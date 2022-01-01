What Makes Doodle the Best Online Planner?

The world's favorite scheduling tool is simple to understand, offers a great user experience and connects to other online tools to automate busywork and optimize your workflow.

Doodle’s online poll creator has all these features, enabling users to schedule any meeting quickly and easily. It integrates with everyday tools such as digital calendars and Zapier to help automate manual tasks to save time. Start using Doodle to get an idea of just how much time you could save.

Doodle’s free poll maker allows you to schedule meetings quickly and easily. Create a custom poll and invite your colleagues or friends to agree on mutual availability. Doodle connects with Google, Outlook and Microsoft 365 to keep all appointments together and prevent double bookings.

Explore how to create and organize your online planner:

Create a Doodle Select Date Options Customize Settings Finalize and Send Sync Calendars

Create a Doodle

Select the ‘Create a Doodle’ button. Choose the title and location of the meeting and any important notes you want to add.

Select Date Options

Select times for the meeting from the online planner’s weekly or monthly view. Calendar integrations let you see all pre-existing appointments in Doodle for easier scheduling. Find a time that works for everyone with flexible time slots and send them an invitation.

Customize Settings

Doodle’s free online planner allows users to limit attendee votes, make polls private to keep attendee information hidden and give voters multiple response options such as ‘Yes’, ‘No’ and ‘If-Need-Be’. Doodle Professional users gain access to many more online planning features such as poll deadlines and automatic reminders.

Complete your poll

Enter your email address and send out your meeting invitations to your clients, colleagues or your team. Sit back and let everyone vote on options for the meeting. In minutes (or seconds) you’ve found the time that’s best for everyone. We’ll keep track of all your meeting invitations in one place.

Sync Doodle’s online calendar with your own

Doodle is also a great choice for users who already use calendar software to organize their business or personal life. With free support for popular calendar applications such as Google, Office 365, Outlook and iCal, Doodle’s online calendar integrates seamlessly for increased productivity and greater transparency when organizing meetings.

Start using Doodle today!