Run sold-out classes with Sign-up Sheets and Stripe-powered payments

Read Time: 8 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Updated: Oct 29, 2025

Hands-on group workshop with instructor guidance

Table of Contents

    If you're a wellness coach, you know the hardest part of running group classes isn’t teaching—it’s filling the room without chasing payments, managing rosters, or repeating instructions. You want full sessions, clear attendance, and payments that just work.

    This guide shows how to use Doodle Sign-up Sheets to manage class attendance and Doodle Booking Pages or 1:1 with Stripe to collect payments. You’ll reduce no-shows, set seat limits, automate reminders, and get paid upfront—without added admin.

    By the end, you’ll know how to run your next class series, invite your list, and fill every spot—easily and professionally.

    The challenge wellness coaches face

    Every week, you're juggling a mix of:

    • Morning yoga sessions

    • Lunchtime breathwork

    • A multi-week challenge or workshop

    • One-on-one clients

    And on top of that, you're answering:

    • “Is there still space?”

    • “Can I pay later?”

    • “Where’s the Zoom link again?”

    • “Can I move my booking?”

    All this eats into your time, energy, and income. Without a system, spots stay unfilled—and you're stuck in admin mode instead of coaching.

    Why this matters for your business

    Group classes are your most scalable offer. A full class means more revenue, better impact, and lower per-person effort. But when payment, reminders, and attendance aren’t smooth, you lose momentum.

    The right setup builds trust, increases repeat attendance, and protects your focus. Simple sign-ups, clear rules, and automatic reminders help your clients—and give you your time back.

    Plan classes that sell out

    A great class experience starts with smart planning. Here’s how to set up for success.

    1. Define one clear outcome

      • De-stress in 30 minutes

      • Beginner-friendly yoga for tight hips

      • Sleep better tonight with guided breath

    2. Choose your format

      • Single drop-in

      • 4–8 week series

      • Weekly class with rolling sign-ups

    3. Set seat limits

      • In-person: base it on room size

      • Online: cap it for teaching quality

    4. Pick smart times

      • Early mornings for parents

      • Lunch for corporate teams

      • Evenings for post-work energy reset

    5. Use Doodle Sign-up Sheets

      • Create one session or a full series

      • Add time slots and seat caps

      • Include video links or studio address

      • Describe the class, prep, and what to bring

    Use Stripe with Doodle Booking Pages and 1:1 to get paid before class

    While Stripe is not directly integrated into Sign-up Sheets, you can use Doodle Booking Pages or 1:1 to securely collect payment—then link clients to your Sign-up Sheet. Here’s how to connect the tools smoothly:

    Option 1: Pay first, then claim a seat

    • Create a Doodle Booking Page with Stripe enabled

    • Offer class packs or single-session payment

    • After payment, send the Sign-up Sheet in the confirmation or follow-up email

    • Clients pay first, then pick their dates

    Best for: Loyalty passes and class series

    Option 2: Sign up first, then pay

    • Create a Doodle Sign-up Sheet with seat limits

    • In the description, link to your Booking Page for payment

    • Set a deadline and payment window

    • Use reminders to follow up with unpaid sign-ups

    Best for: Drop-ins or trusted clients

    Option 3: Offer paid add-ons with 1:1

    • Use a Sign-up Sheet for the main session

    • Share a 1:1 Doodle link for private check-ins or assessments

    • Clients choose a time and pay via Stripe automatically

    Best for: Upsells or personalized support

    Tips for a smooth payment flow

    • Mention pricing clearly at the top of your Sign-up Sheet

    • Use simple product names (e.g. Single class, 4-class pass)

    • Add payment deadlines in the description

    • Use Sign-up Sheet deadlines to close sessions before class

    • Send auto-reminders if payment is missing

    Smart scheduling for busy coaches

    Your calendar is your coaching backbone. Here's how Doodle keeps it clean and client-ready:

    • Connect your calendar

      • Sync Google, Outlook, or Apple

      • Doodle blocks out existing events

      • Add buffer time between classes

    • Set smart session times

      • Try 45–50 min sessions for breaks

      • Stagger by 15 minutes to prevent overlap

      • For online, start at :05 to help late joiners

    • Add video links automatically

      • Doodle includes Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, and more

      • Clients get join links in confirmation and reminders

    • Send automatic reminders

      • 24h + 2h before each session

      • Include prep checklists and late-cancel rules

      • Ask a quick check-in question (e.g. "Any injuries?")

