Looking for the best online poll maker? Look no further than Doodle.

With our poll maker, all your bases are covered. Doodle is quick, easy and straightforward to use. Get started now!

How do I create a free online poll?

First, start your Doodle poll by choosing ‘create a Doodle’ at the top of the page. For this poll, we’d like to find the best time for a business meeting.

Include the name of the meeting, the location and any notes you like.

If you register for an account, we’ll keep track of all your polls in a handy dashboard. You can log in with Facebook, Google or Microsoft accounts for instant access.

Second, you’ll add the time options for your meeting.

You can choose options from the week view or from the calendar view.

If you’re scheduling a meeting it’s best to include lots of options to give your participants a greater possibility of finding an appropriate time.

If you connect your calendar to Doodle you can see all your appointments at the same time to avoid double-bookings or over-bookings.

Third, you can find all the important settings for creating a Doodle poll.

Choose yes, no or if need be. Limit participant options or make the Doodle poll hidden.

Hidden polls are a great tool if you’d like to keep your participants anonymous. Here you can also see several Doodle Professional options such as poll deadlines and additional information requests.

Last, add your email and then send the Doodle you’ve created to your guests.

Simply add their email addresses to the box to send the invites. They can vote on your dates and in minutes you can have an answer.

It's easy and quick to use the Doodle online poll maker to get the people you want to meet together quickly. If you like using this poll maker you’ll love using our online planner. It's also free to try today.

How do you make a poll on Google?

Google Forms are a great way to get started creating polls. However, the poll feature with Doodle is fast, easy and totally free.

From the Doodle dashboard or from the homepage, simply select ‘Create a Doodle’ at the top of the page. From here you have different options for creating Doodle polls.

You can create group polls, a great way to get any size group together, 1:1 polls for quick one-on-one meetings or a Booking Page to set up meetings in nothing more than a few clicks.

