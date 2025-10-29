Run sold-out classes with Sign-up Sheets and Stripe-powered payments

If you're a wellness coach, you know the hardest part of running group classes isn’t teaching—it’s filling the room without chasing payments, managing rosters, or repeating instructions. You want full sessions, clear attendance, and payments that just work.

This guide shows how to use Doodle Sign-up Sheets to manage class attendance and Doodle Booking Pages or 1:1 with Stripe to collect payments. You’ll reduce no-shows, set seat limits, automate reminders, and get paid upfront—without added admin.

By the end, you’ll know how to run your next class series, invite your list, and fill every spot—easily and professionally.

The challenge wellness coaches face

Every week, you're juggling a mix of:

Morning yoga sessions

Lunchtime breathwork

A multi-week challenge or workshop

One-on-one clients

And on top of that, you're answering:

“Is there still space?”

“Can I pay later?”

“Where’s the Zoom link again?”

“Can I move my booking?”

All this eats into your time, energy, and income. Without a system, spots stay unfilled—and you're stuck in admin mode instead of coaching.

Why this matters for your business

Group classes are your most scalable offer. A full class means more revenue, better impact, and lower per-person effort. But when payment, reminders, and attendance aren’t smooth, you lose momentum.

The right setup builds trust, increases repeat attendance, and protects your focus. Simple sign-ups, clear rules, and automatic reminders help your clients—and give you your time back.

Plan classes that sell out

A great class experience starts with smart planning. Here’s how to set up for success.

Define one clear outcome De-stress in 30 minutes

Beginner-friendly yoga for tight hips

Sleep better tonight with guided breath Choose your format Single drop-in

4–8 week series

Weekly class with rolling sign-ups Set seat limits In-person: base it on room size

Online: cap it for teaching quality Pick smart times Early mornings for parents

Lunch for corporate teams

Evenings for post-work energy reset Use Doodle Sign-up Sheets Create one session or a full series

Add time slots and seat caps

Include video links or studio address

Describe the class, prep, and what to bring

Use Stripe with Doodle Booking Pages and 1:1 to get paid before class

While Stripe is not directly integrated into Sign-up Sheets, you can use Doodle Booking Pages or 1:1 to securely collect payment—then link clients to your Sign-up Sheet. Here’s how to connect the tools smoothly:

Option 1: Pay first, then claim a seat

Create a Doodle Booking Page with Stripe enabled

Offer class packs or single-session payment

After payment, send the Sign-up Sheet in the confirmation or follow-up email

Clients pay first, then pick their dates

Best for: Loyalty passes and class series

Option 2: Sign up first, then pay

Create a Doodle Sign-up Sheet with seat limits

In the description, link to your Booking Page for payment

Set a deadline and payment window

Use reminders to follow up with unpaid sign-ups

Best for: Drop-ins or trusted clients

Option 3: Offer paid add-ons with 1:1

Use a Sign-up Sheet for the main session

Share a 1:1 Doodle link for private check-ins or assessments

Clients choose a time and pay via Stripe automatically

Best for: Upsells or personalized support

Tips for a smooth payment flow

Mention pricing clearly at the top of your Sign-up Sheet

Use simple product names (e.g. Single class, 4-class pass)

Add payment deadlines in the description

Use Sign-up Sheet deadlines to close sessions before class

Send auto-reminders if payment is missing

Smart scheduling for busy coaches

Your calendar is your coaching backbone. Here's how Doodle keeps it clean and client-ready:

Connect your calendar Sync Google, Outlook, or Apple Doodle blocks out existing events Add buffer time between classes

Set smart session times Try 45–50 min sessions for breaks Stagger by 15 minutes to prevent overlap For online, start at :05 to help late joiners

Add video links automatically Doodle includes Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, and more Clients get join links in confirmation and reminders

Send automatic reminders 24h + 2h before each session Include prep checklists and late-cancel rules Ask a quick check-in question (e.g. "Any injuries?")

