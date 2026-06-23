How to schedule sales coaching for new reps: A guide for enablement managers

Sales coaching for new reps is the structured, recurring practice of pairing each new sales hire with a manager or coach to review pipeline, sharpen talk tracks, and close skill gaps faster. For a sales enablement manager at a SaaS firm, the answer to "how do you run this at scale?" is a self-booking system: reps pick their own slot, submit context upfront, and show up ready. Doodle's Booking Page supports custom intake questions, so every coaching session arrives pre-loaded with the rep's name, current deal stage, and any blockers, before the manager opens the calendar.

🎯 Why pairing 20 reps with coaches breaks your calendar

A sales enablement manager at a SaaS firm running sales coaching for new reps at any real scale hits the same wall fast. Twenty new reps, each needing a weekly 30-to-60-minute coaching session, means 20 separate scheduling threads per week. Multiply that by onboarding cohorts, manager availability windows, and time-zone spread across a distributed SaaS team, and the coordination overhead becomes a second job.

The typical workaround is a shared spreadsheet or a round-robin email chain asking reps to "grab a slot." Neither works. Spreadsheets go stale the moment a manager blocks off time for a deal review. Email chains produce double-bookings or reps who simply never respond. The result: coaching sessions get skipped, new reps miss the structured feedback they need during their ramp period, and quota attainment in the first 90 days suffers.

The root problem is not a lack of coaching intent. It is the absence of a system that puts scheduling ownership on the rep while still giving the manager the context they need to make each session useful.

🛠 How a Booking Page fixes sales coaching for new reps

The Doodle fix for a sales enablement manager at a SaaS firm is straightforward: publish a Booking Page, add custom intake questions, and let reps self-book. Here is how each piece works in practice.

Self-booking removes the back-and-forth. The manager sets their available windows once. Each new rep visits the Booking Page link, sees open slots in their own time zone (Doodle's time-zone auto-detection handles the conversion), and books directly. No email thread, no spreadsheet, no coordinator in the middle.

Custom intake questions deliver pre-session context. Doodle's Booking Page supports custom intake questions on the booking form. A sales enablement manager at a SaaS firm can add fields such as "Rep name and territory," "Current deal stage (Prospecting / Discovery / Proposal / Negotiation)," and "Top blocker this week." The manager sees these answers before the session, so the first five minutes are not spent on status updates.

Buffer times protect focus blocks. Doodle's Booking Page supports buffer times between meetings, so back-to-back coaching sessions do not bleed into each other. A 10-minute buffer after each 45-minute session gives the manager time to log notes in the CRM before the next rep joins.

Video conferencing is built in. Coaching sessions connect over Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams, all four supported natively, so the rep gets a calendar invite with a working link the moment they book.

Doodle's Booking Page lets managers embed custom intake questions directly in the booking flow, meaning reps arrive at every sales coaching session with deal context already on the table.

⚙️ Operational setup for a SaaS enablement manager

Once the Booking Page is live, a sales enablement manager at a SaaS firm can operationalize sales coaching for new reps across an entire onboarding cohort in a few steps.

Connect your calendar. Doodle integrates with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar. Real-time sync means the Booking Page automatically blocks slots that are already taken, so reps never book over an existing commitment.

Set your cadence windows. Define which days and hours are available for coaching. Many SaaS enablement managers reserve Tuesday through Thursday mornings for rep coaching and keep Monday and Friday clear for pipeline reviews and team syncs.

Distribute the link. Drop the Booking Page URL into your onboarding Slack channel or LMS welcome email. Every new rep in the cohort uses the same link. Doodle's Booking Page handles up to concurrent bookings without conflict because each slot is locked the moment it is taken.

Use auto-recurring events for ongoing coaching. After the initial ramp period, sales coaching for new reps often transitions into a recurring weekly or biweekly cadence. Doodle supports auto-recurring events, so a rep who books a standing slot does not need to re-book each week.

Email reminders keep no-shows low. Doodle sends email reminders automatically (email-only; no SMS or push notifications). For a sales enablement manager at a SaaS firm running 15 to 20 sessions per week, even a small reduction in no-shows translates to meaningful coaching hours recovered.

Doodle's Booking Page supports auto-recurring events and email reminders, giving sales enablement managers a repeatable system for weekly sales coaching without manual follow-up.

Ready-to-use Group Poll templates for Sales coaching for new reps

Use any of the templates below to launch a Group Poll for this scenario in a single click. Title, description, and duration are all pre-filled by the link — just click and your poll is ready.

Weekly pipeline review coaching Pre-filled Group Poll, 30 min Start this poll New rep pipeline review: pick a 30-min slot to discuss your top deals.

Discovery call debrief session Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Debrief your latest discovery call and sharpen your qualification questions.

Objection handling coaching Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Role-play common objections and build your response playbook together.

30-60-90 day ramp check-in Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Review ramp milestones, quota progress, and skill gaps at the 60-day mark.

Deal strategy and close plan review Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Walk through your late-stage deal and align on a close plan with your coach.

✅ What Doodle supports for sales coaching for new reps

Capability Doodle Notes Self-booking Booking Page for rep-initiated scheduling 🟩 Core fix for sales coaching for new reps Custom intake questions (rep name, deal stage) 🟩 Available on Booking Page Buffer times between coaching sessions 🟩 Prevents back-to-back overrun Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams integration 🟩 All four supported natively Auto-recurring events for standing coaching cadence 🟩 Reduces re-booking friction Custom branding (logo and primary color on Booking Page) ⚠️ Available with Premium Co-hosted Group Polls (two coaches, one poll) 🔜 On the roadmap SMS or push reminders for rep no-shows ❌ Email reminders only

❓ Frequently asked questions

Q: Can a sales enablement manager at a SaaS firm run sales coaching for new reps across multiple time zones? A: Yes. Doodle's time-zone auto-detection displays available slots in each rep's local time zone automatically. A manager based in New York publishing a Booking Page will show correct local times to reps in London or Singapore without any manual conversion.

Q: Do new reps need a Doodle account to book a coaching session? A: Reps booking through a Booking Page do not need their own Doodle account to claim a slot. The manager running the sales coaching program does need a Doodle account to create and manage the Booking Page.

Q: How do custom intake questions work for sales coaching for new reps? A: When setting up the Booking Page, the sales enablement manager adds custom fields to the booking form. Reps fill these in when they book, and the manager sees the responses attached to each confirmed session. Common fields for sales coaching include current deal stage, top objection faced this week, and the rep's territory or segment.

Q: What happens if a manager needs to reschedule a coaching session? A: Doodle sends email reminders tied to confirmed bookings. If the manager needs to cancel or adjust, they can do so from their Doodle account, and the rep receives an email notification. For recurring sessions set up with auto-recurring events, changes to a single instance do not automatically affect the full series.

👉 Ready to simplify your sales coaching for new reps?

A sales enablement manager at a SaaS firm should not spend hours each week playing calendar coordinator for 20 new reps. Use the templates above to launch your first pre-filled Group Poll in minutes, or set up a Booking Page with custom intake questions so reps self-book with deal context already attached. Try it for free today.