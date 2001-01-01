Create a Doodle

Gets complicated schedules onboard fast

Move from endless email chains to getting the entire board together in minutes. Doodle can find common availability between even the most booked-up calendars.

Find the right time for any number of people

The more people, the quicker scheduling can spiral out of control. Doodle makes it simple to collect responses and book the meeting.

Create a group poll

Add times for the board meeting and let participants choose what works for them.

Share one link and collect responses

Invite people via Doodle and keep track of who has and hasn’t responded yet.

Set a deadline

Motivate executives or their assistants to respond.

Book it and send it to their calendars

Once the group poll is closed, Doodle will send out calendar invites to all participants.

Mix internal and external with ease

Doodle integrates with the most popular calendar services, sending invites automatically. It even gets people who don’t use a service onboard.

Built secure for large companies

We meant any number of people. Doodle offers SSO and Cloudfare security to keep your company’s data secure.

Responding in just seconds

Just select the times you can make and submit your response in seconds. It’s painless for even the busiest executives.

Boards approve everywhere

Organizations use Doodle to get board meetings booked quickly.

We are a pretty small organization… Doodle comes in handy when we work with our board members.
Beth Voegtli

Ronald Mcdonald House Charities

With Doodle, I schedule meetings with VPs throughout the university, assistant VPs, and other directors COOs, CFOs, CTOs, chief executives throughout different departments.
Sarah

University of Virginia

I work as an Executive Assistant and schedule meetings for a Board of 11 trustees. With their various schedules I find it easy to create and send a poll out when I need to inquire about their availability.
Jessie J

Executive Assistant, Administration

No more endless email chains

With Doodle:

Participants pick what times work for them and you book the meeting.

Without Doodle:

Endless hounding of busy executives and their assistants for their availability.

Book your next board meeting with Doodle

And set the stage for your organization’s next big move.

