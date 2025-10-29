Run sold-out classes with Sign-up Sheets and Stripe-powered payments

If you're a wellness coach, you know the hardest part of running group classes isn’t teaching—it’s filling the room without chasing payments, managing rosters, or repeating instructions. You want full sessions, clear attendance, and payments that just work.
This guide shows how to use Doodle Sign-up Sheets to manage class attendance and Doodle Booking Pages or 1:1 with Stripe to collect payments. You’ll reduce no-shows, set seat limits, automate reminders, and get paid upfront—without added admin.
By the end, you’ll know how to run your next class series, invite your list, and fill every spot—easily and professionally.
The challenge wellness coaches face
Every week, you're juggling a mix of:
Morning yoga sessions
Lunchtime breathwork
A multi-week challenge or workshop
One-on-one clients
And on top of that, you're answering:
“Is there still space?”
“Can I pay later?”
“Where’s the Zoom link again?”
“Can I move my booking?”
All this eats into your time, energy, and income. Without a system, spots stay unfilled—and you're stuck in admin mode instead of coaching.
Why this matters for your business
Group classes are your most scalable offer. A full class means more revenue, better impact, and lower per-person effort. But when payment, reminders, and attendance aren’t smooth, you lose momentum.
The right setup builds trust, increases repeat attendance, and protects your focus. Simple sign-ups, clear rules, and automatic reminders help your clients—and give you your time back.
Plan classes that sell out
A great class experience starts with smart planning. Here’s how to set up for success.
Define one clear outcome
De-stress in 30 minutes
Beginner-friendly yoga for tight hips
Sleep better tonight with guided breath
Choose your format
Single drop-in
4–8 week series
Weekly class with rolling sign-ups
Set seat limits
In-person: base it on room size
Online: cap it for teaching quality
Pick smart times
Early mornings for parents
Lunch for corporate teams
Evenings for post-work energy reset
Use Doodle Sign-up Sheets
Create one session or a full series
Add time slots and seat caps
Include video links or studio address
Describe the class, prep, and what to bring
Use Stripe with Doodle Booking Pages and 1:1 to get paid before class
While Stripe is not directly integrated into Sign-up Sheets, you can use Doodle Booking Pages or 1:1 to securely collect payment—then link clients to your Sign-up Sheet. Here’s how to connect the tools smoothly:
Option 1: Pay first, then claim a seat
Create a Doodle Booking Page with Stripe enabled
Offer class packs or single-session payment
After payment, send the Sign-up Sheet in the confirmation or follow-up email
Clients pay first, then pick their dates
Best for: Loyalty passes and class series
Option 2: Sign up first, then pay
Create a Doodle Sign-up Sheet with seat limits
In the description, link to your Booking Page for payment
Set a deadline and payment window
Use reminders to follow up with unpaid sign-ups
Best for: Drop-ins or trusted clients
Option 3: Offer paid add-ons with 1:1
Use a Sign-up Sheet for the main session
Share a 1:1 Doodle link for private check-ins or assessments
Clients choose a time and pay via Stripe automatically
Best for: Upsells or personalized support
Tips for a smooth payment flow
Mention pricing clearly at the top of your Sign-up Sheet
Use simple product names (e.g. Single class, 4-class pass)
Add payment deadlines in the description
Use Sign-up Sheet deadlines to close sessions before class
Send auto-reminders if payment is missing
Smart scheduling for busy coaches
Your calendar is your coaching backbone. Here's how Doodle keeps it clean and client-ready:
Connect your calendar
Sync Google, Outlook, or Apple
Doodle blocks out existing events
Add buffer time between classes
Set smart session times
Try 45–50 min sessions for breaks
Stagger by 15 minutes to prevent overlap
For online, start at :05 to help late joiners
Add video links automatically
Doodle includes Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, and more
Clients get join links in confirmation and reminders
Send automatic reminders
24h + 2h before each session
Include prep checklists and late-cancel rules
Ask a quick check-in question (e.g. "Any injuries?")
