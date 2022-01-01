Doodle’s online schedule maker is the quickest and easiest way to plan meetings and schedules for your employees, teams, and clients. It gives you a comprehensive overview of who is available and for any meeting or meetings. In fact, with Doodle, you’ll be scheduling meetings faster and more efficiently than ever before. Getting started is easy with Doodle’s step-by-step process schedule-making process. You’ll be thrilled with the results and you’ll have your meetings scheduled in minutes. Make a poll for free!

Here’s how to get started with Doodle:

How do you use a free schedule maker?

How do you connect my calendar to the schedule maker?

How do you take scheduling to the next level with Doodle Premium?

One of the many advantages of Doodle’s free poll maker is the simple interface that allows your participants to independently mark the dates and times they are available for the meeting. First, start your Doodle poll by choosing ‘create a Doodle’ at the top of the page. On the first step include the name of the meeting you’d like to have, the location of the meeting, and any notes you like. For this example, we’ll use ‘Board meeting.’ The location is ‘our offices’ and we added a little note, which would be to look over the agenda beforehand.

Scheduling meetings for an entire week or month or even a whole team!

Click to step 2 to add the time options. For the board meeting in February, let’s make sure to add several time options so that our participants can make sure they can find the best time. If you’re scheduling meetings for a longer period of time, you could simply include all the options for those meetings or shifts. You can choose the month view to see all the days of the month and then add the times on the right. If you choose week view you can add the time slots directly to the calendar.

During step 3 you can add bonus settings like yes, no, if-need-be, limited options, or hidden polls (if you’d like your guests to remain anonymous). There are great new features to explore as well. Here you can also see several Premium Doodle options such as poll deadlines and additional information requests.

Add your name and email address to the last step (so we can send you your private administration link) and then you can send the meeting schedule out to your participants. All they have to do is open your link, choose the time or times that suit their schedules. In minutes you’ve found the best time for everyone. It’s really that simple! Give it a try today.

Doodle is also a great choice for users who already use calendar software to organize their business or personal life. Doodle supports all kinds of popular calendar applications such as Google Calendars, Office 365, and Outlook.com. It’s easy to integrate your calendar seamlessly for increased productivity and greater transparency when trying to organize meetings. In the image below you can see what your calendar looks like connected to Doodle. You’ll see all your appointments alongside your Doodle proposed time options. No more toggling back and forth between applications. Just choose ‘account’ from the menu at the top of the screen (when logged in), and then choose calendars on the left side of the screen. Choose which calendar or calendars you’d like to add.

How do you take scheduling to the next level with Doodle Premium?

Alongside the online schedule maker, Doodle also offers a range of other services and tools to help you organize your life. Take advantage of our Slack bot, Zapier integration, and bonus Doodle features with Doodle Premium. Sign up today and enjoy scheduling made simple with Doodle.