Set clear boundaries Add cancellation and refund rules to your Sign-up Sheet Use deadlines to lock sign-ups 2–24 hours before start Offer a make-up session if you’d like—use another Sign-up Sheet for that



Common mistakes to avoid

No seat limits: Always cap attendance—even for online—to maintain teaching quality

Payment after class: Use Stripe through Doodle Booking Pages or 1:1. Upfront payment = better attendance

Confusing instructions: Be clear on what to bring, where to go, and how to join online

Time zone confusion: Doodle auto-adjusts for time zones based on the client's calendar

Overloaded Sign-up Sheets: Don’t cram a whole quarter into one list. Use monthly sheets for better focus

No privacy controls: Use Doodle Pro to hide names if discretion matters to your audience

Doodle tools that help you fill every seat

Sign-up Sheets Set seat limits and deadlines Add video links or locations Send reminders automatically Invite up to 1000 people Hide participant names (Pro only)

Booking Pages with Stripe Collect payment before booking Offer free consults or paid classes Sync with your calendar Use for class packs or memberships

1:1 sessions with Stripe Offer private add-ons or follow-ups Set fixed time windows Get paid on booking

Group Polls Ask your audience to pick the best time Invite large groups easily Build your next Sign-up Sheet from the winning slot

Integrations Connect calendars + conferencing (Zoom, Teams, etc.) Use Zapier to add emails to your list Brand your experience with logo/colors on Doodle Pro



Real-world examples

Yoga series sells out in 5 days

Maya creates a Sign-up Sheet for a 6-week yoga series (12 spots per session). She sells class passes using her Booking Page with Stripe. Confirmation emails include the Sign-up Sheet link. All spots fill with no reminders.

Corporate wellness lunch fills in 48h

Devin uses a Group Poll to pick the best time. He then creates a monthly Sign-up Sheet with 30 seats and a Zoom link. He invites 300 people from Doodle. The class fills fast—and client books again.

Hybrid workshop with paid assessments

Nina runs a group workshop via Sign-up Sheet, then offers 1:1 stress profiles using Doodle 1:1 with Stripe. Half the group books the add-on. It increases her revenue and impact.

Group with make-up dates

Owen creates a Sign-up Sheet for a 4-week nutrition group—and another just for make-up sessions. If someone misses a date, they can book a new one. Easy for clients, no extra admin for him.

Waitlist with a hack

Priya adds a zero-seat Waitlist “slot” to her Pilates class Sign-up Sheet. Clients click and add their name. If someone cancels, she manually moves the first person in. Simple and effective.

Pricing and policies that convert

Use simple pricing Single class 4-pack (small discount) Full series price

Offer early bird bonuses Discount before a deadline Founder rate for your first cohort

Set clear rules Final sale, but allow transfers if there’s space One make-up per series No-shows inside 24h lose their spot



Add these rules to your Sign-up Sheet and reminders so expectations are clear.

Market your classes without burnout

Email your list Clear subject line + Sign-up Sheet link Send a last call reminder before class

Use social media Share reels, tips, and behind-the-scenes Use your brand colors and a clear call to action

Ask partners for shout-outs Offer a guest pass to local clinics, gyms, or coworkers

Encourage referrals Reward friends who bring a guest Track in the Sign-up Sheet notes

Be consistent Offer the same day/time each week Use Doodle recurring sessions to plan ahead



Best practices for smooth delivery

Prep reminders What to bring, where to go, how to show up ready

Protect your time Use calendar buffers to reset and breathe Mute notifications once class starts

Stick to schedule Start and end on time Wrap with a 5-minute Q&A or CTA

Offer next steps Share your Booking Page for paid 1:1 or consults Mention the next series and add the Sign-up Sheet link



Key takeaways

Use Doodle Sign-up Sheets to manage sessions and seat limits

Collect payment upfront via Doodle Booking Pages or 1:1 with Stripe

Reduce no-shows with automated reminders and clear deadlines

Connect your calendar to stay organized

Grow your income with upsells, passes, and privacy-focused policies

Get started with better scheduling

You can run sold-out classes without all the admin. Set up your next Sign-up Sheet, connect Stripe via your Booking Page, and use reminders to keep clients engaged. Add your branding so every interaction feels pro.