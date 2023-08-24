Why you should always send a follow-up email

In today's digital age, it's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of our busy schedules. We're constantly bombarded with emails, texts and social media notifications. It's no wonder that sometimes, important emails can get lost in the mix.

That's why it's so important to always send a follow-up email. It may seem obvious but it’s a simple, powerful weapon in your arsenal to help improve your business.

Let’s dive into why you need to start sending follow-up emails today.

The benefits of sending follow-up emails

Increased sales: Studies show that when a business follows up with potential customers, it is more likely to make a sale. In fact, one study found that businesses that followed up with leads within five minutes were 21 times more likely to close the deal.

Better customer relationships: By following up with customers, you can show them that you appreciate their business and that you're interested in providing them with a positive experience. This can lead to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth marketing.

Improved satisfaction: When customers feel like they're being taken care of, they're more likely to be satisfied with your business. It’s vital in today’s world to really care about satisfaction scores and reviews online. Showing that you care should lead to higher customer satisfaction scores and increased loyalty.

How to establish a process for using follow-up emails

So how can you make sure that you always send follow-up emails? Here are a few tips:

Create a follow-up template. Once you've found a follow-up email that you like, save it as a template. This will save you time in the future - especially if you’re dealing with a customer who could have loads of competing bids.

Set up a reminder. Once you've sent a follow-up email, set a reminder for yourself to follow up again in a few days. This will help ensure that you don't forget to stay in contact with the people you need to.

Use a scheduling tool. If you're constantly scheduling meetings and appointments, using a scheduling tool like Doodle can help you streamline the process. With Doodle, you can create a Booking Page and send it to your contacts. They can then book a time with you in seconds using the link.

How to manage the follow-up process smoothly with Doodle

When done manually, this can be the part that’s time-consuming and challenging. That's where Doodle comes in.

As one of the world’s favorite scheduling tools, it makes it easy to set up meetings and appointments. You can create a poll to find the best time for a group to meet or meet with someone one-on-one by sending them the times you’re free.

Doodle is a great way to streamline the follow-up process and free up time to focus on more important things. Here are a few tips for using Doodle to manage your follow-up email process:

Create a Booking Page for each follow-up email you send to important clients. This will help you tailor your availability to when they are likely to be free and you can keep track of when they respond. It also stops other people from taking away time you want to keep open.

Set a deadline whenever you create a Group Poll. This will help ensure that you don't wait too long to follow up with your contacts.

Follow up with contacts who haven't responded to your invite. Doodle can automate this process and that will stop you from missing out on any potential opportunities.

By following these tips, you can use Doodle to manage your follow-up process smoothly and efficiently. This will free up time for you to focus on more important things, like growing your business.

Here are some additional tips for writing effective follow-up emails:

Keep your emails short. People are busy, so they don't have time to read long, rambling emails. Get to the point quickly and clearly.

Personalize them. Don't just send out a generic email to everyone. Take the time to personalize each email by addressing the recipient by name and mentioning something specific about their previous interaction with you. Some email tools can automate this for you.

Use a call to action. Tell the recipient what you want them to do, whether it's scheduling a meeting, providing feedback or making a purchase.

Grow your business by embracing the power of follow-up emails and use Doodle to help you get there.