Set clear boundaries
Add cancellation and refund rules to your Sign-up Sheet
Use deadlines to lock sign-ups 2–24 hours before start
Offer a make-up session if you’d like—use another Sign-up Sheet for that
Common mistakes to avoid
No seat limits: Always cap attendance—even for online—to maintain teaching quality
Payment after class: Use Stripe through Doodle Booking Pages or 1:1. Upfront payment = better attendance
Confusing instructions: Be clear on what to bring, where to go, and how to join online
Time zone confusion: Doodle auto-adjusts for time zones based on the client's calendar
Overloaded Sign-up Sheets: Don’t cram a whole quarter into one list. Use monthly sheets for better focus
No privacy controls: Use Doodle Pro to hide names if discretion matters to your audience
Doodle tools that help you fill every seat
Sign-up Sheets
Set seat limits and deadlines
Add video links or locations
Send reminders automatically
Invite up to 1000 people
Hide participant names (Pro only)
Booking Pages with Stripe
Collect payment before booking
Offer free consults or paid classes
Sync with your calendar
Use for class packs or memberships
1:1 sessions with Stripe
Offer private add-ons or follow-ups
Set fixed time windows
Get paid on booking
Group Polls
Ask your audience to pick the best time
Invite large groups easily
Build your next Sign-up Sheet from the winning slot
Integrations
Connect calendars + conferencing (Zoom, Teams, etc.)
Use Zapier to add emails to your list
Brand your experience with logo/colors on Doodle Pro
Real-world examples
Yoga series sells out in 5 days
Maya creates a Sign-up Sheet for a 6-week yoga series (12 spots per session). She sells class passes using her Booking Page with Stripe. Confirmation emails include the Sign-up Sheet link. All spots fill with no reminders.
Corporate wellness lunch fills in 48h
Devin uses a Group Poll to pick the best time. He then creates a monthly Sign-up Sheet with 30 seats and a Zoom link. He invites 300 people from Doodle. The class fills fast—and client books again.
Hybrid workshop with paid assessments
Nina runs a group workshop via Sign-up Sheet, then offers 1:1 stress profiles using Doodle 1:1 with Stripe. Half the group books the add-on. It increases her revenue and impact.
Group with make-up dates
Owen creates a Sign-up Sheet for a 4-week nutrition group—and another just for make-up sessions. If someone misses a date, they can book a new one. Easy for clients, no extra admin for him.
Waitlist with a hack
Priya adds a zero-seat Waitlist “slot” to her Pilates class Sign-up Sheet. Clients click and add their name. If someone cancels, she manually moves the first person in. Simple and effective.
Pricing and policies that convert
Use simple pricing
Single class
4-pack (small discount)
Full series price
Offer early bird bonuses
Discount before a deadline
Founder rate for your first cohort
Set clear rules
Final sale, but allow transfers if there’s space
One make-up per series
No-shows inside 24h lose their spot
Add these rules to your Sign-up Sheet and reminders so expectations are clear.
Market your classes without burnout
Email your list
Clear subject line + Sign-up Sheet link
Send a last call reminder before class
Use social media
Share reels, tips, and behind-the-scenes
Use your brand colors and a clear call to action
Ask partners for shout-outs
Offer a guest pass to local clinics, gyms, or coworkers
Encourage referrals
Reward friends who bring a guest
Track in the Sign-up Sheet notes
Be consistent
Offer the same day/time each week
Use Doodle recurring sessions to plan ahead
Best practices for smooth delivery
Prep reminders
What to bring, where to go, how to show up ready
Protect your time
Use calendar buffers to reset and breathe
Mute notifications once class starts
Stick to schedule
Start and end on time
Wrap with a 5-minute Q&A or CTA
Offer next steps
Share your Booking Page for paid 1:1 or consults
Mention the next series and add the Sign-up Sheet link
Key takeaways
Use Doodle Sign-up Sheets to manage sessions and seat limits
Collect payment upfront via Doodle Booking Pages or 1:1 with Stripe
Reduce no-shows with automated reminders and clear deadlines
Connect your calendar to stay organized
Grow your income with upsells, passes, and privacy-focused policies
Get started with better scheduling
You can run sold-out classes without all the admin. Set up your next Sign-up Sheet, connect Stripe via your Booking Page, and use reminders to keep clients engaged. Add your branding so every interaction feels pro.