the time you have a confirmed date, you have sent 30-plus emails and lost three weeks of lead time.

A B2B SaaS head of product running a quarterly customer advisory board cannot afford that cycle four times a year. The assistant ping-pong is not just annoying; it compresses the preparation window, reduces the chance of full attendance, and signals to your CAB members that the logistics are painful enough to dread.

🛠 How a Group Poll cuts the assistant ping-pong to one round

Doodle's Group Poll is purpose-built for exactly this scenario. As the B2B SaaS head of product organizing the customer advisory board, you create a poll with four to six candidate time slots across two or three weeks, then share a single link with all 12 participants. Each EA or exec votes on which slots work, and you see live RSVP and quorum tracking update in real time as responses come in.

The find time feature reads your connected calendar (Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar) and surfaces candidate slots that are already free on your end, so you are not proposing times that conflict with your own schedule before you even start. Once you pick a winner, Doodle sends calendar invites and email reminders automatically, so no one forgets the session is coming.

Doodle's Group Poll handles up to 1,000 participants, which covers even the most ambitious customer advisory board expansion plans. The email reminder system means that EAs who did not vote in the first 48 hours get a nudge without you having to chase them manually. That single follow-up loop replaces the multi-thread email chain that normally defines CAB scheduling for a B2B SaaS head of product.

Video conferencing is built in. When you finalize the customer advisory board session, you can attach a Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams link directly inside the poll, so the meeting details land in every calendar invite without a separate step.

⚙️ Operational details for the B2B SaaS head of product

Running a customer advisory board quarterly means you are scheduling this meeting four times a year, every year. A few operational choices make the process repeatable.

Set a scheduling window, not a single date. Propose slots across three weeks rather than two. CAB members are senior executives with packed travel calendars; a wider window increases the probability that at least one slot works for everyone without a second polling round.

Use buffer times. Doodle's Booking Page and Group Poll both support buffer times between meetings. For a customer advisory board session, a 15-minute buffer before the call gives you time to brief your PM team and test the video link on Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams before the first exec joins.

Leverage AI meeting descriptions (Premium). Doodle's AI meeting description feature, available with a Premium account, generates a structured agenda summary that you can include in the poll invite. For a customer advisory board, that means EAs see the session purpose immediately and can brief their exec before voting, which tends to accelerate response times.

Plan for auto-recurring events. If your customer advisory board meets on a fixed quarterly cadence, Doodle's auto-recurring event feature lets you set the pattern once rather than rebuilding the poll from scratch each quarter. For a B2B SaaS head of product managing multiple product lines, that time saving compounds quickly.

Time zones are handled automatically. Doodle's time-zone auto-detection means that a CAB member in London and one in San Francisco both see the candidate slots in their local time, with no manual conversion required. This matters for a B2B SaaS head of product whose customer advisory board spans multiple geographies.

Ready-to-use Group Poll templates for Customer advisory board

Use any of the templates below to launch a Group Poll for this scenario in a single click. Title, description, and duration are all pre-filled by the link — just click and your poll is ready.

Q3 product roadmap review Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Vote for Q3 product roadmap validation & design review; help us lock our sprint plan.

CAB onboarding and charter kickoff Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Let's kick off our CAB onboarding, charter, and feedback process. Please select a time!.

Competitive landscape and positioning check-in Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Let's pressure-test our positioning against competitors; vote for your preferred time.

Annual CAB strategy and priorities summit Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Let's align on annual product strategy and priorities; please vote for your availability.

Post-launch CAB debrief Pre-filled Group Poll, 30 min Start this poll Share your initial reactions to the new release so we can refine our next steps.

✅ What Doodle supports for customer advisory board

Capability Doodle Notes Group Poll with live RSVP tracking 🟩 Supports up to 1,000 participants; covers any CAB roster size Calendar integration (Google, Outlook, Apple) 🟩 Find time reads your calendar before you propose slots Email reminders for non-responders 🟩 Email only; no SMS or push notifications Video link attachment (Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams) 🟩 All four platforms supported; link lands in every calendar invite Time-zone auto-detection 🟩 Each participant sees slots in their local time automatically AI meeting descriptions ⚠️ Available with Premium; useful for briefing EAs before they vote Custom branding (logo and primary color) ⚠️ Available with Premium; full custom URLs are on the roadmap Co-hosted Group Polls 🔜 On the roadmap; currently one organizer per poll SMS or push notifications ❌ Not available; email reminders only

❓ Frequently asked questions

Q: How many customer advisory board members can I include in a single Group Poll? A: Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants, so even a large customer advisory board with multiple cohorts fits inside one poll. A B2B SaaS head of product running separate CAB tracks by segment or region can include all of them in a single scheduling round.

Q: Do all my customer advisory board members need a Doodle account to vote? A: Participants do not need a Doodle account to vote in a Group Poll. The organizer (the B2B SaaS head of product) does need a Doodle account to create and manage the poll, but EAs and executives on the customer advisory board can vote directly from the link without signing up.

Q: Can I attach a video conferencing link to the customer advisory board poll? A: Yes. When you finalize the winning slot, you can attach a Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams link inside the poll. That link is included automatically in every calendar invite that goes out to customer advisory board members, so there is no separate step to distribute the dial-in details.

Q: What happens if a customer advisory board member does not respond before I need to confirm the date? A: Doodle sends automatic email reminders to participants who have not yet voted. For a B2B SaaS head of product managing a quarterly customer advisory board, this means you do not have to manually chase non-responders; the reminder goes out on your behalf and the live quorum tracker shows you exactly who has voted and who has not.

👉 Ready to simplify your customer advisory board?

Use the templates above to launch your next customer advisory board Group Poll in under five minutes. Pick the scenario that matches your next session, click the link, choose your candidate slots, and send it to your CAB roster. No more assistant ping-pong, no more conflicting holds, no more compressed prep windows. Try it for free today.