    • Set clear boundaries

      • Add cancellation and refund rules to your Sign-up Sheet

      • Use deadlines to lock sign-ups 2–24 hours before start

      • Offer a make-up session if you’d like—use another Sign-up Sheet for that

    Common mistakes to avoid

    • No seat limits: Always cap attendance—even for online—to maintain teaching quality

    • Payment after class: Use Stripe through Doodle Booking Pages or 1:1. Upfront payment = better attendance

    • Confusing instructions: Be clear on what to bring, where to go, and how to join online

    • Time zone confusion: Doodle auto-adjusts for time zones based on the client's calendar

    • Overloaded Sign-up Sheets: Don’t cram a whole quarter into one list. Use monthly sheets for better focus

    • No privacy controls: Use Doodle Pro to hide names if discretion matters to your audience

    Doodle tools that help you fill every seat

    • Sign-up Sheets

      • Set seat limits and deadlines

      • Add video links or locations

      • Send reminders automatically

      • Invite up to 1000 people

      • Hide participant names (Pro only)

    • Booking Pages with Stripe

      • Collect payment before booking

      • Offer free consults or paid classes

      • Sync with your calendar

      • Use for class packs or memberships

    • 1:1 sessions with Stripe

      • Offer private add-ons or follow-ups

      • Set fixed time windows

      • Get paid on booking

    • Group Polls

      • Ask your audience to pick the best time

      • Invite large groups easily

      • Build your next Sign-up Sheet from the winning slot

    • Integrations

      • Connect calendars + conferencing (Zoom, Teams, etc.)

      • Use Zapier to add emails to your list

      • Brand your experience with logo/colors on Doodle Pro

    Real-world examples

    Yoga series sells out in 5 days

    Maya creates a Sign-up Sheet for a 6-week yoga series (12 spots per session). She sells class passes using her Booking Page with Stripe. Confirmation emails include the Sign-up Sheet link. All spots fill with no reminders.

    Corporate wellness lunch fills in 48h

    Devin uses a Group Poll to pick the best time. He then creates a monthly Sign-up Sheet with 30 seats and a Zoom link. He invites 300 people from Doodle. The class fills fast—and client books again.

    Hybrid workshop with paid assessments

    Nina runs a group workshop via Sign-up Sheet, then offers 1:1 stress profiles using Doodle 1:1 with Stripe. Half the group books the add-on. It increases her revenue and impact.

    Group with make-up dates

    Owen creates a Sign-up Sheet for a 4-week nutrition group—and another just for make-up sessions. If someone misses a date, they can book a new one. Easy for clients, no extra admin for him.

    Waitlist with a hack

    Priya adds a zero-seat Waitlist “slot” to her Pilates class Sign-up Sheet. Clients click and add their name. If someone cancels, she manually moves the first person in. Simple and effective.

    Pricing and policies that convert

    • Use simple pricing

      • Single class

      • 4-pack (small discount)

      • Full series price

    • Offer early bird bonuses

      • Discount before a deadline

      • Founder rate for your first cohort

    • Set clear rules

      • Final sale, but allow transfers if there’s space

      • One make-up per series

      • No-shows inside 24h lose their spot

    Add these rules to your Sign-up Sheet and reminders so expectations are clear.

    Market your classes without burnout

    • Email your list

      • Clear subject line + Sign-up Sheet link

      • Send a last call reminder before class

    • Use social media

      • Share reels, tips, and behind-the-scenes

      • Use your brand colors and a clear call to action

    • Ask partners for shout-outs

      • Offer a guest pass to local clinics, gyms, or coworkers

    • Encourage referrals

      • Reward friends who bring a guest

      • Track in the Sign-up Sheet notes

    • Be consistent

      • Offer the same day/time each week

      • Use Doodle recurring sessions to plan ahead

    Best practices for smooth delivery

    • Prep reminders

      • What to bring, where to go, how to show up ready

    • Protect your time

      • Use calendar buffers to reset and breathe

      • Mute notifications once class starts

    • Stick to schedule

      • Start and end on time

      • Wrap with a 5-minute Q&A or CTA

    • Offer next steps

      • Share your Booking Page for paid 1:1 or consults

      • Mention the next series and add the Sign-up Sheet link

    Key takeaways

    • Use Doodle Sign-up Sheets to manage sessions and seat limits

    • Collect payment upfront via Doodle Booking Pages or 1:1 with Stripe

    • Reduce no-shows with automated reminders and clear deadlines

    • Connect your calendar to stay organized

    • Grow your income with upsells, passes, and privacy-focused policies

    Get started with better scheduling

    You can run sold-out classes without all the admin. Set up your next Sign-up Sheet, connect Stripe via your Booking Page, and use reminders to keep clients engaged. Add your branding so every interaction feels pro.

